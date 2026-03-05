2026 NCAA wrestling championships: Schedule, how to watch

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The top men's and women's wrestlers across the NCAA will hit the mat in March in hopes of bringing home a championship. ESPN will air comprehensive coverage of both tournaments, including multiple feeds available on ESPN+'s MatCast for the men's competition. The women's tournament will crown its first champion, and Penn State will strive to win its fifth consecutive men's team title.

Check out key facts about the NCAA men's and women's wrestling tournaments below:

What are the dates?

The women's tournament airs March 6-7, with a tape-delay airing on the 8th. The men's tournament runs March 19-21.

How can fans watch?

Both tournaments will be available to watch on ESPN+. On the men's side, matches will also be aired between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, depending on the round. Streams are available on the NCAA wrestling streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Women's

Friday

First round: 11 a.m., ESPN+

Second round: 5 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday

Semifinals: 3 p.m., ESPN+

Championship: 8 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday

Championship (re-air): 9 p.m., ESPNU

Men's

March 19

First round: Noon, ESPN2/ESPN+

Second round: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

March 20

Quarterfinals: Noon, ESPNU/ESPN+

Semifinals: 8 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

March 21

Medal round: 11 a.m., ESPNU/ESPN+

Championship: 6:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+

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