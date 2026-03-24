College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 7 Top 25 poll

McKaela Walker, Haven Roebuck and Ava Ratliff lead the Tigers with two hits apiece as they roll to an 8-3 victory over Florida A&M. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

There's a new No. 1! Texas now has the top spot. The Longhorns have won their past 26 games -- their only loss of the season came in early February against Nebraska. The other biggest mover in the top 10 was Florida, which won two of its three games against then-No. 1 Tennessee last week. There are no more undefeateds in the poll, with Grand Canyon losing its first game last Tuesday. And at the bottom of the top 25, UCF was replaced by Arizona State.

Player to watch

Kaniya Bragg, INF, UCLA

Bragg just won Big Ten Player of the Week honors after a strong series of performances in UCLA's series against Rutgers. In the first game, Bragg went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI. She's batting .455 on the season and will be a key factor in UCLA's big series this week against Nebraska.

Top moment

It was a tough weekend for Mississippi State, which dropped two of its three games against then-No. 13 Georgia. But in the middle of the third and decisive game, outfielder Tatum Silva made this over-the-shoulder catch to save at least one run.

Series to watch

No. 8 UCLA at No. 6 Nebraska

Friday at 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday at 3 p.m., Big Ten Plus

Sunday at 1 p.m., Big Ten Plus

This will be the toughest test of the season for both top-ten sides. The top two programs in the Big Ten have both rolled for the last month or so. Nebraska has won its last 13 games and UCLA has won 22 straight after starting the season with three losses in its first nine games. This series will be an opportunity for both teams to get a sense of how they'll fare against the stiffest opposition.

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 7 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas

Previous rank: 2

Record: 28-1

Next game: Wednesday at Texas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

2. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 3

Record: 30-2

Next game: Tuesday at Tarleton State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

3. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 4

Record: 32-2

Next game: Friday at LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

4. Tennessee

Previous rank: 1

Record: 28-3

Next game: Tuesday vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

5. Florida

Previous rank: 8

Record: 31-2

Next game: Wednesday vs. Stetson, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

6. Nebraska

Previous rank: 5

Record: 24-5

Next game: Friday vs. UCLA, 6:30 p.m., FS1

7. Alabama

Previous rank: 6

Record: 29-2

Next game: Wednesday vs. Jacksonville State, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network+

8. UCLA

Previous rank: 7

Record: 28-3

Next game: Friday at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1

9. Arkansas

Previous rank: 9

Record: 27-4

Next game: Tuesday at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m.

10. Florida State

Previous rank: 10

Record: 28-4

Next game: Tuesday vs. North Florida, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

11. Georgia

Previous rank: 13

Record: 23-8

Next game: Wednesday vs. Mercer, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

12. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 14

Record: 28-4

Next game: Friday at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Extra

13. Arizona

Previous rank: 11

Record: 23-8

Next game: Tuesday vs. Grand Canyon, 9 p.m., ESPN+

14. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 12

Record: 29-6

Next game: Wednesday vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

15. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 15

Record: 22-9

Next game: Tuesday vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

16. Washington

Previous rank: 17

Record: 26-6

Next game: Tuesday at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m., ESPN+

17. Oregon

Previous rank: 16

Record: 24-8

Next game: Thursday at Northwestern, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

18. Virginia

Previous rank: 18

Record: 27-3

Next game: Wednesday vs. Liberty, 8 p.m., ACC Network

19. Duke

Previous rank: 20

Record: 22-10

Next game: Friday vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., ACC Network

20. LSU

Previous rank: 19

Record: 21-10

Next game: Tuesday vs. Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

21. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 21

Record: 21-10

Next game: Wednesday at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPN+

22. Stanford

Previous rank: 23

Record: 18-8

Next game: Wednesday at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+

23. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: 22

Record: 33-1

Next game: Tuesday at Arizona, 6 p.m., ESPN+

24. South Carolina

Previous rank: 24

Record: 21-12

Next game: Wednesday vs. Clemson, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

25. Arizona State

Previous rank: NR

Record: 23-9

Next game: Wednesday at NC State, 6 p.m., ACC Network