Oklahoma hires Roger Denny to replace longtime AD Castiglione

The University of Oklahoma has found its replacement for longtime athletic director Joe Castiglione, announcing the hiring of Illinois deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Roger Denny on Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Oklahoma officials were attracted to Denny's legal background and saw a skill set for the new era, which includes experience with collective bargaining, private equity and mergers and acquisitions.

Denny's last four years at Illinois included oversight of the football program as well as oversight of internal operations, facilities and capital projects, human resources, and both business intelligence and sports technology units. He brings an extensive legal background, including 15 years at the St. Louis office of the firm Spencer Fane LLP.

"Oklahoma has a proud tradition in college athletics, and I am honored to join a university that competes with purpose and pride," Denny said in a statement. "My focus will be on putting student-athletes first in everything we do, providing them the resources and support to excel in competition and in life."

Along with hiring Denny, Oklahoma is set to keep former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson in his role as the chair and special adviser to the president and athletic director.

Castiglione is set to become the athletic director emeritus after announcing his retirement this summer, ending the longest-tenured run for an athletic director in major college sports.