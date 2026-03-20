How to watch 2026 NCAA swimming and diving championships

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Top swimmers and divers across the NCAA look to bring their school a title at the 2026 swimming and diving championships. ESPN's coverage includes men's and women's feeds available on ESPN+. Virginia women will look to capture their fifth straight title, while Texas will try to repeat as champions on the men's side.

Check out key facts about the NCAA swimming and diving championships below:

How can fans watch?

Both championships can be watched on ESPN+. Streams are available on the NCAA swimming and diving streaming hub.

What are the dates?

The men's championship runs March 25-28 and the women's championship is March 18-21.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Men's

March 25: 10 a.m., ESPN+

1650-yard freestyle

200-yard medley relay

800-yard freestyle relay

March 26: 10 a.m., ESPN+

100-yard butterfly

400-yard individual medley

200-yard freestyle

100-yard breaststroke

200-yard freestyle relay

1-meter diving

March 27: 10 a.m., ESPN+

100-yard backstroke

200-yard breaststroke

500-yard freestyle

50-yard freestyle

400-yard medley relay

3-meter diving

March 28: 10 a.m., ESPN+

200-yard individual medley

100-yard freestyle

200-yard butterfly

200-yard backstroke

400-yard freestyle relay

Platform diving

Women's

March 20: ESPN+

100-yard backstroke

200-yard breaststroke

500-yard freestyle

50-yard freestyle

400-yard medley relay

3-meter diving

March 21: 10 a.m., ESPN+

200-yard individual medley

100-yard freestyle

200-yard butterfly

200-yard backstroke

400-yard freestyle relay

Platform diving

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