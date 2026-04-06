College baseball Week 8: Top 25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

Arrambide describes the feeling of being the first player in program history to hit four home runs in a game and reflects on the Tigers' 12th-inning surge against the Volunteers. (1:44)

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College baseball brought the heat the past week and a slew of home runs to go along with it. But while there was some fiery play on the diamond, this week's top 25 rankings don't look a whole lot different.

UCLA faced probably its toughest test yet in USC this past weekend, but the Bruins proved why they have been the No. 1 team in the country all season long and swept their crosstown rival in Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Alabama made another big jump this week, going from No. 16 to No. 8 to be ranked in the top 10 for the first time this season after winning its series against Oklahoma, but the week's biggest riser was UCF as the Knights jumped up 11 spots to No. 12.

LSU is back in the rankings at No. 24 after taking two on the road against Tennessee. After beating Florida twice, Ole Miss has rejoined the top 25 and the Gators have exited. Also gone from the rankings this week is Kentucky after it lost its series to Missouri.

Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of April 4, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

A big-time rally! Kansas hit four home runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off and beat Utah 14-12. The Jayhawks would go on to sweep the Utes, as well.

ICYMI, @SportsCenter will get you caught up 😏



4 HR in the bottom of the 9th on Thursday to walk it off‼️#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/pvp7y7lOCe — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 4, 2026

And this play from Texas' Casey Borba is incredible.

Player to watch

Cade Arrambide, C, LSU

We're all-in on Arrambide. Against Tennessee in Knoxville, he hit four home runs in the series finale to help seal the series win for LSU.

play 0:55 Watch LSU's Cade Arrambide make SEC history with four homers Arrambide becomes the first player in program history to hit four home runs in a game for the Tigers as he also finishes with seven RBI against the Vols.

And let's just watch that grand slam one more time for good measure, because even though that surely would have been electric in Alex Box Stadium, there has to be something even sweeter about doing that on the road in the SEC.

play 0:54 Cade Arrambide's 12th inning grand slam caps off 4-HR day LSU's Cade Arrambide clubs a grand slam in the 12th inning for his fourth homer of the game in the Tigers' win against Tennessee.

LSU has had its fair share of struggles throughout this season, going from the No. 2-ranked team in the country to falling out of the rankings completely last week. But with Arrambide getting hot -- he has eight total home runs on the season to go along with 23 RBIs -- the defending national champions are certainly bound to keep turning things around.

Series to watch

No. 2 Texas at No. 18 Texas A&M

Game 1: 8 p.m. Friday (SEC Network+)

Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)

Game 3: 2 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network+)

Jim Schlossnagle makes his first return to College Station, and we're sure Aggies fans will have it out for their former coach. After leading Texas A&M to the Men's College World Series in 2024, he left to become to the Texas head coach, as if an already-charged rivalry needed any more juice. But Schlossnagle has his Longhorns ranked at No. 2 in the country, and the Aggies have seemingly found their footing this year and are ranked at No. 18. Who's to say what will actually happen between these two squads, but we'll be watching every minute of it.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 29-2

Next game: at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

2. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 2

Record: 26-5

Next game: vs. Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 26-5

Next game: vs. Kennesaw State, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 27-6

Next game: vs. Presbyterian, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 7

Record: 24-7

Next game: vs. Florida, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2)

6. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 6

Record: 27-5

Next game: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)

7. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 24-6

Next game: at Washington State, 7:05 p.m. Monday

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 16

Record: 25-8

Next game: vs. Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 25-7

Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

10. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 8

Record: 23-9

Next game: vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 14

Record: 23-8

Next game: vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

12. UCF Knights

Previous rank: 23

Record: 20-9

Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. Tuesday

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 10

Record: 24-9

Next game: vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

14. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 12

Record: 27-6

Next game: at UC Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

15. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 18

Record: 22-9

Next game: vs. Jacksonville State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network)

16. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 11

Record: 21-10

Next game: at Dallas Baptist, 7:30 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)

17. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 13

Record: 21-7

Next game: vs. Marshall, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 20

Record: 25-6

Next game: at Texas State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: 19

Record: 26-6

Next game: vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. Tuesday

20. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 25

Record: 23-9

Next game: at Grand Canyon, 8:05 p.m. Tuesday

21. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 15

Record: 24-8

Next game: at Portland, 8 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

22. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 17

Record: 20-13

Next game: vs. Little Rock, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

23. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 22-11

Next game: vs. UMass, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

24. LSU Tigers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 22-11

Next game: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: NR

Record: 22-11

Next game: vs. Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)