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          College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 6 Top 25 poll

          play
          FSU's Heller makes sensational play from the seat of her pants (0:34)

          Florida State second baseball Marin Heller makes a diving stop, then throws out the runner while on the ground. (0:34)

          • ESPN
          Mar 17, 2026, 04:00 PM

          After a strong week, Texas jumped Texas Tech to reach no. 2 in this week's poll. The Longhorns earned seven first-place votes, but still sit behind Tennessee. The two teams won't play during the regular season. The rest of the top 10 remained the same, though it surely won't next week, with Texas Tech and Florida State facing off on Wednesday and providing an opportunity for a shakeup. Once again, there were no newcomers to the poll.

          Player to watch

          Alexis Jensen, P, Nebraska

          Jensen was named the Big Ten's Pitcher of the Week after going 2-0 over Nebraska's three-game series against Michigan. The freshman has notched 10 wins with a 3.14 ERA so far this season and has struck out 107 batters over 64.2 innings.

          Top moment

          Char Lorenz's robbery was a high point for LSU in a tough-fought split series against Texas A&M. The Tigers dropped both weekend matchups against the Aggies, including a tight 3-2 loss on Sunday, but bounced back to win 7-2 on Monday night.

          Game to watch

          No. 3 Texas Tech at No. 10 Florida State
          Wednesday at 6 p.m., ACC Network

          The Red Raiders head to Tallahassee this week to face off with another top 10 opponent and a chance to pick up another ranked win. This game will also be a prelude to a three-game series against UCF, a tough stretch for perhaps the best team in the country. Will NiJaree Canady and Texas Tech be able to get through unscathed, or will Florida State add a big win to its resume?

          How to watch

          Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

          What's the full schedule?

          You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

          Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

          Week 6 Top 25

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
          All times Eastern.

          1. Tennessee

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 27-1

          Next game: Friday at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          2. Texas

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 26-1

          Next game: Friday vs. Baylor, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network+

          3. Texas Tech

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 27-2

          Next game: Tuesday at Stetson, 5 p.m., ESPN+

          4. Oklahoma

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 28-2

          Next game: Wednesday at Memphis, 6 p.m., ESPN+

          5. Nebraska

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 21-5

          Next game: Friday at Michigan State, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          6. Alabama

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 26-1

          Next game: Tuesday vs. UL Monroe, 3 p.m., SEC Network+

          7. UCLA

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 25-3

          Next game: Saturday at Rutgers, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          8. Florida

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 29-1

          Next game: Friday vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          9. Arkansas

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 23-4

          Next game: Tuesday vs. Central Arkansas, noon, SEC Network

          10. Florida State

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 25-4

          Next game: Wednesday vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ACC Network

          11. Arizona

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 21-7

          Next game: Friday vs. Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN+

          12. Mississippi State

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 27-4

          Next game: Wednesday vs. UAB, 8 p.m., SEC Network

          13. Georgia

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 20-7

          Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          14. Virginia Tech

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 23-4

          Next game: Wednesday at Longwood, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          15. Texas A&M

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 19-9

          Next game: Friday vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

          16. Oregon

          Previous rank: 19
          Record: 21-7

          Next game: Friday at Purdue, 5 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          17. Washington

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 22-6

          Next game: Wednesday vs. North Dakota, 6 p.m., Big Ten Plus

          18. Virginia

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 25-3

          Next game: Tuesday at JMU, 4 p.m., ESPN+

          19. LSU

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 19-9

          Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          20. Duke

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 18-10

          Next game: Tuesday vs. UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m., ACC Network

          21. Oklahoma State

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 18-9

          Next game: Tuesday at Grand Canyon, 10 p.m., Mountain West Network

          22. Grand Canyon

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 30-0

          Next game: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network

          23. Stanford

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 15-8

          Next game: Friday at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

          24. South Carolina

          Previous rank: 24
          Record: 19-10

          Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

          25. UCF

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 23-7

          Next game: Wednesday at Florida International, 2 p.m., ESPN+