NCAA men's and women's hockey championship winners list

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Michigan won the first college hockey national championship in 1948. Led by coach Vic Heyliger, the Wolverines defeated Dartmouth 8-4 at the Broadmoor Ice Palace in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The first official national title game in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey took place in March 2001. Minnesota Duluth defeated St. Lawrence 4-2. The Bulldogs went on to win the next two national championships and then added two more, one in 2008 and another in 2010.

Check out the all-time national champions in both men's and women's ice hockey below.

2025: Western Michigan (M), Wisconsin (W)

2024: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)

2023: Quinnipiac (M), Wisconsin (W)

2022: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)

2021: Massachusetts (M), Wisconsin (W)

2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)

2018: Minnesota Duluth (M), Clarkson (W)

2017: Denver (M), Clarkson (W)

2016: North Dakota (M), Minnesota (W)

2015: Providence (M), Minnesota (W)

2014: Union (N.Y.) (M), Clarkson (W)

2013: Yale (M), Minnesota (W)

2012: Boston College (M), Minnesota (W)

2011: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)

2010: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

2009: Boston University (M), Wisconsin (W)

2008: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

2007: Michigan State (M), Wisconsin (W)

2006: Wisconsin (M), Wisconsin (W)

2005: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)

2004: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)

2003: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

2002: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

2001: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)

2000: North Dakota (M)

1999: Maine (M)

1998: Michigan (M)

1997: North Dakota (M)

1996: Michigan (M)

1995: Boston University (M)

1994: Lake Superior State (M)

1993: Maine (M)

1992: Lake Superior State (M)

1991: Northern Michigan (M)

1990: Wisconsin (M)

1989: Harvard (M)

1988: Lake Superior State (M)

1987: North Dakota (M)

1986: Michigan State (M)

1985: Rensselaer (M)

1984: Bowling Green (M)

1983: Wisconsin (M)

1982: North Dakota (M)

1981: Wisconsin (M)

1980: North Dakota (M)

1979: Minnesota (M)

1978: Boston University (M)

1977: Wisconsin (M)

1976: Minnesota (M)

1975: Michigan Tech (M)

1974: Minnesota (M)

1973: Wisconsin (M)

1972: Boston University (M)

1971: Boston University (M)

1970: Cornell (M)

1969: Denver (M)

1968: Denver (M)

1967: Cornell (M)

1966: Michigan State (M)

1965: Michigan Tech (M)

1964: Michigan (M)

1963: North Dakota (M)

1962: Michigan Tech (M)

1961: Denver (M)

1960: Denver (M)

1959: North Dakota (M)

1958: Denver (M)

1957: Colorado College (M)

1956: Michigan (M)

1955: Michigan (M)

1954: Rensselaer (M)

1953: Michigan (M)

1952: Michigan (M)

1951: Michigan (M)

1950: Colorado College (M)

1949: Boston College (M)

1948: Michigan (M)

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