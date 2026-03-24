NCAA men's, women's swimming and diving championship winners

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Michigan made history in 1937 by winning the first official NCAA Division I men's swimming and diving national championship. Coach Matt Mann led the Wolverines to the first five titles and another in 1948. Since then, Texas has been the most dominant program in the pool, winning a record 16 national championships. The Longhorns won their first title in 1981 and captured their 16th crown in 2025.

Stanford has won the most championships on the women's side, with 11. But no program has been more successful of late than the Virginia women. In March 2026, the Cavaliers won their sixth straight NCAA women's swimming and diving title.

Check out the all-time NCAA Division I men's and women's swimming and diving national championship winners below.

2026: Virginia (W)

2025: Texas (M), Virginia (W)

2024: Arizona State (M), Virginia (W)

2023: California (M), Virginia (W)

2022: California (M), Virginia (W)

2021: Texas (M), Virginia (W)

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: California (M), Stanford (W)

2018: Texas (M), Stanford (W)

2017: Texas (M), Stanford (W)

2016: Texas (M), Georgia (W)

2015: Texas (M), California (W)

2014: California (M), Georgia (W)

2013: Michigan (M), Georgia (W)

2012: California (M), California (W)

2011: California (M), California (W)

2010: Texas (M), Florida (W)

2009: Auburn (M), California (W)

2008: Arizona (M), Arizona (W)

2007: Auburn (M), Auburn (W)

2006: Auburn (M), Auburn (W)

2005: Auburn (M), Georgia (W)

2004: Auburn (M), Auburn (W)

2003: Auburn (M), Auburn (W)

2002: Texas (M), Auburn (W)

2001: Texas (M), Georgia (W)

2000: Texas (M), Georgia (W)

1999: Auburn (M), Georgia (W)

1998: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1997: Auburn (M), USC (W)

1996: Texas (M), Stanford (W)

1995: Michigan (M), Stanford (W)

1994: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1993: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1992: Stanford (M), Stanford (W)

1991: Texas (M), Texas (W)

1990: Texas (M), Texas (W)

1989: Texas (M), Stanford (W)

1988: Texas (M), Texas (W)

1987: Stanford (M), Texas (W)

1986: Stanford (M), Texas (W)

1985: Stanford (M), Texas (W)

1984: Florida (M), Texas (W)

1983: Florida (M), Stanford (W)

1982: UCLA (M), Florida (W)

1981: Texas (M)

1980: California (M)

1979: California (M)

1978: Tennessee (M)

1977: USC (M)

1976: USC (M)

1975: USC (M)

1974: USC (M)

1973: Indiana (M)

1972: Indiana (M)

1971: Indiana (M)

1970: Indiana (M)

1969: Indiana (M)

1968: Indiana (M)

1967: Stanford (M)

1966: USC (M)

1965: USC (M)

1964: USC (M)

1963: USC (M)

1962: Ohio State (M)

1961: Michigan (M)

1960: USC (M)

1959: Michigan (M)

1958: Michigan (M)

1957: Michigan (M)

1956: Ohio State (M)

1955: Ohio State (M)

1954: Ohio State (M)

1953: Yale (M)

1952: Ohio State (M)

1951: Yale (M)

1950: Ohio State (M)

1949: Ohio State (M)

1948: Michigan (M)

1947: Ohio State (M)

1946: Ohio State (M)

1945: Ohio State (M)

1944: Yale (M)

1943: Ohio State (M)

1942: Yale (M)

1941: Michigan (M)

1940: Michigan (M)

1939: Michigan (M)

1938: Michigan (M)

1937: Michigan (M)

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