Texas keeps NCAA swim lead behind Kos' record in 100 backstroke

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ATLANTA -- Texas senior Hubert Kos defended his national title in the 100-yard backstroke with an NCAA record time and the Longhorns held onto their team lead at the national swimming and diving championships Friday.

Texas holds the top spot heading into the final day of competition with 340.5 points. Florida is second at 331 and Indiana has 254. Arizona State sits at 245 -- with 120 coming on three relay wins.

California sophomore Yamato Okadome won his second individual title in consecutive nights, sweeping the breaststroke events. He took the 200 in a personal-best 1:48.61 after winning the 100 on Thursday.

Florida senior Josh Liendo also won his second individual title of the championships with a time of 18.06 in the 50 freestyle. Arizona State finished third, fifth and sixth.

Florida went first, second and fifth in the 500 freestyle for 51 team points, led by Ahmed Hafnaoui at 4:06.56.

Missouri senior Collier Dyer took the three-meter diving title in his first-ever final.

Saturday's events include the 200 IM, 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 backstroke, 400 freestyle relay and platform diving.