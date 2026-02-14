Baylor's Tyce Armstrong 2nd NCAA player to hit 3 grand slams in a game

Open Extended Reactions

WACO, Texas -- Tyce Armstrong hit three grand slams in his Baylor debut Friday night in the Bears' 15-2 season-opening victory over New Mexico State, just the second college baseball player to ever accomplish that feat.

"I'm speechless," Armstrong said. "It's the coolest thing I've ever been a part of."

He joins Louisville's Jim LaFountain as the only players with that distinction. LaFountain hit two of his three grand slams in the same inning on March 24, 1976, in the second game of a doubleheader against Western Kentucky. He also hit a two-run home run in the 26-4 victory that was called in the fifth inning.

No Major League Baseball player has ever hit three grand slams in one game. Thirteen players have had two in a game.

Armstrong, a senior first baseman, transferred from Texas-Arlington, where he had 17 homers and 87 RBI over three seasons.

Against New Mexico State, he went 3 or 4 with 12 RBI.

Armstrong hit all three homers to left field -- a 401-foot shot in the third inning, a 407-foot blast in the fourth and a 386-foot homer in the seventh.