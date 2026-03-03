2026 NCAA men's hockey conference tournament schedules, results

Open Extended Reactions

The road to the 2026 men's Frozen Four heats up as the sport's six leagues embark on their conference tournaments.

The six league champions will earn automatic berths into the 16-team NCAA field, with the other 10 spots going to the top teams in the NPI rankings. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 22 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU and the ESPN App.

Regional play in the NCAA tournament begins March 26 and culminates with the Frozen Four in Las Vegas on April 9 and 11. All games will air on the ESPN networks and stream on the ESPN App.

Below are the schedules for every conference tournament, which will be updated with results as the tournaments progress.

All times Eastern.

Atlantic

After the four lowest seeds play in the first round, the Atlantic tournament moves to best-of-three series in the quarterfinals and semifinals, followed by a single-game final. Bentley won its first regular-season title, but the Falcons will have to win the conference tourney to move on to the NCAAs. No Atlantic teams are in the at-large picture.

First round, Tuesday

No. 9 Army at No. 8 Niagara

No. 10 Mercyhurst at No. 7 Canisius

Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday

(best of three)

Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Bentley

No. 5 RIT at No. 4 Holy Cross

No. 6 Air Force at No. 3 Robert Morris

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 2 Sacred Heart

Semifinals, March 13-15

Best-of-three series at two highest remaining seeds

Final, March 21

at higher remaining seed

Big Ten

The tournament is all single games on campus sites. Michigan and Michigan State have been duking it out for the Big Ten regular-season title and the No. 1 ranking in the country most of the season. Penn State also is safely in the NCAA field, with Wisconsin in good shape for an at-large spot as well.

Quarterfinals, March 11

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 seed

Semifinals, March 14

at two highest remaining seeds

Final, March 21

at higher remaining seed

CCHA

The CCHA tournament is on campus sites, with best-of-three quarterfinals followed by single games in the semifinals and final. Top seed Minnesota State emerged from a late logjam to win its eighth regular-season title in the last nine seasons. Entering the tournament, Augustana is the only conference team on the right side of the NCAA bubble -- and even its position is precarious. Minnesota State, St. Thomas and Bowling Green are close, but on the outs for now. These results will be watched closely by all the at-large contenders.

Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday

(best of three)

No. 8 Ferris State at No. 1 Minnesota State

No. 5 Bowling Green at No. 4 Michigan Tech

No. 6 Bemidji State at No. 3 Augustana

No. 7 Lake Superior State at No. 2 St. Thomas

Semifinals, March 14

at two highest remaining seeds

Final, March 20

at higher remaining seed

ECAC

The top four seeds receive first-round byes and host the best-of-three quarterfinals. Winners advance to the single-game semifinals and final. Cornell, Dartmouth and Quinnipiac, which won its sixth straight regular-season ECAC title, are virtual locks to earn at-large NCAA berths.

All games are available on the ESPN App.

First round

Friday

No. 11 St. Lawrence at No. 6 Harvard

No. 9 RPI at No. 8 Clarkson

Saturday

No. 12 Brown at No. 5 Union

No. 10 Yale at No. 7 Colgate

Quarterfinals, March 13-15

(best of three)

First-round winner at No. 1 Quinnipiac

First-round winner at No. 2 Dartmouth

First-round winner at No. 3 Cornell

First-round winner at No. 4 Princeton

Semifinals, March 20

at Lake Placid, New York

Final, March 21

at Lake Placid, New York

Hockey East

This tournament is single-elimination throughout. The top five seeds receive first-round byes into the quarterfinals, which are held on campus sites. Providence, which has clinched the No. 1 seed with the first regular-season Hockey East title in program history, also has locked up an at-large NCAA spot. Of the other at-large contenders, Boston College is in the best shape, with UConn sitting right on the cut line entering the last weekend of the regular season, and UMass and Maine clinging to slim at-large hopes.

All games are available on the ESPN App.

First round, March 11

No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed

No. 11 Vermont at No. 6 seed

Quarterfinals

March 14

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

First-round winner at No. 1 Providence

First-round winner at No. 2 seed

First-round winner at No. 3 seed

Semifinals, March 20

at Boston

Finals, March 21

at Boston

NCHC

The NCHC tournament moves entirely to campus sites this year. The top four seeds -- North Dakota, Denver, Western Michigan and Minnesota Duluth -- are safely in the NCAA tournament field.

Quarterfinals, Friday-Sunday

(best of three)

No. 8 Omaha at No. 1 North Dakota

No. 7 Miami (Ohio) at No. 2 Denver

No. 6 Colorado College at No. 3 Western Michigan

No. 5 St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

Semifinals, March 14

at two highest remaining seeds

Final, March 21

at higher remaining seed