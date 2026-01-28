Northern Arizona AD Farkas resigns to focus on health, family

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Northern Arizona athletic director Uri Farkas is stepping down, less than a year after being promoted to the full-time position.

"I will always be a strong advocate and supporter of Lumberjack Athletics and Northern Arizona University," Farkas said in a statement on Tuesday. "At this time, I need to step away and focus on my physical and mental health, as well as the overall well-being of my family. They have been my number one supporters, and I look forward to spending more time with them as I explore my next opportunity."

Farkas assumed the role of interim athletic director in March 2025, following Mike Marlow's retirement, before being appointed vice president for intercollegiate athletics three months later in June. He had served as deputy athletic director since 2018.

Farkas previously served in leadership roles at Washington State, California and Oregon before becoming a senior associate athletic director at NAU in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.