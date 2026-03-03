Mitch Barnhart retiring as Kentucky AD for new role at school

Open Extended Reactions

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Mitch Barnhart, the longest-serving athletic director in the Southeastern Conference, will retire in June and take on a new role with Kentucky, university president Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday.

"Mitch Barnhart has led University of Kentucky athletics for nearly a quarter-century," Capilouto said in a statement released by the university. Capilouto said he had "a profound mix of emotions" to announce Barnhart's retirement.

"Mitch often speaks of the idea that our goal at UK is for student-athletes to place championship rings on their fingers and diplomas in their hands," Capilouto said. "Those aren't mere words. They are aspirations that he continually has helped our program, our people and our students meet."

Barnhart, 66, was named Kentucky's 10th athletic director in 2002, succeeding Larry Ivy. Kentucky won six NCAA championships under Barnhart, including men's basketball in 2012. Barnhart previously served as athletic director at Oregon State from 1998 to 2002.

Capilouto said Barnhart has agreed to "another new and exciting chapter" as the the first executive-in-residence of the UK Sport and Workforce Initiative.

"I'm not sure there's ever a finish line for leaders," Barnhart said. "You get to a spot where you finish one job and the next one starts and then the next task and the next task and the next task. At some point you have to say the baton is someone else's to carry.

"I'm so thankful that Dr. Capilouto is providing a 'what's next' after leaving this position and we can have an impact another way. It will matter to the university, it will matter to our department, it will matter to Kentucky. I'm super appreciative of this opportunity. My love for this place is overflowing."

A native of Kansas City, Kansas, Barnhart earned a bachelor's degree from Ottawa University in Kansas and a master's degree in sports administration from Ohio University.

Barnhart is the second-longest serving athletic director among Power 4 schools, behind Oklahoma's Joe Castiglione, who plans to retire in 2028 after 27 years.