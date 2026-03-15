Arkansas men, Georgia women take home titles at NCAA indoors

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FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. -- Tyrice Taylor and Rivaldo Marshall finished 1-2 in the 800 meters to help Arkansas run away with the men's team title, while Georgia freshman Adaejah Hodge won the 200 meters in a facility-record 22.22 seconds as the Bulldogs won the women's team crown Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track Championships.

Arkansas clinched the men's team crown - it's first since 2013 - with two events (the 3,000 meters and 400-meter relay) remaining and finished with 73.5 points, 7.5 more than Oregon (40 points) - which also finished second on the women's side - and third-place Florida (26) combined.

Georgia, last year's women's runner-up, finished with 53 points to win its first indoor championship since 2018. The Ducks had 44 points and Illinois was third with 42 points. Georgia coach Caryl Smith Gilbert also led Bulldogs women to 2025 outdoor title.

Dejanea Oakley ran a personal-best 50.47 to win to 400 meters for the Bulldogs. Alabama's Samuel Ogazi ran a 44.57 - the fourth-fastest time in the world - to claim the men's title.

Taylor finished the 800 meters in 1:46.00, 0.12 seconds faster than Marshall. Clemson's Gladys Chepngetich ran a 2:00.01 to beat the Arkansas duo of Sanu Jallow-Lockhart (2:00.54) and Analisse Batista (personal-best 2:00.57).

Auburn's Ja'Kobe Tharp defended his title in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 7.32 seconds to break Grant Holloway's NCAA record of 7.35 set in 2019. Aaliyah McCormick of Oregon, who also won the 100-meter hurdles at the 2025 outdoor championships, ran a personal-best 7.86 to win the women's title.

BYU's Jane Hedengren, who won the women's 5,000 meters Friday, ran a meet-record 8:36.61 to win the 3000 meters. Colin Sahlman of Northern Arizona won a wild men's race in 7:41 after New Mexico's Habtom Samuel - who it appeared had edged Sahlman by 0.005 seconds - was disqualified for contact on the final curve. Oregon's Simeon Birnbaum finished a fraction of a second behind Sahlman.

Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan of Mississippi became the fourth thrower in Division I history to win three consecutive indoor shot put titles with a throw of 65 feet, 9 inches. The senior joins Karl Salb (Kansas, 1969-71), Hans Hoglund (UTEP, 1973-75) and Ryan Whiting (Arizona State, 2008-10). Nebraska's Axelina Johansson broke the NCAA indoor shot put record and the Swedish national record with a throw of 64-8 1/2 to win on the women's side.

USC's Garrett Kaalund ran a collegiate-record 19.95 to win the men's 200 meters. Kaalund has two of the three fastest times in NCAA history.

Temitope Adeshina of Texas Tech won her second consecutive high jump title, clearing 6-feet, 5 1/2 inches to tie her own Nigerian record. Tito Alofe of Harvard won the men's high jump, clearing a personal-best 7-4 1/4.

Auburn's Kanyinsola Ajayi won the men's 60 meters in 6.45 seconds, which tied the collegiate record he set at the SEC Championships at the end of February. Shenese Walker of Florida State ran a 7.08 to beat Hodge (7.15) for the women's crown.

Kansas State's Daniela Wamokpego claimed the triple-jump crown with a personal best of 45-4 3/4. Texas Tech's Jonathan Seremes - a Missouri transfer - won his second consecutive men's title with a personal best of 56-7.

BYU's Carter Cutting won the mile in 3:58.94 to secure his first national championship. Oregon's Wilma Nielsen timed her kick perfectly and finished in 4:40.06 to beat Rosemary Longisa of Washington State and North Carolina State's Sadie Engelhardt (4:40.21 each) for her second consecutive title.