College baseball Week 1: Top 25 rankings, play of the week and what to watch

SEC Now goes around the conference to highlight some of the best plays from the diamond and the hardwood. (1:07)

Sunday's top plays from around the SEC (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

College baseball's opening weekend brought us everything we could have dreamed of. From upsets of top teams -- UCLA dropped a game to UC San Diego and Louisville dropped its series to Michigan State -- to historic grand slams, this season is already packing a punch. And with that, we have a new top 25, but it maybe doesn't have as many shakeups as you would think.

Despite the Bruins' loss, they keep the No. 1 spot, and the five teams behind them remained steady. But Cardinals' series loss sent them down the rankings from No. 8 to No. 15. Elsewhere, Vanderbilt and Arizona fell out of the rankings, making room for Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Here are how the entire top 25 rankings look as of Feb. 16, plus our favorite plays and what we're watching in the week to come.

Player of the week

Tyce Armstrong did the unthinkable in Baylor's opening weekend game and hit not one, not two, but THREE grand slams for the Bears! He is just the second player ever to accomplish such a feat, the first being Louisville's Jim LaFountain on March 24, 1976. With a start like this, what else will the senior have in store for the rest of the season?

Top plays

Grand slams were aplenty the past few days, and of course one was bound to happen from the Box. This one was courtesy of LSU's Jake Brown, which helped the Tigers win 21-7 (7 innings).

Elsewhere, Oregon State had an electric finish to beat Stanford on the last play of the game.

Series to watch

No. 7 TCU at No. 1 UCLA

Game 1: 8 p.m. on Friday

Game 2: 5 p.m. on Saturday

Game 3: 4 p.m. on Sunday

A top-10 matchup this early in the season?! TCU jumped up three spots in the rankings thanks to impressive wins over Vanderbilt and Arkansas, with its only loss coming to a surprisingly good Oklahoma squad. But do the Horned Frogs have enough juice to take down the No. 1 team in the country? Well, with the series in Los Angeles, it will certainly be a tall task. The Bruins looked solid in their two wins over UC San Diego, and they sport the nation's top player in Roch Cholowsky, who certainly won't want to lose at home. He had one home run over the weekend, and he'll undoubtedly be bringing more heat against TCU. Needless to say, we can't wait to see how this series unfolds.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Tulane, 8 p.m. on Tuesday

2. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Kent State, 7 p.m. on Monday (SEC Network+)

3. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 3

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Lamar, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Troy, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 5

Record: 3-0

Next game: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

6. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. College of Charleston, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

7. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous rank: 10

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. UT Arlington, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)

8. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 7

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Tarleton State, 3 p.m. on Monday (Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas)

9. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

10. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 11

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Richmond, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

11. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 12

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. Michigan, 4 p.m. on Monday (College Baseball Series in Surprise, Arizona)

12. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 13

Record: 2-1

Next game: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 14

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. UNC Asheville, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

14. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 15

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (SEC Network+)

15. Louisville Cardinals

Previous rank: 8

Record: 1-2

Next game: vs. Xavier, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

16. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 16

Record: 2-0

Next game: at Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

17. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 17

Record: 2-0

Next game: vs. Winthrop, 3 p.m. on Wednesday

18. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous rank: 18

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Morehead State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

19. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 19

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Charlotte, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

20. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 20

Record: 2-1

Next game: at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: NR

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 7:30 p.m. on Monday (Arlington, Texas). (SEC Network+)

22. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 21

Record: 2-1

Next game: vs. High Point, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

23. Miami Hurricanes

Previous rank: 22

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. UCF, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACCNX)

24. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 25

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. A&M-Corpus Christi, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

25. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 3-0

Next game: vs. Liberty, 4 p.m. on Friday (ESPN+)