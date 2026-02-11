        <
        >

          Clearwater Invitational 2026: College softball schedule

          The Texas Longhorns are among teams participating in the 2026 Clearwater Invitational. Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Feb 11, 2026, 03:01 PM

          The Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida, this week for four days of premier college softball action. Tennessee, Texas Tech and UCLA, three teams that advanced to the 2025 Women's College World Series, headline this year's 16-team field. For a seventh straight year, ESPN will broadcast all 40 games across its family of networks and digital platforms.

          Here are key facts about the 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational:

          When is the tournament?

          The tournament takes place Thursday through Sunday.

          How can fans watch?

          In addition to the networks listed below, all 40 games during the four-day invitational are available in the ESPN App and in the NCAA softball streaming hub.

          Who are the teams?

          The 16-team field includes Duke, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, LSU, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF and UCLA.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times ET

          Thursday, Feb. 12

          • 10 a.m.: Nebraska vs. LSU on ESPN2

          • 11 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia on SEC Network

          • 1 p.m.: Florida State vs. Texas Tech on ESPN2

          • 3 p.m.: LSU vs. Oklahoma State on ESPN2

          • 4 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Georgia

          • 6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Northwestern

          Friday, Feb. 13

          • 9 a.m.: NC State vs. Georgia on SEC Network

          • 10 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M on ESPN2

          • 10 a.m.: Northwestern vs. UCF

          • Noon: Tennessee vs. Nebraska on ESPN2

          • 12:30 p.m.: Missouri vs. NC State on ACC Network

          • 1 p.m.: Duke vs. Texas A&M

          • 1 p.m.: Georgia vs. UCF

          • 3 p.m.: UCLA vs. Oklahoma State on ESPNU

          • 4 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Florida Atlantic

          • 4:30 p.m.: Duke vs. LSU

          • 5 p.m.: Tennessee vs. James Madison

          • 6 p.m.: UCLA vs. Missouri

          • 7 p.m.: Florida State vs. Florida Atlantic

          Saturday, Feb. 14

          • 9 a.m.: Texas A&M vs. NC State on ACC Network

          • 10 a.m.: Oklahoma State vs. Duke on ESPN2

          • 10 a.m.: UCF vs. LSU on SEC Network

          • 10 a.m.: Missouri vs. Northwestern

          • Noon: Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee

          • 1 p.m.: NC State vs. Texas Tech

          • 1 p.m.: Georgia vs. Northwestern

          • 1:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. UCF

          • 3 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. Missouri

          • 4 p.m.: UCLA vs. Tennessee on ESPNU

          • 4 p.m.: Georgia vs. Duke

          • 4:30 p.m.: James Madison vs. Texas Tech

          • 7 p.m.: UCLA vs. Florida State

          Sunday, Feb. 15

          • 9 a.m.: James Madison vs. Texas A&M on SEC Network

          • 9 a.m.: Missouri vs. Duke on ACC Network

          • 10 a.m.: LSU vs. UCLA on ESPN2

          • Noon: Northwestern vs. Texas A&M on ESPN2

          • Noon: UCF vs. NC State

          • 1 p.m.: Florida Atlantic vs. James Madison

          • 6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska on ESPN

          • 8 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Florida State on ESPN

