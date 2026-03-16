College baseball Week 5: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

Tennessee's Stone Lawless thinks he has a go-ahead home run, but Georgia's Cole Johnson leaps at the wall to take it away and win the game for the Bulldogs. (1:17)

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What a start to conference play! The SEC got off to a fast and hot start, with Arkansas taking its home series against Mississippi State in Fayetteville and Texas finally losing its first game of the season. And things continued to get worse for LSU as the Tigers dropped two games on the road to Vanderbilt.

In the ACC, Clemson lost its home series to Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest had a tough week overall, losing all four of its games -- one to Coastal Carolina and three to Florida State. The series sweep for FSU helped the Seminoles jump nine spots in this week's rankings.

Elsewhere in the top 25, UCLA is holding steady at No. 1, and the week's biggest riser is crosstown rival USC, who rose up 12 spots. Virginia's rise continues, too, with the Cavaliers finally breaking into the top 10.

This week's newcomers to the rankings include West Virginia coming back in at No. 20, Oregon at No. 21 and Louisiana at No. 25 with TCU, UTSA and LSU -- yep, the Tigers are officially unranked -- dropping out.

Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of March 16, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

Can we put in a late nomination for The Oscars? Because this ending to Georgia-Tennessee had everything you could want to see. A dramatic bat flip after what looked like a go-ahead home run for the Vols! But then enter Cole Johnson! And Johnson clearly wasn't going to let this ball fly past him.

And a closer look at that premature celebration is kind of necessary.

Roch Cholowsky and the Bruins have looked this season, and Cholowsky got home run No. 10 this weekend.

Player to watch

Quinton Coats, 1B, Cincinnati

While Cincinnati has been pretty middle of the pack this season -- the Bearcats are 15-6 and lost their first conference series to BYU -- Coats has been dominant. The sophomore has hit 14 home runs and has a batting average of .418 to go along with 35 RBIs. With the way he has been hitting, the Big 12 will certainly be on watch.

Series to watch

No. 10 NC State at No. 11 Florida State

Game 1: 6 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network Extra)

Game 2: 2 p.m. on Saturday (ACC Network Extra)

Game 3: 1 p.m. on Sunday (ACC Network Extra)

There are plenty of top-ranked SEC matchups this weekend, like Texas at Auburn, but we're narrowing in on the ACC with NC State traveling to Tallahassee to face Florida State. NC State had a little bit of a rocky 2-2 week, dropping games to Elon and Boston College, but it did bounce back to eventually take the series against BC. Florida State meanwhile swept then-ranked No. 12 Wake Forest, though it did drop a game to Florida earlier in the week. Can the Wolfpack bounce back on the road? Or have the Seminoles found their groove?

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 17-2

Next game: vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 3

Record: 18-1

Next game: at Tarleton State, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 4

Record: 17-3

Next game: at Auburn, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 5

Record: 14-6

Next game: vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 17-2

Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 3

Record: 16-4

Next game: vs. Jackson State, 5 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

7. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 8

Record: 17-4

Next game: vs. the Citadel, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 9

Record: 17-3

Next game: at Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

9. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 14

Record: 16-4

Next game: vs. Georgetown, 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

10. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 10

Record: 16-4

Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

11. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 20

Record: 16-3

Next game: vs. Bethune Cookman, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

12. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 7

Record: 16-4

Next game: vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 25

Record: 19-1

Next game: vs. San Diego State, 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 15

Record: 16-3-1

Next game: vs. UNC Greensboro 4 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

15. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous rank: 21

Record: 18-2

Next game: vs. Marshall, 2 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 13-6

Next game: at Campbell, 6 p.m. on Wednesday

17. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 18

Record: 14-4

Next game: at Portland, 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 23

Record: 18-3

Next game: vs. Stetson, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

19. Clemson Tigers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 16-4

Next game: at College of Charleston, 6 p.m. on Tuesday

20. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 13-4

Next game: vs. Penn State, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: NR

Record: 17-3

Next game: vs. Northwestern, 7:05 p.m. on Friday

22. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 19

Record: 14-6

Next game: vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

23. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 22

Record: 16-3

Next game: vs. Texas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

24. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Previous rank: 12

Record: 15-5

Next game: vs. Liberty, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

25. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Previous rank: NR

Record: 15-5

Next game: at Houston, 7 :30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)