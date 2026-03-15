Sources: Atlantic 10 set to hire Dan Leibovitz as commissioner

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The Atlantic 10 is set to hire Big East senior associate commissioner Dan Leibovitz as its next commissioner, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The sides are expected to come to a deal in the near future, sources said.

Leibovitz brings extensive experience in basketball, as he has led the sport for both the SEC and American Conference. He has also worked as a college head coach and NBA assistant and spent a decade in the Atlantic 10 as an assistant coach for John Chaney at Temple.

Leibovitz, who brings perspective of the conference from its heyday, will replace Bernadette McGlade, who is stepping down after 18 years as A-10 commissioner.

Leibovitz has emerged in the past decade as one of the most respected administrators in basketball, as he worked as the associate commissioner for basketball at the SEC from 2016 through 2023.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has credited Leibovitz for helping usher that league's golden age for basketball.

"We needed somebody like that with a basketball pedigree, somebody who understood what we as coaches go through," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told ESPN about Leibovitz in 2025. "We were struggling. Our scheduling was poor. The officiating was poor, and back when John Guthrie was in the league, we had the best officials in the country in the SEC. We needed somebody like Dan, a strong voice for basketball in our league."

Leibovitz's duties at the Big East included managing the conference tournament as well as the league's operations, strategy and scheduling.

Leibovitz served as an assistant coach at Temple from 1996 to 2006 and at Penn from 2010 to 2012. In between, he was the head coach at Hartford from 2006 to 2010.

He spent two years as an assistant for the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats.