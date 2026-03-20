How to watch 2026 NCAA swimming and diving championships

Top swimmers and divers across the NCAA look to bring their school a title at the 2026 swimming and diving championships. ESPN's coverage includes men's and women's feeds available on ESPN+. Virginia women will look to capture their fifth straight title, while Texas will try to repeat as champions on the men's side.
Check out key facts about the NCAA swimming and diving championships below:
How can fans watch?
Both championships can be watched on ESPN+. Streams are available on the NCAA swimming and diving streaming hub.
What are the dates?
The men's championship runs March 25-28 and the women's championship is March 18-21.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Men's
March 25: 10 a.m., ESPN+
1650-yard freestyle
200-yard medley relay
800-yard freestyle relay
March 26: 10 a.m., ESPN+
100-yard butterfly
400-yard individual medley
200-yard freestyle
100-yard breaststroke
200-yard freestyle relay
1-meter diving
March 27: 10 a.m., ESPN+
100-yard backstroke
200-yard breaststroke
500-yard freestyle
50-yard freestyle
400-yard medley relay
3-meter diving
March 28: 10 a.m., ESPN+
200-yard individual medley
100-yard freestyle
200-yard butterfly
200-yard backstroke
400-yard freestyle relay
Platform diving
Women's
March 20: ESPN+
100-yard backstroke
200-yard breaststroke
500-yard freestyle
50-yard freestyle
400-yard medley relay
3-meter diving
March 21: 10 a.m., ESPN+
200-yard individual medley
100-yard freestyle
200-yard butterfly
200-yard backstroke
400-yard freestyle relay
Platform diving
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