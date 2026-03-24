College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 7 Top 25 poll

There's a new No. 1! Texas now has the top spot. The Longhorns have won their past 26 games -- their only loss of the season came in early February against Nebraska. The other biggest mover in the top 10 was Florida, which won two of its three games against then-No. 1 Tennessee last week. There are no more undefeateds in the poll, with Grand Canyon losing its first game last Tuesday. And at the bottom of the top 25, UCF was replaced by Arizona State.
Player to watch
Kaniya Bragg, INF, UCLA
Bragg just won Big Ten Player of the Week honors after a strong series of performances in UCLA's series against Rutgers. In the first game, Bragg went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI. She's batting .455 on the season and will be a key factor in UCLA's big series this week against Nebraska.
Top moment
TATUM SILVA WITH THE CATCH IN CENTER 😮💨#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN+ / @HailStateSB pic.twitter.com/RPu7ABdXEG— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 22, 2026
It was a tough weekend for Mississippi State, which dropped two of its three games against then-No. 13 Georgia. But in the middle of the third and decisive game, outfielder Tatum Silva made this over-the-shoulder catch to save at least one run.
Series to watch
No. 8 UCLA at No. 6 Nebraska
Friday at 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday at 3 p.m., Big Ten Plus
Sunday at 1 p.m., Big Ten Plus
This will be the toughest test of the season for both top-ten sides. The top two programs in the Big Ten have both rolled for the last month or so. Nebraska has won its last 13 games and UCLA has won 22 straight after starting the season with three losses in its first nine games. This series will be an opportunity for both teams to get a sense of how they'll fare against the stiffest opposition.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
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Week 7 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Texas
Previous rank: 2
Record: 28-1
Next game: Wednesday at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
2. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 3
Record: 30-2
Next game: Tuesday at Tarleton State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
3. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 4
Record: 32-2
Next game: Friday at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
4. Tennessee
Previous rank: 1
Record: 28-3
Next game: Tuesday vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
5. Florida
Previous rank: 8
Record: 31-2
Next game: Wednesday vs. Stetson, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
6. Nebraska
Previous rank: 5
Record: 24-5
Next game: Friday vs. UCLA, 6:30 p.m., FS1
7. Alabama
Previous rank: 6
Record: 29-2
Next game: Wednesday vs. Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+
8. UCLA
Previous rank: 7
Record: 28-3
Next game: Friday at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
9. Arkansas
Previous rank: 9
Record: 27-4
Next game: Tuesday at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.
10. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 28-4
Next game: Tuesday vs. North Florida, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
11. Georgia
Previous rank: 13
Record: 23-8
Next game: Wednesday vs. Mercer, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
12. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 14
Record: 28-4
Next game: Friday at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Extra
13. Arizona
Previous rank: 11
Record: 23-8
Next game: Tuesday vs. Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN+
14. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 12
Record: 29-6
Next game: Wednesday vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
15. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 15
Record: 22-9
Next game: Tuesday vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
16. Washington
Previous rank: 17
Record: 26-6
Next game: Tuesday at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN+
17. Oregon
Previous rank: 16
Record: 24-8
Next game: Thursday at Northwestern, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
18. Virginia
Previous rank: 18
Record: 27-3
Next game: Wednesday vs. Liberty, 8 p.m., ACC Network
19. Duke
Previous rank: 20
Record: 22-10
Next game: Friday vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., ACC Network
20. LSU
Previous rank: 19
Record: 21-10
Next game: Tuesday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
21. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 21
Record: 21-10
Next game: Wednesday at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN+
22. Stanford
Previous rank: 23
Record: 18-8
Next game: Wednesday at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+
23. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: 22
Record: 33-1
Next game: Tuesday at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN+
24. South Carolina
Previous rank: 24
Record: 21-12
Next game: Wednesday vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
25. Arizona State
Previous rank: NR
Record: 23-9
Next game: Wednesday at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network