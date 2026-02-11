Clearwater Invitational 2026: College softball schedule

Open Extended Reactions

The Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida, this week for four days of premier college softball action. Tennessee, Texas Tech and UCLA, three teams that advanced to the 2025 Women's College World Series, headline this year's 16-team field. For a seventh straight year, ESPN will broadcast all 40 games across its family of networks and digital platforms.

Here are key facts about the 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational:

When is the tournament?

The tournament takes place Thursday through Sunday.

How can fans watch?

In addition to the networks listed below, all 40 games during the four-day invitational are available in the ESPN App and in the NCAA softball streaming hub.

Who are the teams?

The 16-team field includes Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, LSU, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF and UCLA.

What is the schedule?

*All times ET

Thursday, Feb. 12

10 a.m.: Nebraska vs. LSU on ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia on SEC Network

1 p.m.: Florida State vs. Texas Tech on ESPN2

3 p.m.: LSU vs. Oklahoma State on ESPN2

4 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Georgia

6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Northwestern

Friday, Feb. 13

9 a.m.: NC State vs. Georgia on SEC Network

10 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M on ESPN2

10 a.m.: Northwestern vs. UCF

Noon: Tennessee vs. Nebraska on ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Missouri vs. NC State on ACC Network

1 p.m.: Duke vs. Texas A&M

1 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCF

3 p.m.: UCLA vs. Oklahoma State on ESPNU

4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

4:30 p.m.: Duke vs. LSU

5 p.m.: Tennessee vs. James Madison

6 p.m.: UCLA vs. Missouri

7 p.m.: Florida State vs. Florida Atlantic

Saturday, Feb. 14

9 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. NC State on ACC Network

10 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Duke on ESPN2

10 a.m.: UCF vs. LSU on SEC Network

10 a.m.: Missouri vs. Northwestern

Noon: Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee

1 p.m.: NC State vs. Texas Tech

1 p.m.: Georgia vs. Northwestern

1:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. UCF

3 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Missouri

4 p.m.: UCLA vs. Tennessee on ESPNU

4 p.m.: Georgia vs. Duke

4:30 p.m.: James Madison vs. Texas Tech

7 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State

Sunday, Feb. 15

9 a.m.: James Madison vs. Texas A&M on SEC Network

9 a.m.: Missouri vs. Duke on ACC Network

10 a.m.: LSU vs. UCLA on ESPN2

Noon: Northwestern vs. Texas A&M on ESPN2

Noon: UCF vs. NC State

1 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. James Madison

6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska on ESPN

8 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Florida State on ESPN

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for scores, rankings and more.