College baseball Week 7: Top-25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

Fowler drills a double to left center, bringing in Brennan Holt for the winning run in an emotional, hard-fought battle between the Crimson Tide and the No. 5 Tigers. (1:51)

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As we approach midseason in college baseball, UCLA remains the top team in the country, and unless USC has anything to say about it this coming weekend, it looks like the Bruins will be there for the remainder of the season. Texas and Georgia Tech held their spots at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, after strong outings, but after that, the rankings look different.

North Carolina jumped back into the top 10 after sweeping Notre Dame, and Oregon State finds itself in the top 10 for the first time this year after an impressive win over USC. Arkansas took quite a fall from No. 4 to No. 17 after going 1-3 last week.

Newcomers to this week's top 25 include Alabama at No. 16 after the Crimson Tide swept Auburn; Florida at No. 21; Boston College at No. 22; and UCF at No. 23. Teams that dropped out this week include Tennessee, NC State, Ole Miss and Notre Dame.

Here are the entire top-25 rankings as of March 30, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

Vanderbilt and Tennessee went to 16 innings in one of their three games over the weekend, and this was the play that sealed a Game 2 win for the Commodores.

BALLGAME!



VandyBoys win it in the 16th! pic.twitter.com/cDkof0i8Cw — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) March 28, 2026

But it wasn't their only walk-off win. All three games ended in walk-offs for Vandy, and this grand slam Sunday might just rank first.

TOMMY GOODIN WALK-OFF SLAM 🤯



That's THREE straight walk-offs for Vanderbilt... and a sweep of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/D0dKXLsZyI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 29, 2026

And there is really nothing better than beating your rival on the very last play, as Alabama did against Auburn.

Player to watch

Landon Hairston, IF, Arizona State

Arizona State has been surging lately -- the Sun Devils are ranked No. 25 this week -- and Hairston is a big reason. The sophomore has hit four, yes four (!), grand slams already this season as we approach the midway mark this week, and that's tied for most in a single season at ASU. He has 15 home runs for the season overall, and with a stacked baseball family -- his father is Scott Hairston -- there is no telling how much more he will continue to elevate his game.

HE. IS. INEVITABLE.



WE ARE NOT WORTHY.



HAIRSTON. GRANNY. pic.twitter.com/fX8iw6SwZy — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 28, 2026

Series to watch

No. 12 USC at No. 1 UCLA

Game 1: 9 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 5 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 6 p.m. Sunday

A crosstown rivalry! We've had our eyes on this matchup for a while. USC has been impressive this season, but with this series being played at Jackie Robinson Stadium, the Trojans face their biggest competition yet against the nation's top team on the road. UCLA has been playing well behind Roch Cholowsky and Will Gasparino, who have accounted for a combined 22 home runs for the Bruins. Now, their bats have cooled off in the past month, but this would be the perfect time to pick up the heat. This is definitely the series to watch this weekend and likely the best Big Ten showdown we will see all season long.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 25-2

Next game: at UC Irvine, 9 p.m. Tuesday

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 2

Record: 23-4

Next game: vs. Texas State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 22-5

Next game: vs. Auburn, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)

4. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 6

Record: 24-4

Next game: vs. Grambling, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 7

Record: 23-6

Next game: vs. Georgia State, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 13

Record: 24-4

Next game: vs. Campbell, 8 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)

7. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 10

Record: 21-6

Next game: at Stetson, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

8. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 11

Record: 21-7

Next game: vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

9. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 16

Record: 20-5

Next game: vs. Washington, 8:35 p.m. Tuesday

10. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 22-7

Next game: vs. Old Dominion, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

11. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 8

Record: 19-8

Next game: at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

12. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 12

Record: 26-3

Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. Tuesday

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 17

Record: 19-5

Next game: at Arizona, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 20-7

Next game: at The Citadel, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

15. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 20

Record: 23-5

Next game: vs. Portland, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: NR

Record: 22-7

Next game: at Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday

17. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 4

Record: 19-10

Next game: at Missouri State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 5

Record: 20-7

Next game: at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)

19. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 24

Record: 22-6

Next game: at Creighton, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

20. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 25

Record: 22-5

Next game: vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

21. Florida Gators

Previous rank: NR

Record: 23-6

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

22. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: NR

Record: 20-9

Next game: vs. Maine, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

23. UCF Knights

Previous rank: NR

Record: 18-8

Next game: at Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

24. Kentucky Wildcats

Previous rank: 19

Record: 21-6

Next game: vs. Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

25. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 22

Record: 17-6

Next game: vs. San Diego State, 8:35 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)