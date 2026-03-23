Minnesota introduces Greg May as new women's hockey coach

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota has promoted Greg May to head coach of the women's hockey team, after he spent the past three seasons as an assistant under Brad Frost.

May, who was introduced at a news conference on Monday, agreed to a four-year contract, pending the completion of a background check and approval of the university's board of regents. Frost was fired last week after 19 seasons and four national championships, in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. His contract was expiring.

The 40-year-old May, whose nickname is Boom, was the head coach of the men's NCAA Division III team at Augsburg University for two seasons before joining Frost and the Gophers.

Prior to that, May spent two years as the director of operations for the Minnesota men's team under head coach Bob Motzko, who was also fired last week. May also served an assistant coach on the U.S. women's junior national team that won a gold medal at the U18 World Championships in January.

"Boom is a relationship-builder and a strong recruiter who brings success as a head coach to our program," athletic director Mark Coyle said. "He knows Minnesota hockey, but he has also coached and had success at the international level. Our program is in good hands with Greg at the helm."

The Gophers, who lost at home in the NCAA quarterfinals this season, have fallen behind conference rivals Ohio State and Wisconsin. The Buckeyes and the Badgers have accounted for every national title since 2018.

"I've been able to see all of the wonderful things that coach Frost has done, the storied history, the traditions, the pride, but I haven't been here for 20 years," May said. "So I also had a front-row seat at the things that I feel like could be done differently or could be done to bring that consistency to what we're looking for to get back over that hump."