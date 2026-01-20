College softball 2026: Preseason top 25 and how to watch

The 2026 college softball season is nearly here. The first poll of the season is out, and there are no surprises at the top. The WCWS champions, Texas, and runners-up, Texas Tech, are tied for the top spot. And just behind them are Oklahoma and Tennessee, the two teams that lost in the semifinals. But surely the season won't stay predictable for long. Action begins across the country on Feb. 5.
Here's the complete ranking.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN
Preseason Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason ranking, plus each team's first game for the 2026 season.
All times Eastern.
T1. Texas
2025 record: 56-12
2025 finish: WCWS champion
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 at Nebraska, 7:05 p.m.
T1. Texas Tech
2025 record: 54-14
2025 finish: WCWS runner-up
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at McNeese State, 7 p.m.
3. Oklahoma
2025 record: 52-9
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Arizona State, 8:15 p.m.
4. Tennessee
2025 record: 47-14
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. BYU, 7 p.m.
5. Oregon
2025 record: 54-10
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.
6. Florida
2025 record: 48-17
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.
7. Florida State
2025 record: 49-12
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Samford, 6 p.m.
8. Arkansas
2025 record: 44-14
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Virginia, 9 a.m.
9. Nebraska
2025 record: 43-15
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Washington, 2:05 p.m.
10. UCLA
2025 record: 43-15
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
11. Texas A&M
2025 record: 48-11
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Abilene Christian, 5:30 p.m.
12. Clemson
2025 record: 48-14
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
13. LSU
2025 record: 42-16
2025 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. NC State, 7 p.m.
14. South Carolina
2025 record: 44-17
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
15. Georgia
2025 record: 35-23
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m.
16. Alabama
2025 record: 40-23
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Villanova, 3 p.m.
17. Stanford
2025 record: 42-13
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.
18. Arizona
2025 record: 48-13
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Southern Utah, 4:30 p.m.
19. Duke
2025 record: 41-18
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Boston University, 2 p.m.
20. Oklahoma State
2025 record: 35-20
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.
21. Virginia Tech
2025 record: 43-13
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
22. Ole Miss
2025 record: 42-21
2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m.
23. Liberty
2025 record: 50-15
2025 finish: Lost in super regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.
24. Mississippi State
2025 record: 39-19
2025 finish: Lost in regional finals
First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
25. Washington
2025 record: 35-19
2025 finish: Lost in regionals
First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Nebraska, 2:05 p.m.