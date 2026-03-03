        <
          2026 NCAA men's hockey conference tournament schedules, results

          Before Western Michigan and Joona Vaisanen look to defend their national title, they're aiming for the NCHC crown. Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire
          Mar 3, 2026, 02:30 PM

          The road to the 2026 men's Frozen Four heats up as the sport's six leagues embark on their conference tournaments.

          The six league champions will earn automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 22 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU and the ESPN App.

          Regional play in the NCAA tournament begins March 26 and culminates with the Frozen Four in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11. All games will air on the ESPN networks and stream on the ESPN App.

          Below are the schedules for every conference tournament, which will be updated with results as the tournaments progress.

          All times Eastern.

          Atlantic

          After the four lowest seeds play in the first round, the Atlantic tournament moves to best-of-three series in the quarterfinals and semifinals, followed by a single-game final. Bentley won its first regular-season title, but the Falcons will have to win the conference tourney to move on to the NCAAs. No Atlantic teams are in the at-large picture.

          First round, Tuesday

          No. 9 Army at No. 8 Niagara

          No. 10 Mercyhurst at No. 7 Canisius

          Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday
          (best of three)

          Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Bentley

          No. 5 RIT at No. 4 Holy Cross

          No. 6 Air Force at No. 3 Robert Morris

          Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 2 Sacred Heart

          Semifinals, March 13-15
          Best-of-three series at two highest remaining seeds

          Final, March 21
          at higher remaining seed

          Big Ten

          The tournament is all single games on campus sites. Michigan and Michigan State have been duking it out for the Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 ranking in the country most of the season. Penn State also is safely in the NCAA field, with Wisconsin in good shape for an at-large spot as well.

          Quarterfinals, March 11

          No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

          No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

          No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 seed

          Semifinals, March 14
          at two highest remaining seeds

          Final, March 21
          at higher remaining seed

          CCHA

          The CCHA tournament is on campus sites, with best-of-three quarterfinals followed by single games in the semifinals and final. Top seed Minnesota State emerged from a late logjam to win its eighth regular-season title in the last nine seasons. Entering the tournament, Augustana is the only conference team on the right side of the NCAA bubble -- and even its position is precarious. Minnesota State, St. Thomas and Bowling Green are close, but on the outs for now. These results will be watched closely by all the at-large contenders.

          Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday
          (best of three)

          No. 8 Ferris State at No. 1 Minnesota State

          No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Michigan Tech

          No. 6 Bemidji State at No. 3 Augustana

          No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 St. Thomas

          Semifinals, March 14
          at two highest remaining seeds

          Final, March 20
          at higher remaining seed

          ECAC

          The top four seeds receive first-round byes and host the best-of-three quarterfinals. Winners advance to the single-game semifinals and final. Cornell, Dartmouth and Quinnipiac, which won its sixth straight regular-season ECAC title, are virtual locks to earn at-large NCAA berths.

          All games are available on the ESPN App.

          First round

          Friday

          No. 11 St. Lawrence at No. 6 Harvard

          No. 9 RPI at No. 8 Clarkson

          Saturday

          No. 12 Brown at No. 5 Union

          No. 10 Yale at No. 7 Colgate

          Quarterfinals, March 13-15
          (best of three)

          First-round winner at No. 1 Quinnipiac

          First-round winner at No. 2 Dartmouth

          First-round winner at No. 3 Cornell

          First-round winner at No. 4 Princeton

          Semifinals, March 20

          at Lake Placid, New York

          Final, March 21

          at Lake Placid, New York

          Hockey East

          This tournament is single-elimination throughout. The top five seeds receive first-round byes into the quarterfinals, which are held on campus sites. Providence, which has clinched the No. 1 seed with the first regular-season Hockey East title in program history, also has locked up an at-large NCAA spot. Of the other at-large contenders, Boston College is in the best shape, with UConn sitting right on the cut line entering the last weekend of the regular season, and UMass and Maine clinging to slim at-large hopes.

          All games are available on the ESPN App.

          First round, March 11

          No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

          No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed

          No. 11 Vermont at No. 6 seed

          Quarterfinals

          March 14

          No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

          First-round winner at No. 1 Providence

          First-round winner at No. 2 seed

          First-round winner at No. 3 seed

          Semifinals, March 20
          at Boston

          Finals, March 21
          at Boston

          NCHC

          The NCHC tournament moves entirely to campus sites this year. The top four seeds -- North Dakota, Denver, Western Michigan and Minnesota Duluth -- are safely in the NCAA tournament field.

          Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday
          (best of three)

          No. 8 Omaha at No. 1 North Dakota

          No. 7 Miami (Ohio) at No. 2 Denver

          No. 6 Colorado College at No. 3 Western Michigan

          No. 5 St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

          Semifinals, March 14
          at two highest remaining seeds

          Final, March 21
          at higher remaining seed