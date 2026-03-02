        <
        >

          College baseball Week 3: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

          play
          Around the Diamonds: Home runs coming in all shapes and sizes (2:30)

          SEC Now whips around the country highlighting the best SEC baseball and softball action, including multihomer outings that did some serious damage. (2:30)

          • ESPN
          Mar 2, 2026, 03:34 PM

          A pitcher throwing 130 times in a game?! Four of the top six teams losing in a single day?! This college baseball season has it all, and we're not even a month in yet.

          Though some top teams did lose (UCLA, LSU, Georgia Tech and Arkansas), they all bounced back in their weekend series, and the top 10 largely remains the same this week with the addition of Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles have been dominating the year so far, and with a top-10 matchup on the horizon, they'll show us if they're the real deal.

          Coastal Carolina's slide down the rankings continues. The Chants dropped two games last week in the Bruce Bolt College Classic and now sit at No. 16, down seven spots from last week. One of the teams Costal Carolina lost to was UTSA, which finds itself in the rankings for the first time this season at No. 25, with Ole Miss exiting to make room for the Roadrunners.

          Here are the top 25 rankings as of March 2, plus our favorite plays and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Top moments

          The aforementioned pitcher throwing 130 pitches in 8⅔ innings? Yeah, that would be UT Arlington's Caylon Dygert. Sure 130 pitches is wild and even more so this early in the season, but with the opportunity to take down one of the top teams in the country, sometimes you just got to let your pitcher ride it out.

          And let's stay with pitchers, just because we loved this celebration that much. Let's just have more of this all season long.

          Player to watch

          Will Gasparino, OF, UCLA

          Obviously all eyes have been on UCLA's Roch Cholowsky this season, the presumptive No. 1 MLB draft pick, but Gasparino has been lighting it up for the Bruins. Gasparino is actually not just UCLA's home run leader this season with 10 hit already, but the country's (Cholowsky isn't far behind with seven), and he also leads the team in RBIs at 22 (tied for second nationally). He was crucial in the win over Mississippi State on Sunday with an early homer. How he and Cholowsky measure up against each other all season will be fun to watch.

          Game to watch

          No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 10 Southern Miss
          7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          Another midweek top-10 matchup! Southern Miss has already beaten one SEC squad in the Alabama Crimson Tide -- a 14-4 win in eight innings -- but can the Golden Eagles hang with the top of the SEC? They do at least have a leg up in it being a home game in Hattiesburg. Mississippi State will certainly be playing with a chip on its shoulder after losing a tight extra-innings battle to No. 1 UCLA on Sunday, and what better way to prove it's still top-five worthy than a bounce-back win on the road.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 9-2
          Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 8 p.m. on Tuesday

          2. LSU Tigers

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 11-1
          Next game: vs. Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. on Monday (SEC Network+)

          3. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 11-0
          Next game: vs. Houston Christian, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 11-1
          Next game: at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 11-1
          Next game: at Georgia State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          6. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 9-3
          Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          7. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 9-2
          Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          8. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 11-1-1
          Next game: vs. Elon 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          9. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 11-1
          Next game: vs. FAU, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 10-1
          Next game: vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          11. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 10-2
          Next game: at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

          12. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 10-2
          Next game: vs. Dallas Baptist, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          13. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 10-1
          Next game: vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          14. Clemson Tigers

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 10-1
          Next game: vs. Michigan State, 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

          15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 11-1
          Next game: at App State, 3 p.m. on Wednesday (ESPN+)

          16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 7-4
          Next game: at NC State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          17. TCU Horned Frogs

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 6-5
          Next game: vs. Abilene Christian, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          18. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 6-4
          Next game: at Oregon, 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday

          19. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 8-3
          Next game: vs. ETSU, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          20. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 8-2
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          21. Kentucky Wildcats

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 9-2
          Next game: at Eastern Kentucky, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          22. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 10-1
          Next game: vs. UIW, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          23. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 8-2
          Next game: vs. Radford, 2 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          24. Miami Hurricanes

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 10-2
          Next game: at UCF, 6 p.m. on Wednesday

          25. UTSA Roadrunners

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 10-1
          Next game: at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)