College baseball Week 8: Top 25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

College baseball brought the heat the past week and a slew of home runs to go along with it. But while there was some fiery play on the diamond, this week's top 25 rankings don't look a whole lot different.
UCLA faced probably its toughest test yet in USC this past weekend, but the Bruins proved why they have been the No. 1 team in the country all season long and swept their crosstown rival in Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Alabama made another big jump this week, going from No. 16 to No. 8 to be ranked in the top 10 for the first time this season after winning its series against Oklahoma, but the week's biggest riser was UCF as the Knights jumped up 11 spots to No. 12.
LSU is back in the rankings at No. 24 after taking two on the road against Tennessee. After beating Florida twice, Ole Miss has rejoined the top 25 and the Gators have exited. Also gone from the rankings this week is Kentucky after it lost its series to Missouri.
Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of April 4, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
A big-time rally! Kansas hit four home runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off and beat Utah 14-12. The Jayhawks would go on to sweep the Utes, as well.
ICYMI, @SportsCenter will get you caught up 😏— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 4, 2026
4 HR in the bottom of the 9th on Thursday to walk it off‼️#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/pvp7y7lOCe
And this play from Texas' Casey Borba is incredible.
Casey Borba can do it all! 😮💨#NCAABaseball x 🎥 SECN+ / @TexasBaseball pic.twitter.com/HFpqzeZkvw— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 4, 2026
Player to watch
Cade Arrambide, C, LSU
We're all-in on Arrambide. Against Tennessee in Knoxville, he hit four home runs in the series finale to help seal the series win for LSU.
Arrambide becomes the first player in program history to hit four home runs in a game for the Tigers as he also finishes with seven RBI against the Vols.
And let's just watch that grand slam one more time for good measure, because even though that surely would have been electric in Alex Box Stadium, there has to be something even sweeter about doing that on the road in the SEC.
LSU's Cade Arrambide clubs a grand slam in the 12th inning for his fourth homer of the game in the Tigers' win against Tennessee.
LSU has had its fair share of struggles throughout this season, going from the No. 2-ranked team in the country to falling out of the rankings completely last week. But with Arrambide getting hot -- he has eight total home runs on the season to go along with 23 RBIs -- the defending national champions are certainly bound to keep turning things around.
Series to watch
No. 2 Texas at No. 18 Texas A&M
Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)
Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Game 3: 2 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network+)
Jim Schlossnagle makes his first return to College Station, and we're sure Aggies fans will have it out for their former coach. After leading Texas A&M to the Men's College World Series in 2024, he left to become to the Texas head coach, as if an already-charged rivalry needed any more juice. But Schlossnagle has his Longhorns ranked at No. 2 in the country, and the Aggies have seemingly found their footing this year and are ranked at No. 18. Who's to say what will actually happen between these two squads, but we'll be watching every minute of it.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 29-2
Next game: at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
2. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 2
Record: 26-5
Next game: vs. Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 26-5
Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
4. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 5
Record: 27-6
Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 7
Record: 24-7
Next game: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)
6. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 6
Record: 27-5
Next game: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)
7. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 24-6
Next game: at Washington State, 7:05 p.m. Monday
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 16
Record: 25-8
Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
9. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 4
Record: 25-7
Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 8
Record: 23-9
Next game: vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 14
Record: 23-8
Next game: vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
12. UCF Knights
Previous rank: 23
Record: 20-9
Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. Tuesday
13. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous rank: 10
Record: 24-9
Next game: vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
14. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 12
Record: 27-6
Next game: at UC Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
15. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 18
Record: 22-9
Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)
16. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 11
Record: 21-10
Next game: at Dallas Baptist, 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)
17. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 13
Record: 21-7
Next game: vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
18. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 20
Record: 25-6
Next game: at Texas State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
19. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: 19
Record: 26-6
Next game: vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. Tuesday
20. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 25
Record: 23-9
Next game: at Grand Canyon, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday
21. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 15
Record: 24-8
Next game: at Portland, 8 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
22. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 17
Record: 20-13
Next game: vs. Little Rock, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
23. Boston College Eagles
Previous rank: 22
Record: 22-11
Next game: vs. UMass, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
24. LSU Tigers
Previous rank: NR
Record: 22-11
Next game: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
25. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: NR
Record: 22-11
Next game: vs. Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)