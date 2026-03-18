2026 NCAA women's Frozen Four ice hockey: How to watch on ESPN

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And then there were four.

The 2026 NCAA women's Frozen Four is set. No. 1 seed Ohio State will face No. 5 Northeastern, followed by No. 2 seed and defending champion Wisconsin taking on No. 3 Penn State. The action will unfold Friday at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 4-3 in overtime to win the 2025 national championship. The two teams have alternated as national champions over the past five seasons and have met in the title game each of the past three years. The Badgers won in 2023, and Ohio State took the trophy in 2024.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NCAA women's Frozen Four:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's hockey streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday

4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Northeastern

7:30 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Sunday

4 p.m.: Final on ESPNU

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, rankings and more.