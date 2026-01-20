College softball 2026: Preseason top 25 and how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 college softball season is nearly here. The first poll of the season is out, and there are no surprises at the top. The WCWS champions, Texas, and runners-up, Texas Tech, are tied for the top spot. And just behind them are Oklahoma and Tennessee, the two teams that lost in the semifinals. But surely the season won't stay predictable for long. Action begins across the country on Feb. 5.

Here's the complete ranking.

Preseason Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason ranking, plus each team's first game for the 2026 season.

All times Eastern.

T1. Texas

2025 record: 56-12

2025 finish: WCWS champion

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 at Nebraska, 7:05 p.m.

T1. Texas Tech

2025 record: 54-14

2025 finish: WCWS runner-up

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at McNeese State, 7 p.m.

3. Oklahoma

2025 record: 52-9

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Arizona State, 8:15 p.m.

4. Tennessee

2025 record: 47-14

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS semifinals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

5. Oregon

2025 record: 54-10

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

6. Florida

2025 record: 48-17

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Illinois State, 7 p.m.

7. Florida State

2025 record: 49-12

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Samford, 6 p.m.

8. Arkansas

2025 record: 44-14

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Virginia, 9 a.m.

9. Nebraska

2025 record: 43-15

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Washington, 2:05 p.m.

10. UCLA

2025 record: 43-15

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS second round

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

11. Texas A&M

2025 record: 48-11

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Abilene Christian, 5:30 p.m.

12. Clemson

2025 record: 48-14

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

13. LSU

2025 record: 42-16

2025 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. NC State, 7 p.m.

14. South Carolina

2025 record: 44-17

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

15. Georgia

2025 record: 35-23

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Missouri State, 3:30 p.m.

16. Alabama

2025 record: 40-23

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Villanova, 3 p.m.

17. Stanford

2025 record: 42-13

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

18. Arizona

2025 record: 48-13

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Southern Utah, 4:30 p.m.

19. Duke

2025 record: 41-18

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Boston University, 2 p.m.

20. Oklahoma State

2025 record: 35-20

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 vs. Stanford, 8 p.m.

21. Virginia Tech

2025 record: 43-13

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

22. Ole Miss

2025 record: 42-21

2025 finish: Lost in WCWS first round

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m.

23. Liberty

2025 record: 50-15

2025 finish: Lost in super regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m.

24. Mississippi State

2025 record: 39-19

2025 finish: Lost in regional finals

First game for 2026: Feb. 5 at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

25. Washington

2025 record: 35-19

2025 finish: Lost in regionals

First game for 2026: Feb. 6 vs. Nebraska, 2:05 p.m.