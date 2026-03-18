Bob Motzko out as Minnesota men's hockey coach

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota and men's hockey coach Bob Motzko have agreed to part ways, the university announced Wednesday, a day after women's coach Brad Frost was fired.

Athletic director Mark Coyle announced the decision with Motzko, who coached the Gophers for eight seasons and earned three Big Ten coach of the year honors.

Motzko led Team USA to a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal in 2018 at the world junior championships.

The 64-year-old coached Minnesota to five consecutive NCAA tournaments, including two Frozen Fours. The Gophers finished as the national runner-up in 2023.

Minnesota won its last national championship in 2003. Motzko's record at Minnesota was 172-104-24.

"I want to thank Bob for leading our team for the last eight seasons," Coyle said in a statement released by the school. "Bob coached 15 All-Americans and three future Olympians at Minnesota. He is a great coach and we wish him well in the future."

Motzko previously coached at St. Cloud State from 2005 to 2018. His overall record is 448-296-73.

"This was my 42nd year in coaching, and at this stage in my career, now is the right time for new leadership," Motzko said in a statement. "I have dedicated 14 years to this program as a head coach, assistant coach and student. I am grateful for every minute of it.

"In addition to working with so many incredible student-athletes, it was great to see the arena full again and the passion restored to our program. One of the most enjoyable and rewarding parts of my eight years was reconnecting with and uniting our alumni and having them involved with our program. It was a tremendous honor to be part of this incredible university."