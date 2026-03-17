College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 6 Top 25 poll

After a strong week, Texas jumped Texas Tech to reach no. 2 in this week's poll. The Longhorns earned seven first-place votes, but still sit behind Tennessee. The two teams won't play during the regular season. The rest of the top 10 remained the same, though it surely won't next week, with Texas Tech and Florida State facing off on Wednesday and providing an opportunity for a shakeup. Once again, there were no newcomers to the poll.
Player to watch
Alexis Jensen, P, Nebraska
Jensen was named the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 over Nebraska's three-game series against Michigan. The freshman has notched 10 wins with a 3.14 ERA so far this season and has struck out 107 batters over 64.2 innings.
Top moment
.@char_lorenz said not today ❌#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN / @LSUsoftball pic.twitter.com/9woODj91sG— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 16, 2026
Char Lorenz's robbery was a high point for LSU in a tough-fought split series against Texas A&M. The Tigers dropped both weekend matchups against the Aggies, including a tight 3-2 loss on Sunday, but bounced back to win 7-2 on Monday night.
Game to watch
No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 10 Florida State
Wednesday at 6 p.m., ACC Network
The Red Raiders head to Tallahassee this week to face off with another top 10 opponent and a chance to pick up another ranked win. This game will also be a prelude to a three-game series against UCF, a tough stretch for perhaps the best team in the country. Will NiJaree Canady and Texas Tech be able to get through unscathed, or will Florida State add a big win to its resume?
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN
Week 6 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Tennessee
Previous rank: 1
Record: 27-1
Next game: Friday at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
2. Texas
Previous rank: 3
Record: 26-1
Next game: Friday vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+
3. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 2
Record: 27-2
Next game: Tuesday at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPN+
4. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 4
Record: 28-2
Next game: Wednesday at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN+
5. Nebraska
Previous rank: 5
Record: 21-5
Next game: Friday at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus
6. Alabama
Previous rank: 6
Record: 26-1
Next game: Tuesday vs. UL Monroe, 3 p.m., SEC Network+
7. UCLA
Previous rank: 7
Record: 25-3
Next game: Saturday at Rutgers, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus
8. Florida
Previous rank: 8
Record: 29-1
Next game: Friday vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
9. Arkansas
Previous rank: 9
Record: 23-4
Next game: Tuesday vs. Central Arkansas, noon, SEC Network
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 25-4
Next game: Wednesday vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ACC Network
11. Arizona
Previous rank: 12
Record: 21-7
Next game: Friday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN+
12. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 14
Record: 27-4
Next game: Wednesday vs. UAB, 8 p.m., SEC Network
13. Georgia
Previous rank: 13
Record: 20-7
Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
14. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 11
Record: 23-4
Next game: Wednesday at Longwood, 4 p.m., ESPN+
15. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 16
Record: 19-9
Next game: Friday vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
16. Oregon
Previous rank: 19
Record: 21-7
Next game: Friday at Purdue, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus
17. Washington
Previous rank: 21
Record: 22-6
Next game: Wednesday vs. North Dakota, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus
18. Virginia
Previous rank: 18
Record: 25-3
Next game: Tuesday at JMU, 4 p.m., ESPN+
19. LSU
Previous rank: 17
Record: 19-9
Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
20. Duke
Previous rank: 25
Record: 18-10
Next game: Tuesday vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m., ACC Network
21. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 15
Record: 18-9
Next game: Tuesday at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m., Mountain West Network
22. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: 23
Record: 30-0
Next game: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network
23. Stanford
Previous rank: 20
Record: 15-8
Next game: Friday at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
24. South Carolina
Previous rank: 24
Record: 19-10
Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
25. UCF
Previous rank: 22
Record: 23-7
Next game: Wednesday at Florida International, 2 p.m., ESPN+