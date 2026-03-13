NCAA men's and women's hockey championship winners list

Michigan won the first college hockey national championship in 1948. Led by coach Vic Heyliger, the Wolverines defeated Dartmouth 8-4 at the Broadmoor Ice Palace in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The first official national title game in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey took place in March 2001. Minnesota Duluth defeated St. Lawrence 4-2. The Bulldogs went on to win the next two national championships and then added two more, one in 2008 and another in 2010.
Check out the all-time national champions in both men's and women's ice hockey below.
2025: Western Michigan (M), Wisconsin (W)
2024: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)
2023: Quinnipiac (M), Wisconsin (W)
2022: Denver (M), Ohio State (W)
2021: Massachusetts (M), Wisconsin (W)
2020: Both tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)
2018: Minnesota Duluth (M), Clarkson (W)
2017: Denver (M), Clarkson (W)
2016: North Dakota (M), Minnesota (W)
2015: Providence (M), Minnesota (W)
2014: Union (N.Y.) (M), Clarkson (W)
2013: Yale (M), Minnesota (W)
2012: Boston College (M), Minnesota (W)
2011: Minnesota Duluth (M), Wisconsin (W)
2010: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)
2009: Boston University (M), Wisconsin (W)
2008: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)
2007: Michigan State (M), Wisconsin (W)
2006: Wisconsin (M), Wisconsin (W)
2005: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)
2004: Denver (M), Minnesota (W)
2003: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)
2002: Minnesota (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)
2001: Boston College (M), Minnesota Duluth (W)
2000: North Dakota (M)
1999: Maine (M)
1998: Michigan (M)
1997: North Dakota (M)
1996: Michigan (M)
1995: Boston University (M)
1994: Lake Superior State (M)
1993: Maine (M)
1992: Lake Superior State (M)
1991: Northern Michigan (M)
1990: Wisconsin (M)
1989: Harvard (M)
1988: Lake Superior State (M)
1987: North Dakota (M)
1986: Michigan State (M)
1985: Rensselaer (M)
1984: Bowling Green (M)
1983: Wisconsin (M)
1982: North Dakota (M)
1981: Wisconsin (M)
1980: North Dakota (M)
1979: Minnesota (M)
1978: Boston University (M)
1977: Wisconsin (M)
1976: Minnesota (M)
1975: Michigan Tech (M)
1974: Minnesota (M)
1973: Wisconsin (M)
1972: Boston University (M)
1971: Boston University (M)
1970: Cornell (M)
1969: Denver (M)
1968: Denver (M)
1967: Cornell (M)
1966: Michigan State (M)
1965: Michigan Tech (M)
1964: Michigan (M)
1963: North Dakota (M)
1962: Michigan Tech (M)
1961: Denver (M)
1960: Denver (M)
1959: North Dakota (M)
1958: Denver (M)
1957: Colorado College (M)
1956: Michigan (M)
1955: Michigan (M)
1954: Rensselaer (M)
1953: Michigan (M)
1952: Michigan (M)
1951: Michigan (M)
1950: Colorado College (M)
1949: Boston College (M)
1948: Michigan (M)
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