College baseball Week 1: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

College baseball's opening weekend brought us everything we could have dreamed of. From upsets of top teams -- UCLA dropped a game to UC San Diego and Louisville dropped its series to Michigan State -- to historic grand slams, this season is already packing a punch. And with that, we have a new top 25, but it maybe doesn't have as many shakeups as you would think.
Despite the Bruins' loss, they keep the No. 1 spot, and the five teams behind them remained steady. But Cardinals' series loss sent them down the rankings from No. 8 to No. 15. Elsewhere, Vanderbilt and Arizona fell out of the rankings, making room for Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look as of Feb. 16, plus our favorite plays and what we're watching in the week to come.
Player of the week
Tyce Armstrong did the unthinkable in Baylor's opening weekend game and hit not one, not two, but THREE grand slams for the Bears! He is just the second player ever to accomplish such a feat, the first being Louisville's Jim LaFountain on March 24, 1976. With a start like this, what else will the senior have in store for the rest of the season?
THREE. GRAND. SLAMS.— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 14, 2026
🤯😱🤯😱#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/FfvIs42mDm
Top plays
Grand slams were aplenty the past few days, and of course one was bound to happen from the Box. This one was courtesy of LSU's Jake Brown, which helped the Tigers win 21-7 (7 innings).
Grand Slam O'Clock @JakeBrown_14 | SECN + pic.twitter.com/88dZbE3rWD— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 15, 2026
Elsewhere, Oregon State had an electric finish to beat Stanford on the last play of the game.
BEAVERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/4J4RixnE5L— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) February 15, 2026
Series to watch
No. 7 TCU at No. 1 UCLA
Game 1: 8 p.m. on Friday
Game 2: 5 p.m. on Saturday
Game 3: 4 p.m. on Sunday
A top-10 matchup this early in the season?! TCU jumped up three spots in the rankings thanks to impressive wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas, with its only loss coming to a surprisingly good Oklahoma squad. But do the Horned Frogs have enough juice to take down the No. 1 team in the country? Well, with the series in Los Angeles, it will certainly be a tall task. The Bruins looked solid in their two wins over UC San Diego, and they sport the nation's top player in Roch Cholowsky, who certainly won't want to lose at home. He had one home run over the weekend, and he'll undoubtedly be bringing more heat against TCU. Needless to say, we can't wait to see how this series unfolds.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. Tulane, 8 p.m. on Tuesday
2. LSU Tigers
Previous rank: 2
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Kent State, 7 p.m. on Monday (SEC Network+)
3. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 3
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Lamar, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 4
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Troy, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 5
Record: 3-0
Next game: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. on Tuesday
6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 6
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. College of Charleston, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
7. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous rank: 10
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)
8. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 7
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. Tarleton State, 3 p.m. on Monday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)
9. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
10. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 11
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Richmond, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
11. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 12
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. on Monday (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)
12. Florida Gators
Previous rank: 13
Record: 2-1
Next game: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
13. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous rank: 14
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. UNC Asheville, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
14. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 15
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network+)
15. Louisville Cardinals
Previous rank: 8
Record: 1-2
Next game: vs. Xavier, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
16. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 16
Record: 2-0
Next game: at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
17. NC State Wolfpack
Previous rank: 17
Record: 2-0
Next game: vs. Winthrop, 3 p.m. on Wednesday
18. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous rank: 18
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Morehead State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
19. Clemson Tigers
Previous rank: 19
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 20
Record: 2-1
Next game: at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
21. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: NR
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Arlington, Texas). (SEC Network+)
22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Previous rank: 21
Record: 2-1
Next game: vs. High Point, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
23. Miami Hurricanes
Previous rank: 22
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. UCF, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)
24. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 25
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. A&M-Corpus Christi, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
25. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: NR
Record: 3-0
Next game: vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)