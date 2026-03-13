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          NCAA men's and women's hockey championship winners list

          Western Michigan Broncos hoist the 2025 national championship trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers. Jeff Curry/Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 13, 2026, 04:03 AM

          Michigan won the first college hockey national championship in 1948. Led by coach Vic Heyliger, the Wolverines defeated Dartmouth 8-4 at the Broadmoor Ice Palace in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

          The first official national title game in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey took place in March 2001. Minnesota Duluth defeated St. Lawrence 4-2. The Bulldogs went on to win the next two national championships and then added two more, one in 2008 and another in 2010.

          Check out the all-time national champions in both men's and women's ice hockey below.

          2025: Western Michigan (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2024: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)

          2023: Quinnipiac (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2022: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)

          2021: Massachusetts (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19

          2019: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2018: Minnesota Duluth (M), Clarkson (W)

          2017: Denver (M), Clarkson (W)

          2016: North Dakota (M), Minnesota (W)

          2015: Providence (M), Minnesota (W)

          2014: Union (N.Y.) (M), Clarkson (W)

          2013: Yale (M), Minnesota (W)

          2012: Boston College (M), Minnesota (W)

          2011: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2010: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

          2009: Boston University (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2008: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

          2007: Michigan State (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2006: Wisconsin (M), Wisconsin (W)

          2005: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)

          2004: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)

          2003: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

          2002: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

          2001: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

          2000: North Dakota (M)

          1999: Maine (M)

          1998: Michigan (M)

          1997: North Dakota (M)

          1996: Michigan (M)

          1995: Boston University (M)

          1994: Lake Superior State (M)

          1993: Maine (M)

          1992: Lake Superior State (M)

          1991: Northern Michigan (M)

          1990: Wisconsin (M)

          1989: Harvard (M)

          1988: Lake Superior State (M)

          1987: North Dakota (M)

          1986: Michigan State (M)

          1985: Rensselaer (M)

          1984: Bowling Green (M)

          1983: Wisconsin (M)

          1982: North Dakota (M)

          1981: Wisconsin (M)

          1980: North Dakota (M)

          1979: Minnesota (M)

          1978: Boston University (M)

          1977: Wisconsin (M)

          1976: Minnesota (M)

          1975: Michigan Tech (M)

          1974: Minnesota (M)

          1973: Wisconsin (M)

          1972: Boston University (M)

          1971: Boston University (M)

          1970: Cornell (M)

          1969: Denver (M)

          1968: Denver (M)

          1967: Cornell (M)

          1966: Michigan State (M)

          1965: Michigan Tech (M)

          1964: Michigan (M)

          1963: North Dakota (M)

          1962: Michigan Tech (M)

          1961: Denver (M)

          1960: Denver (M)

          1959: North Dakota (M)

          1958: Denver (M)

          1957: Colorado College (M)

          1956: Michigan (M)

          1955: Michigan (M)

          1954: Rensselaer (M)

          1953: Michigan (M)

          1952: Michigan (M)

          1951: Michigan (M)

          1950: Colorado College (M)

          1949: Boston College (M)

          1948: Michigan (M)

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