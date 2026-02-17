College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 2 Top 25 poll

Open Extended Reactions

There's a new No. 1! After Texas Tech dropped its first game of the season to Nebraska at the Clearwater Invitational, the door swung open for a new team to take its position atop the rankings. And undefeated Tennessee ran straight through the opening. The Lady Vols are one of just four undefeated teams remaining in the poll, which contains the same 25 teams as last week's.

Here's this week's complete ranking.

Player to watch

Megan Grant, UCLA

While the Bruins have gotten off to a rocky start, they have one of the most interesting players in the country on their roster. The utility player spent her winter playing for UCLA's No. 2-ranked basketball team. But now that the softball season is in full swing, the senior is back on the diamond with an eye toward the pros. So far, she's hitting .522 with 9 home runs.

Week 1 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee

Previous rank: 3

Record: 10-0

Next game: Friday vs. Missouri State, 5:30 p.m.

2. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 1

Record: 11-1

Next game: Thursday at Fresno State, 6:30 p.m., Flo College

3. Texas

Previous rank: 2

Record: 9-1

Next game: Friday vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.

4. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 4

Record: 8-1

Next game: Thursday vs. Cal State Fullerton, 8:30 p.m.

5. Florida

Previous rank: 5

Record: 12-0

Next game: Tuesday vs. North Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

6. Nebraska

Previous rank: T8

Record: 6-4

Next game: Friday vs. South Carolina, 1 p.m.

7. Florida State

Previous rank: 6

Record: 8-2

Next game: Tuesday vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

8. Arkansas

Previous rank: 11

Record: 8-1

Next game: Friday vs. Southeast Missouri State, 2:30 p.m.

9. Alabama

Previous rank: 13

Record: 9-0

Next game: Friday vs. Elon, 10 a.m.

10. Stanford

Previous rank: 12

Record: 8-1

Next game: Thursday vs. Arizona, 8 p.m.

11. UCLA

Previous rank: 7

Record: 7-3

Next game: Thursday vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

12. Georgia

Previous rank: 17

Record: 9-2

Next game: Wednesday vs. Samford, 4 p.m., SEC Network+

13. Texas A&M

Previous rank: T8

Record: 7-3

Next game: Thursday vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

T14. Oregon

Previous rank: 14

Record: 5-4

Next game: Thursday vs. Auburn, 1 p.m.

T14. Duke

Previous rank: 19

Record: 7-3

Next game: Tuesday vs. Elon, 4 p.m., FloCollege

16. Arizona

Previous rank: 15

Record: 8-3

Next game: Tuesday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m.

17. LSU

Previous rank: 10

Record: 7-4

Next game: Tuesday vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

18. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 21

Record: 10-0

Next game: Wednesday vs. Memphis, 4 p.m., SEC Network+

19. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 23

Record: 6-4

Next game: Thursday vs. Kansas City, noon

20. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 16

Record: 7-2

Next game: Friday vs. Seton Hall, 10:30 a.m.

21. Arizona State

Previous rank: 22

Record: 10-1

Next game: Friday vs. Michigan, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

22. South Carolina

Previous rank: 20

Record: 7-2

Next game: Thursday vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

23. Washington

Previous rank: 24

Record: 7-3

Next game: Thursday vs. South Carolina, 4 p.m.

24. Clemson

Previous rank: 18

Record: 6-4

Next game: Wednesday at Charlotte, 5 p.m., ESPN+

25. Virginia

Previous rank: 25

Record: 7-1

Next game: Thursday vs. Maryland, 3 p.m., ACC Extra