        <
        >

          College softball 2026: Preseason top 25 and how to watch

          Will NiJaree Canady and Texas Tech be able to take home a title in 2026? Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
          • ESPN
          Jan 20, 2026, 06:00 PM

          The 2026 college softball season is nearly here. The first poll of the season is out, and there are no surprises at the top. The WCWS champions, Texas, and runners-up, Texas Tech, are tied for the top spot. And just behind them are Oklahoma and Tennessee, the two teams that lost in the semifinals. But surely the season won't stay predictable for long. Action begins across the country on Feb. 5.

          Here's the complete ranking.

          How to watch

          Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

          What's the full schedule

          You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

          Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

          Preseason Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason ranking, plus each team's first game for the 2026 season.
          All times Eastern.

          T1. Texas

          2025 record: 56-12
          2025 finish: WCWS champion

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 at Nebraska, 7:05 p.m.

          T1. Texas Tech

          2025 record: 54-14
          2025 finish: WCWS runner-up

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at McNeese State, 7 p.m.

          3. Oklahoma

          2025 record: 52-9
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Arizona State, 8:15 p.m.

          4. Tennessee

          2025 record: 47-14
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

          5. Oregon

          2025 record: 54-10
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

          6. Florida

          2025 record: 48-17
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.

          7. Florida State

          2025 record: 49-12
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Samford, 6 p.m.

          8. Arkansas

          2025 record: 44-14
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Virginia, 9 a.m.

          9. Nebraska

          2025 record: 43-15
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Washington, 2:05 p.m.

          10. UCLA

          2025 record: 43-15
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

          11. Texas A&M

          2025 record: 48-11
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Abilene Christian, 5:30 p.m.

          12. Clemson

          2025 record: 48-14
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

          13. LSU

          2025 record: 42-16
          2025 finish: Lost in regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. NC State, 7 p.m.

          14. South Carolina

          2025 record: 44-17
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

          15. Georgia

          2025 record: 35-23
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m.

          16. Alabama

          2025 record: 40-23
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Villanova, 3 p.m.

          17. Stanford

          2025 record: 42-13
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

          18. Arizona

          2025 record: 48-13
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Southern Utah, 4:30 p.m.

          19. Duke

          2025 record: 41-18
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Boston University, 2 p.m.

          20. Oklahoma State

          2025 record: 35-20
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.

          21. Virginia Tech

          2025 record: 43-13
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

          22. Ole Miss

          2025 record: 42-21
          2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m.

          23. Liberty

          2025 record: 50-15
          2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.

          24. Mississippi State

          2025 record: 39-19
          2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

          25. Washington

          2025 record: 35-19
          2025 finish: Lost in regionals

          First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Nebraska, 2:05 p.m.