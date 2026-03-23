College baseball Week 6: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

UCLA is still No. 1! The only newcomer to this week's top 10 was Florida State, which snuck into the 10 spot as NC State dropped to 14th after a 2-2 week. Four new teams entered the rankings: Ole Miss, Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska.
Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of March 23, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
Everything has been coming up Georgia in college baseball. Between a terrific home run robbery against Tennessee and now this walk-off homer, you just can't ever count the Dawgs.
KOLBY WINS IT FOR THE DAWGS‼️#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/EOQ8mexOsF— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) March 17, 2026
Against a tough opponent in then-No. 18 Florida, Alabama's Tyler Fay threw the Crimson Tide's first solo no-hitter in 84 years.
Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay completes a no-hitter as the Crimson Tide defeat Florida.
And in perhaps the biggest game of the week, Auburn knocked off Texas in dramatic fashion.
WHAT. A. FINISH‼️#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/XdEwHxespl— Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) March 21, 2026
Player to watch
Trey Beard, LHP, Florida State
Beard is quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball, and not for nothing, FSU's rotation of Wes Mendes, Bryson Moore and Beard has been dynamite, but we want to focus on Beard. He has a 1.99 ERA and 35 Ks on the season. He had a season-high 14 (!) strikeouts against Wake Forest a couple weekends back and followed up that performance with 7 strikeouts against NC State. FSU has a midweek game against Florida and then a series against Duke where he will surely continue to put on a show.
Series to watch
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 2 Texas
Game 1: 8 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)
Game 2: 8 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)
Game 3: 5 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network)
With plenty of midweek ranked matchups, like Oregon State at USC and another installment of Mississippi State-Southern Miss, We're turning our attention to another high-stakes conference series between Oklahoma and Texas. Texas has been playing strong the whole season, and they have one of the sport's best records at 20-3. Oklahoma meanwhile really took college baseball by surprise this season and has been steadily climbing up the rankings with impressive play. Something the Sooners need to show they're capable of? Winning in a tough road environment, so what better opportunity than this weekend in Austin.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 21-2
Next game: vs. LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday
2. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 2
Record: 20-3
Next game: at Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 19-5
Next game: vs. NC State, 7 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network Extra)
4. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 4
Record: 18-7
Next game: vs. UCA, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 5
Record: 19-4
Next game: at South Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
6. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 6
Record: 20-4
Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
7. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 7
Record: 20-5
Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
8. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 8
Record: 19-5
Next game: at Texas, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
9. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 20-5
Next game: vs. Maryland, 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday
10. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 11
Record: 19-4
Next game: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
11. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 12
Record: 19-5
Next game: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
12. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 13
Record: 24-1
Next game: vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 14
Record: 20-4
Next game: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
14. NC State Wolfpack
Previous rank: 10
Record: 18-6
Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 16
Record: 16-7
Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
16. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 17
Record: 17-5
Next game: at USC, 4 p.m. on Tuesday
17. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 20
Record: 16-4
Next game: at Marshall, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
18. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: NR
Record: 19-6
Next game: at Memphis, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
19. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous rank: 15
Record: 19-4
Next game: vs. Murray State, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
20. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 21
Record: 19-4
Next game: at UC San Diego, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)
21. Tennessee Volunteers
Previous rank: 22
Record: 17-7
Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)
22. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: NR
Record: 17-6
Next game: at UNLV, 9:05 p.m. on Monday (MVN)
23. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Previous rank: NR
Record: 14-6
Next game: vs. Western Michigan, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday
24. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: NR
Record: 18-6
Next game: at Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday
25. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 23
Record: 18-5
Next game: vs. HCU, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)