College baseball Week 6: Top 25 rankings, top moments and what to watch

Branch's second home run in the final three innings of an 8-5 comeback win for UGA proves to be the most dramatic. (1:45)

Watch Kolby Branch's walk-off HR for Georgia vs. The Citadel (1:45)

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UCLA is still No. 1! The only newcomer to this week's top 10 was Florida State, which snuck into the 10 spot as NC State dropped to 14th after a 2-2 week. Four new teams entered the rankings: Ole Miss, Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Nebraska.

Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of March 23, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

Everything has been coming up Georgia in college baseball. Between a terrific home run robbery against Tennessee and now this walk-off homer, you just can't ever count the Dawgs.

Against a tough opponent in then-No. 18 Florida, Alabama's Tyler Fay threw the Crimson Tide's first solo no-hitter in 84 years.

play 0:37 Alabama's Tyler Fay throws team's first solo no-hitter since 1942 Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay completes a no-hitter as the Crimson Tide defeat Florida.

And in perhaps the biggest game of the week, Auburn knocked off Texas in dramatic fashion.

Player to watch

Trey Beard, LHP, Florida State

Beard is quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in all of college baseball, and not for nothing, FSU's rotation of Wes Mendes, Bryson Moore and Beard has been dynamite, but we want to focus on Beard. He has a 1.99 ERA and 35 Ks on the season. He had a season-high 14 (!) strikeouts against Wake Forest a couple weekends back and followed up that performance with 7 strikeouts against NC State. FSU has a midweek game against Florida and then a series against Duke where he will surely continue to put on a show.

Series to watch

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 2 Texas

Game 1: 8 p.m. on Thursday (SEC Network)

Game 2: 8 p.m. on Friday (SEC Network)

Game 3: 5 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network)

With plenty of midweek ranked matchups, like Oregon State at USC and another installment of Mississippi State-Southern Miss, We're turning our attention to another high-stakes conference series between Oklahoma and Texas. Texas has been playing strong the whole season, and they have one of the sport's best records at 20-3. Oklahoma meanwhile really took college baseball by surprise this season and has been steadily climbing up the rankings with impressive play. Something the Sooners need to show they're capable of? Winning in a tough road environment, so what better opportunity than this weekend in Austin.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 21-2

Next game: vs. LMU, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 2

Record: 20-3

Next game: at Houston, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 19-5

Next game: vs. NC State, 7 p.m. on Friday (ACC Network Extra)

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 4

Record: 18-7

Next game: vs. UCA, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 5

Record: 19-4

Next game: at South Alabama, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 6

Record: 20-4

Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

7. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 7

Record: 20-5

Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 3 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

8. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 8

Record: 19-5

Next game: at Texas, 8 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

9. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 20-5

Next game: vs. Maryland, 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday

10. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 11

Record: 19-4

Next game: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Florida), 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

11. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 12

Record: 19-5

Next game: at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

12. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 13

Record: 24-1

Next game: vs. Oregon State, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 14

Record: 20-4

Next game: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

14. NC State Wolfpack

Previous rank: 10

Record: 18-6

Next game: vs. Campbell, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 16-7

Next game: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

16. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 17

Record: 17-5

Next game: at USC, 4 p.m. on Tuesday

17. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 20

Record: 16-4

Next game: at Marshall, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: NR

Record: 19-6

Next game: at Memphis, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous rank: 15

Record: 19-4

Next game: vs. Murray State, 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

20. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 21

Record: 19-4

Next game: at UC San Diego, 9 p.m. on Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous rank: 22

Record: 17-7

Next game: vs. USC Upstate, 6 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)

22. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: NR

Record: 17-6

Next game: at UNLV, 9:05 p.m. on Monday (MVN)

23. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous rank: NR

Record: 14-6

Next game: vs. Western Michigan, 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 18-6

Next game: at Kansas State, 7 p.m. on Tuesday

25. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 23

Record: 18-5

Next game: vs. HCU, 7 p.m. on Tuesday (SEC Network+)