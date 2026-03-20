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          How to watch 2026 NCAA swimming and diving championships

          Alex Slitz/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Mar 20, 2026, 08:38 PM

          Top swimmers and divers across the NCAA look to bring their school a title at the 2026 swimming and diving championships. ESPN's coverage includes men's and women's feeds available on ESPN+. Virginia women will look to capture their fifth straight title, while Texas will try to repeat as champions on the men's side.

          Check out key facts about the NCAA swimming and diving championships below:

          How can fans watch?

          Both championships can be watched on ESPN+. Streams are available on the NCAA swimming and diving streaming hub.

          What are the dates?

          The men's championship runs March 25-28 and the women's championship is March 18-21.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Men's

          March 25: 10 a.m., ESPN+

          • 1650-yard freestyle

          • 200-yard medley relay

          • 800-yard freestyle relay

          March 26: 10 a.m., ESPN+

          • 100-yard butterfly

          • 400-yard individual medley

          • 200-yard freestyle

          • 100-yard breaststroke

          • 200-yard freestyle relay

          • 1-meter diving

          March 27: 10 a.m., ESPN+

          • 100-yard backstroke

          • 200-yard breaststroke

          • 500-yard freestyle

          • 50-yard freestyle

          • 400-yard medley relay

          • 3-meter diving

          March 28: 10 a.m., ESPN+

          • 200-yard individual medley

          • 100-yard freestyle

          • 200-yard butterfly

          • 200-yard backstroke

          • 400-yard freestyle relay

          • Platform diving

          Women's

          March 20: ESPN+

          • 100-yard backstroke

          • 200-yard breaststroke

          • 500-yard freestyle

          • 50-yard freestyle

          • 400-yard medley relay

          • 3-meter diving

          March 21: 10 a.m., ESPN+

          • 200-yard individual medley

          • 100-yard freestyle

          • 200-yard butterfly

          • 200-yard backstroke

          • 400-yard freestyle relay

          • Platform diving

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