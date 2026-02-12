1 dead in crash involving Iowa Lakes Community College baseball team

TWIN LAKES, Iowa -- A community college bus carrying the school's baseball team crashed and overturned in a ditch in rural Iowa on Wednesday, authorities said, killing one person and injuring all the other 32 occupants.

The morning crash involved the Iowa Lakes Community College bus and no other vehicles, the Iowa State Patrol said in a statement. It occurred on a highway near Twin Lakes, about 110 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Three people were airlifted to trauma hospitals in Des Moines, said Bruce Musgrave, director of Calhoun County emergency services. Others were taken by ambulance to four hospitals in the area.

The Iowa Lakes baseball team was scheduled to play games at North Arkansas Colleges this week, but all four have been canceled.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.