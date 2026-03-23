DePaul gives AD DeWayne Peevy another contract extension

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CHICAGO -- DePaul has given athletic director DeWayne Peevy an extension that keeps him under contract through 2031.

Peevy is in his sixth year in charge of the Blue Demons athletics department, a tenure that includes record-setting fundraising and revenue growth as well as significant capital investments.

This is Peevy's second contract extension in three years. University president Rob Manuel and DePaul's board of trustees previously approved an extension for him in 2023. He was elevated to vice president and added to the president's cabinet in July 2021. He has since been elevated to senior vice president.

"He has brought vision, discipline and a deep commitment to our student-athletes, helping position the Blue Demons for long-term success in a highly competitive landscape," Manuel said in a statement. "Just as importantly, he understands the powerful role athletics plays in expanding DePaul's visibility -- reaching audiences and markets we wouldn't otherwise access -- and how that broader reach strengthens the profile of the entire university."

Shortly after arriving in Lincoln Park in 2020, Peevy introduced DePaul Athletics' "Dream Big Strategic Plan," which is designed to build a championship culture and elevate the school's profile in the Big East Conference.

One of Peevy's most notable contributions includes hiring men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann, who built winning programs at Ohio State and Butler. Holtmann's team finished 16-16 in his second season.

"I'm incredibly proud of the progress we've made together, and I truly believe our best days are still ahead," Peevy said.