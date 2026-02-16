        <
          College baseball Week 1: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

          Feb 16, 2026, 03:20 PM

          College baseball's opening weekend brought us everything we could have dreamed of. From upsets of top teams -- UCLA dropped a game to UC San Diego and Louisville dropped its series to Michigan State -- to historic grand slams, this season is already packing a punch. And with that, we have a new top 25, but it maybe doesn't have as many shakeups as you would think.

          Despite the Bruins' loss, they keep the No. 1 spot, and the five teams behind them remained steady. But Cardinals' series loss sent them down the rankings from No. 8 to No. 15. Elsewhere, Vanderbilt and Arizona fell out of the rankings, making room for Oklahoma and West Virginia.

          Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look as of Feb. 16, plus our favorite plays and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Player of the week

          Tyce Armstrong did the unthinkable in Baylor's opening weekend game and hit not one, not two, but THREE grand slams for the Bears! He is just the second player ever to accomplish such a feat, the first being Louisville's Jim LaFountain on March 24, 1976. With a start like this, what else will the senior have in store for the rest of the season?

          Top plays

          Grand slams were aplenty the past few days, and of course one was bound to happen from the Box. This one was courtesy of LSU's Jake Brown, which helped the Tigers win 21-7 (7 innings).

          Elsewhere, Oregon State had an electric finish to beat Stanford on the last play of the game.

          Series to watch

          No. 7 TCU at No. 1 UCLA

          Game 1: 8 p.m. on Friday
          Game 2: 5 p.m. on Saturday
          Game 3: 4 p.m. on Sunday

          A top-10 matchup this early in the season?! TCU jumped up three spots in the rankings thanks to impressive wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas, with its only loss coming to a surprisingly good Oklahoma squad. But do the Horned Frogs have enough juice to take down the No. 1 team in the country? Well, with the series in Los Angeles, it will certainly be a tall task. The Bruins looked solid in their two wins over UC San Diego, and they sport the nation's top player in Roch Cholowsky, who certainly won't want to lose at home. He had one home run over the weekend, and he'll undoubtedly be bringing more heat against TCU. Needless to say, we can't wait to see how this series unfolds.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Tulane, 8 p.m. on Tuesday

          2. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Kent State, 7 p.m. on Monday (SEC Network+)

          3. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Lamar, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Troy, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. College of Charleston, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          7. TCU Horned Frogs

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)

          8. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Tarleton State, 3 p.m. on Monday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)

          9. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          10. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Richmond, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          11. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. on Monday (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)

          12. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          13. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. UNC Asheville, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          14. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network+)

          15. Louisville Cardinals

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 1-2
          Next game: vs. Xavier, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          16. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 2-0
          Next game: at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          17. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 2-0
          Next game: vs. Winthrop, 3 p.m. on Wednesday

          18. Kentucky Wildcats

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Morehead State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          19. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          21. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Arlington, Texas). (SEC Network+)

          22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 2-1
          Next game: vs. High Point, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          23. Miami Hurricanes

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. UCF, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

          24. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. A&M-Corpus Christi, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          25. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 3-0
          Next game: vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)