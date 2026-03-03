College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 4 Top 25 poll

Check out this great snag over the wall from Texas A&M's Paislie Allen against Louisiana. (0:26)

Open Extended Reactions

There are no new teams in this week's poll, and the top three squads held their places. After a week of blowout wins (that we will get to below), Oklahoma jumped Nebraska for the No. 4 ranking. Alabama and UCLA also edged closer to the top of the table. For now, there hasn't been much of a shakeup, but with still-undefeated Tennessee playing also-ranked LSU in a three-game series, perhaps this week could be a chaotic one for the best team in the nation.

Player to watch

Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's offense, as we'll get to below, has been on fire this season, and Wells has been just as responsible for its performance as anybody. The catcher already has a whopping 15 home runs on the season. For reference, Oklahoma's next opponent, North Texas, has 19 home runs on the season...as a team.

Top moment

WHAT A NIGHT 🤩



The Sooners scored 21 runs in a singular inning!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN+ / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/80cT5DjQZz — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 1, 2026

In the third inning of a 29-6 win over Alabama State on Saturday, Oklahoma drove in a stunning 21 runs, the second-highest single-inning run total in NCAA softball history. The historic frame included two grand slams and 24 plate appearances.

Game to watch

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 LSU

6 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network+)

Undefeated Tennessee has already notched five wins against ranked opponents this season and will look to continue that streak in a three-game series against LSU that begins on Friday. The Tigers, on the other hand, have lost their only two ranked matchups--in a tight loss to Duke and a shutout against UCLA. Can they get a statement win against the Lady Vols?

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 4 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee

Previous rank: 1

Record: 19-0

Next game: Tuesday vs. Belmont, 5 p.m., SEC Network+

2. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 2

Record: 22-1

Next game: Friday at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+

3. Texas

Previous rank: 3

Record: 19-1

Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

4. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 5

Record: 19-2

Next game: Tuesday at North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+

5. Nebraska

Previous rank: 4

Record: 14-5

Next game: Thursday vs. South Dakota State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

6. Alabama

Previous rank: 7

Record: 20-0

Next game: Friday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

7. UCLA

Previous rank: 9

Record: 18-3

Next game: Friday vs. Wisconsin, 10 p.m.

8. Florida

Previous rank: 6

Record: 23-1

Next game: Saturday vs. Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

Previous rank: 8

Record: 19-1

Next game: Friday vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 17-4

Next game: Wednesday vs. Jacksonville University, 4 p.m.

11. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 12

Record: 16-2

Next game: Thursday vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

T12. Georgia

Previous rank: 11

Record: 17-5

Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

T12. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 16

Record: 15-5

Next game: Tuesday vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

14. Arizona

Previous rank: 14

Record: 17-5

Next game: Thursday vs. BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN+

15. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 15

Record: 15-7

Next game: Wednesday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

16. LSU

Previous rank: T17

Record: 17-4

Next game: Friday at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

17. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 19

Record: 18-2

Next game: Wednesday at UAB, 6 p.m., ESPN+

18. Oregon

Previous rank: T17

Record: 13-6

Next game: Wednesday at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPN+

19. Stanford

Previous rank: 13

Record: 11-6

Next game: Friday vs. Pitt, 9 p.m.

20. Virginia

Previous rank: 21

Record: 19-1

Next game: Tuesday at Radford, 2 p.m., ESPN+

21. Arizona State

Previous rank: 23

Record: 19-3

Next game: Friday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN+

22. Washington

Previous rank: 24

Record: 15-6

Next game: Tuesday vs. Seattle, 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus

23. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: 25

Record: 22-0

Next game: Thursday vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

24. South Carolina

Previous rank: 22

Record: 15-6

Next game: Friday vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

25. Duke

Previous rank: 20

Record: 12-9

Next game: Friday at Cal, 5 p.m.