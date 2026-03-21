OSU blanks Northeastern at Frozen Four to reach 5th straight title game

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UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Ohio State scored four goals in the final 10 minutes of the first period, and the No. 1 overall seed Buckeyes beat fifth-seeded Northeastern 5-0 on Friday in the first of two semifinals Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

Ohio State (36-4-0), which set the program's single-season wins record with 36, advanced to its fifth straight national title game to improve to 14-4 in the NCAA tournament and 7-4 in the Frozen Four.

Northeastern (29-9-1) was making its fourth Frozen Four appearance in program history and first since 2023 when Ohio State defeated the Huskies 3-0. The Huskies dropped to 5-7-0 in the NCAA tournament.

Five different players scored for the Buckeyes and 10 players recorded a point.

Joy Dunne, a Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalist, scored on a rebound 10 minutes into the game for her 27th goal of the season. Then Kaia Malachino and Sanni Vanhanen scored a minute apart for a 3-0 lead.

Emma Peschel beat the first-period buzzer with a slap shot to make it 4-0 and Sara Swiderski sent a shot from the blue line that deflected into the goal in the third.

Hailey MacLeod recorded her fifth shutout this season with 15 saves - five coming in the first 10 minutes. She ended a breakaway chance five minutes in and finished the frame with eight saves.

Northeastern goaltender Lisa Jönsson made 37 saves.