        <
        >

          College baseball Week 6: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

          play
          Watch Kolby Branch's walk-off HR for Georgia vs. The Citadel (1:45)

          Branch's second home run in the final three innings of an 8-5 comeback win for UGA proves to be the most dramatic. (1:45)

          • ESPN
          Mar 23, 2026, 02:00 PM

          UCLA is still No. 1! The only newcomer to this week's top 10 was Florida State, which snuck into the 10 spot as NC State dropped to 14th after a 2-2 week. Four new teams entered the rankings: Ole Miss, Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska.

          Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of March 23, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Top moments

          Everything has been coming up Georgia in college baseball. Between a terrific home run robbery against Tennessee and now this walk-off homer, you just can't ever count the Dawgs.

          Against a tough opponent in then-No. 18 Florida, Alabama's Tyler Fay threw the Crimson Tide's first solo no-hitter in 84 years.

          play
          0:37
          Alabama's Tyler Fay throws team's first solo no-hitter since 1942

          Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay completes a no-hitter as the Crimson Tide defeat Florida.

          And in perhaps the biggest game of the week, Auburn knocked off Texas in dramatic fashion.

          Player to watch

          Trey Beard, LHP, Florida State

          Beard is quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball, and not for nothing, FSU's rotation of Wes Mendes, Bryson Moore and Beard has been dynamite, but we want to focus on Beard. He has a 1.99 ERA and 35 Ks on the season. He had a season-high 14 (!) strikeouts against Wake Forest a couple weekends back and followed up that performance with 7 strikeouts against NC State. FSU has a midweek game against Florida and then a series against Duke where he will surely continue to put on a show.

          Series to watch

          No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 2 Texas

          Game 1: 8 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)
          Game 2: 8 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)
          Game 3: 5 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network)

          With plenty of midweek ranked matchups, like Oregon State at USC and another installment of Mississippi State-Southern Miss, We're turning our attention to another high-stakes conference series between Oklahoma and Texas. Texas has been playing strong the whole season, and they have one of the sport's best records at 20-3. Oklahoma meanwhile really took college baseball by surprise this season and has been steadily climbing up the rankings with impressive play. Something the Sooners need to show they're capable of? Winning in a tough road environment, so what better opportunity than this weekend in Austin.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 21-2
          Next game: vs. LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

          2. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 20-3
          Next game: at Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 19-5
          Next game: vs. NC State, 7 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network Extra)

          4. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 18-7
          Next game: vs. UCA, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          5. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 19-4
          Next game: at South Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 20-4
          Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          7. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 20-5
          Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          8. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 19-5
          Next game: at Texas, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          9. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 20-5
          Next game: vs. Maryland, 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday

          10. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 19-4
          Next game: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          11. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 19-5
          Next game: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          12. USC Trojans

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 24-1
          Next game: vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

          13. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 20-4
          Next game: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          14. NC State Wolfpack

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 18-6
          Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 16-7
          Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          16. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 17-5
          Next game: at USC, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

          17. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 16-4
          Next game: at Marshall, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          18. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 19-6
          Next game: at Memphis, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          19. Kentucky Wildcats

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 19-4
          Next game: vs. Murray State, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          20. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 19-4
          Next game: at UC San Diego, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

          21. Tennessee Volunteers

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 17-7
          Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          22. Arizona State Sun Devils

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 17-6
          Next game: at UNLV, 9:05 p.m. on Monday (MVN)

          23. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 14-6
          Next game: vs. Western Michigan, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday

          24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 18-6
          Next game: at Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

          25. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 18-5
          Next game: vs. HCU, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)