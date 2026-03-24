Minnesota names Brett Larson new men's hockey coach

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota named Brett Larson its men's hockey coach on Tuesday, turning to in-state rival St. Cloud State for a second straight hire after the Gophers and Bob Motzko agreed last week to make a coaching change.

Larson agreed to a five-year contract, pending completion of a background check and approval by the university's board of regents. Minnesota introduced Greg May as its women's hockey coach on Monday.

Larson, 53, spent eight seasons at St. Cloud State after replacing Motzko, who departed for the Gophers in 2018 after coaching the Huskies for 13 years. Larson guided St. Cloud State to two National Collegiate Hockey Conference championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances and the program's first appearance in the national championship game in 2021.

"Throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program," Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said. "He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level."

Larson was an assistant coach on national championship teams in 2011 and 2018 at Minnesota Duluth, where he played for his hometown school from 1991-95. Between his two stints on staff there, Larson was the head coach and general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League for one year and an assistant coach at Ohio State for two seasons.

The Gophers finished sixth in the seven-team Big Ten Conference this season and went 11-22-3 overall, their worst record since 1971-72.

"I have an incredible amount of respect for everyone who has played, coached, and built this program, and I am both humbled and energized to carry that torch forward," Larson said. "This job comes with great responsibility, and I could not be more excited to get to work."