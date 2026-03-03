College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 4 Top 25 poll

There are no new teams in this week's poll, and the top three squads held their places. After a week of blowout wins (that we will get to below), Oklahoma jumped Nebraska for the No. 4 ranking. Alabama and UCLA also edged closer to the top of the table. For now, there hasn't been much of a shakeup, but with still-undefeated Tennessee playing also-ranked LSU in a three-game series, perhaps this week could be a chaotic one for the best team in the nation.
Player to watch
Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma
Oklahoma's offense, as we'll get to below, has been on fire this season, and Wells has been just as responsible for its performance as anybody. The catcher already has a whopping 15 home runs on the season. For reference, Oklahoma's next opponent, North Texas, has 19 home runs on the season...as a team.
Top moment
WHAT A NIGHT 🤩— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 1, 2026
The Sooners scored 21 runs in a singular inning!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN+ / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/80cT5DjQZz
In the third inning of a 29-6 win over Alabama State on Saturday, Oklahoma drove in a stunning 21 runs, the second-highest single-inning run total in NCAA softball history. The historic frame included two grand slams and 24 plate appearances.
Game to watch
No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 LSU
6 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network+)
Undefeated Tennessee has already notched five wins against ranked opponents this season and will look to continue that streak in a three-game series against LSU that begins on Friday. The Tigers, on the other hand, have lost their only two ranked matchups--in a tight loss to Duke and a shutout against UCLA. Can they get a statement win against the Lady Vols?
Week 4 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Tennessee
Previous rank: 1
Record: 19-0
Next game: Tuesday vs. Belmont, 5 p.m., SEC Network+
2. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 2
Record: 22-1
Next game: Friday at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN+
3. Texas
Previous rank: 3
Record: 19-1
Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
4. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 5
Record: 19-2
Next game: Tuesday at North Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN+
5. Nebraska
Previous rank: 4
Record: 14-5
Next game: Thursday vs. South Dakota State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus
6. Alabama
Previous rank: 7
Record: 20-0
Next game: Friday at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
7. UCLA
Previous rank: 9
Record: 18-3
Next game: Friday vs. Wisconsin, 10 p.m.
8. Florida
Previous rank: 6
Record: 23-1
Next game: Saturday vs. Missouri, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
9. Arkansas
Previous rank: 8
Record: 19-1
Next game: Friday vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 17-4
Next game: Wednesday vs. Jacksonville University, 4 p.m.
11. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 12
Record: 16-2
Next game: Thursday vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
T12. Georgia
Previous rank: 11
Record: 17-5
Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
T12. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 16
Record: 15-5
Next game: Tuesday vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
14. Arizona
Previous rank: 14
Record: 17-5
Next game: Thursday vs. BYU, 8 p.m., ESPN+
15. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 15
Record: 15-7
Next game: Wednesday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
16. LSU
Previous rank: T17
Record: 17-4
Next game: Friday at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
17. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 19
Record: 18-2
Next game: Wednesday at UAB, 6 p.m., ESPN+
18. Oregon
Previous rank: T17
Record: 13-6
Next game: Wednesday at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPN+
19. Stanford
Previous rank: 13
Record: 11-6
Next game: Friday vs. Pitt, 9 p.m.
20. Virginia
Previous rank: 21
Record: 19-1
Next game: Tuesday at Radford, 2 p.m., ESPN+
21. Arizona State
Previous rank: 23
Record: 19-3
Next game: Friday vs. Utah, 8 p.m., ESPN+
22. Washington
Previous rank: 24
Record: 15-6
Next game: Tuesday vs. Seattle, 9:30 p.m., Big Ten Plus
23. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: 25
Record: 22-0
Next game: Thursday vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
24. South Carolina
Previous rank: 22
Record: 15-6
Next game: Friday vs. Texas, 6 p.m.
25. Duke
Previous rank: 20
Record: 12-9
Next game: Friday at Cal, 5 p.m.