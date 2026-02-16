Oklahoma hits two grand slams in 34-0 softball rout of UTEP

Open Extended Reactions

No. 4 Oklahoma hit two grand slams in one inning during a 34-0 softball rout of Texas-El Paso that came within one run of tying the Sooners' record for runs in a game.

The Sooners (8-1), who had 25 hits in the game, wasted no time in the first inning as the first eight batters reached base en route to an 8-0 lead. In the third inning, Tia Milloy and Gabbie Garcia each hit grand slams as Oklahoma added 12 more runs.

Oklahoma, which has blasted 38 home runs in its nine games this season, then tacked on 14 runs more in their final time at-bat as the game was called after five innings.

"This was a very productive trip for us," Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso told the El Paso Times after the Sooners won five games over three days during tournaments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and El Paso, Texas. "We got to use a lot of pitchers in the process, get a lot of players in the field more. There were a lot of opportunities this weekend and everybody made the most of it."

For UTEP, which had beat Idaho State earlier Sunday, there were no ill feelings.

"They've done a lot for women's sports," UTEP outfielder Halle Hogan said. "We're going to take what we learned from them and use it to our advantage."

Allyssa Parker had two home runs for the Sooners, and Kasidi Pickering tied a school record with three doubles. Milloy, Garcia and Parker each had six RBIs.

Audrey Lowry improved to 6-0, giving up just three hits in three innings. Sydney Berzon and Berkley Zache each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Oklahoma's school record of 35 runs was set against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2014.