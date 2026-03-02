College baseball Week 3: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

SEC Now whips around the country highlighting the best SEC baseball and softball action, including multihomer outings that did some serious damage. (2:30)

A pitcher throwing 130 times in a game?! Four of the top six teams losing in a single day?! This college baseball season has it all, and we're not even a month in yet.

Though some top teams did lose (UCLA, LSU, Georgia Tech and Arkansas), they all bounced back in their weekend series, and the top 10 largely remains the same this week with the addition of Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles have been dominating the year so far, and with a top-10 matchup on the horizon, they'll show us if they're the real deal.

Coastal Carolina's slide down the rankings continues. The Chants dropped two games last week in the Bruce Bolt College Classic and now sit at No. 16, down seven spots from last week. One of the teams Costal Carolina lost to was UTSA, which finds itself in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25, with Ole Miss exiting to make room for the Roadrunners.

Here are the top 25 rankings as of March 2, plus our favorite plays and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

The aforementioned pitcher throwing 130 pitches in 8⅔ innings? Yeah, that would be UT Arlington's Caylon Dygert. Sure 130 pitches is wild and even more so this early in the season, but with the opportunity to take down one of the top teams in the country, sometimes you just got to let your pitcher ride it out.

Caylon Dygart with 8.2 innings of shutout baseball on 130 pitches in Fayetteville 👀👀👀



UT Arlington SURVIVES a 9th inning scare and takes game 1 pic.twitter.com/wsC8N9zbEC — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 28, 2026

And let's stay with pitchers, just because we loved this celebration that much. Let's just have more of this all season long.

The final out!! We'll see you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/w8CqtOerzs — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) February 28, 2026

Player to watch

Will Gasparino, OF, UCLA

Obviously all eyes have been on UCLA's Roch Cholowsky this season, the presumptive No. 1 MLB draft pick, but Gasparino has been lighting it up for the Bruins. Gasparino is actually not just UCLA's home run leader this season with 10 hit already, but the country's (Cholowsky isn't far behind with seven), and he also leads the team in RBIs at 22 (tied for second nationally). He was crucial in the win over Mississippi State on Sunday with an early homer. How he and Cholowsky measure up against each other all season will be fun to watch.

The Great Gasparino!! 🎆



Will Gasparino with a HOMER to make it 2-0 for the Bruins!#NCAABaseball x 🎥 @FloCollegeBSB / @UCLABaseball pic.twitter.com/YAq2s1zyDF — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 1, 2026

Game to watch

No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 10 Southern Miss

7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

Another midweek top-10 matchup! Southern Miss has already beaten one SEC squad in the Alabama Crimson Tide -- a 14-4 win in eight innings -- but can the Golden Eagles hang with the top of the SEC? They do at least have a leg up in it being a home game in Hattiesburg. Mississippi State will certainly be playing with a chip on its shoulder after losing a tight extra-innings battle to No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, and what better way to prove it's still top-five worthy than a bounce-back win on the road.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 9-2

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 8 p.m. on Tuesday

2. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: 2

Record: 11-1

Next game: vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. on Monday (SEC Network+)

3. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 3

Record: 11-0

Next game: vs. Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 11-1

Next game: at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 5

Record: 11-1

Next game: at Georgia State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

6. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 6

Record: 9-3

Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

7. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 9-2

Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

8. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 8

Record: 11-1-1

Next game: vs. Elon 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

9. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 10

Record: 11-1

Next game: vs. FAU, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 12

Record: 10-1

Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

11. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 11

Record: 10-2

Next game: at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

12. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 13

Record: 10-2

Next game: vs. Dallas Baptist, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

13. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 14

Record: 10-1

Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

14. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 10-1

Next game: vs. Michigan State, 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 16

Record: 11-1

Next game: at App State, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 7-4

Next game: at NC State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

17. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous rank: 18

Record: 6-5

Next game: vs. Abilene Christian, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 19

Record: 6-4

Next game: at Oregon, 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday

19. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 20

Record: 8-3

Next game: vs. ETSU, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

20. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 21

Record: 8-2

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

21. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous rank: 22

Record: 9-2

Next game: at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 23

Record: 10-1

Next game: vs. UIW, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

23. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 8-2

Next game: vs. Radford, 2 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

24. Miami Hurricanes

Previous rank: 17

Record: 10-2

Next game: at UCF, 6 p.m. on Wednesday

25. UTSA Roadrunners

Previous rank: NR

Record: 10-1

Next game: at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)