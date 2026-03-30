College baseball Week 7: Top-25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

As we approach midseason in college baseball, UCLA remains the top team in the country, and unless USC has anything to say about it this coming weekend, it looks like the Bruins will be there for the remainder of the season. Texas and Georgia Tech held their spots at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, after strong outings, but after that, the rankings look different.
North Carolina jumped back into the top 10 after sweeping Notre Dame, and Oregon State finds itself in the top 10 for the first time this year after an impressive win over USC. Arkansas took quite a fall from No. 4 to No. 17 after going 1-3 last week.
Newcomers to this week's top 25 include Alabama at No. 16 after the Crimson Tide swept Auburn; Florida at No. 21; Boston College at No. 22; and UCF at No. 23. Teams that dropped out this week include Tennessee, NC State, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.
Here are the entire top-25 rankings as of March 30, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
Vanderbilt and Tennessee went to 16 innings in one of their three games over the weekend, and this was the play that sealed a Game 2 win for the Commodores.
BALLGAME!— Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 28, 2026
VandyBoys win it in the 16th! pic.twitter.com/cDkof0i8Cw
But it wasn't their only walk-off win. All three games ended in walk-offs for Vandy, and this grand slam Sunday might just rank first.
TOMMY GOODIN WALK-OFF SLAM 🤯— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 29, 2026
That's THREE straight walk-offs for Vanderbilt... and a sweep of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/D0dKXLsZyI
And there is really nothing better than beating your rival on the very last play, as Alabama did against Auburn.
THEY LET THE TIDE GET HOT! 🔥@BryceFowler_6 I #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Yh2bm2Kgq4— Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) March 29, 2026
Player to watch
Landon Hairston, IF, Arizona State
Arizona State has been surging lately -- the Sun Devils are ranked No. 25 this week -- and Hairston is a big reason. The sophomore has hit four, yes four (!), grand slams already this season as we approach the midway mark this week, and that's tied for most in a single season at ASU. He has 15 home runs for the season overall, and with a stacked baseball family -- his father is Scott Hairston -- there is no telling how much more he will continue to elevate his game.
HE. IS. INEVITABLE.— Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 28, 2026
WE ARE NOT WORTHY.
HAIRSTON. GRANNY. pic.twitter.com/fX8iw6SwZy
Series to watch
No. 12 USC at No. 1 UCLA
Game 1: 9 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 6 p.m. Sunday
A crosstown rivalry! We've had our eyes on this matchup for a while. USC has been impressive this season, but with this series being played at Jackie Robinson Stadium, the Trojans face their biggest competition yet against the nation's top team on the road. UCLA has been playing well behind Roch Cholowsky and Will Gasparino, who have accounted for a combined 22 home runs for the Bruins. Now, their bats have cooled off in the past month, but this would be the perfect time to pick up the heat. This is definitely the series to watch this weekend and likely the best Big Ten showdown we will see all season long.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 25-2
Next game: at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. Tuesday
2. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 2
Record: 23-4
Next game: vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 22-5
Next game: vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)
4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 6
Record: 24-4
Next game: vs. Grambling, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 7
Record: 23-6
Next game: vs. Georgia State, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
6. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 13
Record: 24-4
Next game: vs. Campbell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)
7. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 10
Record: 21-6
Next game: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 11
Record: 21-7
Next game: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
9. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 16
Record: 20-5
Next game: vs. Washington, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday
10. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 22-7
Next game: vs. Old Dominion, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
11. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 8
Record: 19-8
Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
12. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 12
Record: 26-3
Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. Tuesday
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 17
Record: 19-5
Next game: at Arizona, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 15
Record: 20-7
Next game: at The Citadel, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
15. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 20
Record: 23-5
Next game: vs. Portland, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday
16. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: NR
Record: 22-7
Next game: at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday
17. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 4
Record: 19-10
Next game: at Missouri State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
18. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 5
Record: 20-7
Next game: at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)
19. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: 24
Record: 22-6
Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
20. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 25
Record: 22-5
Next game: vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
21. Florida Gators
Previous rank: NR
Record: 23-6
Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
22. Boston College Eagles
Previous rank: NR
Record: 20-9
Next game: vs. Maine, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
23. UCF Knights
Previous rank: NR
Record: 18-8
Next game: at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
24. Kentucky Wildcats
Previous rank: 19
Record: 21-6
Next game: vs. Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
25. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 22
Record: 17-6
Next game: vs. San Diego State, 8:35 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)