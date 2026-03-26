Jaouadi sets record as Florida, Indiana co-lead NCAA swim

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ATLANTA -- Florida freshman Ahmed Jaouadi broke the NCAA record in the 1,650-yard freestyle, and the Gators shared the Day 1 lead with Indiana at the Division I swimming and diving championships on Wednesday.

Jaouadi denied Indiana senior Zalán Sárkány a three-peat with a time of 14:10.03 to break former Gator Bobby Finke's longstanding NCAA record. Sárkány recorded the fastest 1,000 freestyle in collegiate swimming history, splitting an 8:33.10 during a runner-up performance.

Florida and Indiana are tied atop the team standing with 86 points, followed by Texas with 72.

Jonny Kulow brought home the title for Arizona State in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:20.07. Florida, after setting an NCAA record at the SEC championships, was runner-up, and the Longhorns took third.

Texas won the 800 freestyle relay after Rafael Fente-Damers, Camden Taylor, Rex Maurer and Baylor Nelson touched first in 6:05.82.

The four-day event at the McAuley Aquatic Center continues Thursday with the 100 butterfly, 400 individual medley, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 1-meter diving and the 200 freestyle relay.