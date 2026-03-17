College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 6 Top 25 poll

Florida State second baseball Marin Heller makes a diving stop, then throws out the runner while on the ground. (0:34)

FSU's Heller makes sensational play from the seat of her pants (0:34)

Open Extended Reactions

After a strong week, Texas jumped Texas Tech to reach no. 2 in this week's poll. The Longhorns earned seven first-place votes, but still sit behind Tennessee. The two teams won't play during the regular season. The rest of the top 10 remained the same, though it surely won't next week, with Texas Tech and Florida State facing off on Wednesday and providing an opportunity for a shakeup. Once again, there were no newcomers to the poll.

Player to watch

Alexis Jensen, P, Nebraska

Jensen was named the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 over Nebraska's three-game series against Michigan. The freshman has notched 10 wins with a 3.14 ERA so far this season and has struck out 107 batters over 64.2 innings.

Top moment

Char Lorenz's robbery was a high point for LSU in a tough-fought split series against Texas A&M. The Tigers dropped both weekend matchups against the Aggies, including a tight 3-2 loss on Sunday, but bounced back to win 7-2 on Monday night.

Game to watch

No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 10 Florida State

Wednesday at 6 p.m., ACC Network

The Red Raiders head to Tallahassee this week to face off with another top 10 opponent and a chance to pick up another ranked win. This game will also be a prelude to a three-game series against UCF, a tough stretch for perhaps the best team in the country. Will NiJaree Canady and Texas Tech be able to get through unscathed, or will Florida State add a big win to its resume?

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 6 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Tennessee

Previous rank: 1

Record: 27-1

Next game: Friday at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

2. Texas

Previous rank: 3

Record: 26-1

Next game: Friday vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+

3. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 2

Record: 27-2

Next game: Tuesday at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPN+

4. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 4

Record: 28-2

Next game: Wednesday at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN+

5. Nebraska

Previous rank: 5

Record: 21-5

Next game: Friday at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

6. Alabama

Previous rank: 6

Record: 26-1

Next game: Tuesday vs. UL Monroe, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

7. UCLA

Previous rank: 7

Record: 25-3

Next game: Saturday at Rutgers, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus

8. Florida

Previous rank: 8

Record: 29-1

Next game: Friday vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

Previous rank: 9

Record: 23-4

Next game: Tuesday vs. Central Arkansas, noon, SEC Network

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 25-4

Next game: Wednesday vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ACC Network

11. Arizona

Previous rank: 12

Record: 21-7

Next game: Friday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN+

12. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 14

Record: 27-4

Next game: Wednesday vs. UAB, 8 p.m., SEC Network

13. Georgia

Previous rank: 13

Record: 20-7

Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

14. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 11

Record: 23-4

Next game: Wednesday at Longwood, 4 p.m., ESPN+

15. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 16

Record: 19-9

Next game: Friday vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

16. Oregon

Previous rank: 19

Record: 21-7

Next game: Friday at Purdue, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

17. Washington

Previous rank: 21

Record: 22-6

Next game: Wednesday vs. North Dakota, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus

18. Virginia

Previous rank: 18

Record: 25-3

Next game: Tuesday at JMU, 4 p.m., ESPN+

19. LSU

Previous rank: 17

Record: 19-9

Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

20. Duke

Previous rank: 25

Record: 18-10

Next game: Tuesday vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m., ACC Network

21. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 15

Record: 18-9

Next game: Tuesday at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m., Mountain West Network

22. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: 23

Record: 30-0

Next game: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network

23. Stanford

Previous rank: 20

Record: 15-8

Next game: Friday at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

24. South Carolina

Previous rank: 24

Record: 19-10

Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

25. UCF

Previous rank: 22

Record: 23-7

Next game: Wednesday at Florida International, 2 p.m., ESPN+