Stanford, family of Katie Meyer settle wrongful death lawsuit

Stanford and the family of Katie Meyer, the former star soccer goalie and two-time team captain who died by suicide in 2022, have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the university, the two sides announced Monday.

At the time of her death, Meyer, 21, was facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a female soccer player. Meyer's father said his daughter was defending that teammate, who was a minor at the time.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2022, stated that, on the night of her death, Stanford "negligently and recklessly" sent her the formal disciplinary notice that "contained threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.'"

A Stanford spokesperson at the time disputed the lawsuit's assertion that the university was responsible for her death.

In a joint statement Monday, the school and Meyer's family announced Stanford will create a Katie Meyer Leadership Award "to be given to an exceptional Stanford student-athlete each year." The statement, which made no mention of any monetary settlement, said that Meyer's jersey "will be retired to honor the impact Katie had on Stanford women's soccer."

The university also announced that it will "adopt the principles of Katie Meyer's Law to provide support to students" who are facing the school's disciplinary process.

The law was passed by the California legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2024 in honor of the former soccer player. It mandates that any California college or university that receives public funding for financial aid have a designated adviser during disciplinary proceedings.

Additionally, the joint statement said, Stanford and the Meyer family agreed to "collaborate to launch an initiative focused on the mental health and well-being of student-athletes.

ESPN released a documentary on Meyer's story last year entitled "Save: The Katie Meyer Story."