LSU athlete cleared by CSC after NIL non-reporting probe

The unnamed LSU student-athlete investigated by the College Sports Commission for non-reporting of third-party NIL deals will not face disciplinary action, the school confirmed Monday.

"The CSC inquiry into non-reporting has been resolved with no disciplinary action, and any deals that require submission to NIL Go have been submitted. We appreciate the CSC's prompt review and resolution," LSU deputy AD for external affairs Zach Greenwell said in a statement.

The CSC, an NIL enforcement entity that oversees revenue sharing in college sports, said Monday it had informed several schools of investigations regarding unreported NIL deals.

Student-athletes must report third-party NIL deals exceeding $600 through NIL Go, the clearinghouse introduced alongside the landmark $2.8 billion settlement approved in early June.

LSU confirmed at least one of its athletes was being investigated at the time. According to multiple reports, it was not a football player and not a department-wide investigation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.