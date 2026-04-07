College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 9 Top 25 poll

Texas Tech is now in the top spot. The Red Raiders are hot, winning their last 13 games, while Texas, which dropped from No. 1 to No. 4, has lost three of its last four. But there will be little time for the Longhorns to recover. They have a big three-game series this weekend against No. 2 Oklahoma, which is on track to have the best season at the plate in college softball history. Closer to the bottom of the top 25, Arizona State dropped out of the rankings while South Carolina found its was back in.
Player to watch
Elon Butler, OF, Oregon
The senior earned Big Ten player of the week honors after notching six hits in Oregon's extra-innings win over Iowa. In that game, she also became the first player in Oregon history to hit for the cycle. Over the three-game series against Iowa, Butler hit .583.
Top moment
Still thinking about this @Avacarroll2023 play 😱#NCAASoftball #SCTop10 x 🎥 ACCNX / @UWSoftball— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 3, 2026
pic.twitter.com/WtFHahvApI
This diving catch-into-double-play by Washington outfielder Ava Carroll played no small part in Washington's tough win over then-No. 24 Stanford.
Series to watch
No. 2 Oklahoma at No. 4 Texas
Friday at 7 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN
Sunday at 2 p.m., ESPN
Perhaps the most consequential series of the regular season is here. The rivals will face off with the country's top ranking -- maybe -- on the line. Texas is coming off two consecutive uncharacteristic losses to Alabama while the home run-hitting Sooners have won five straight.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN
Week 9 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 2
Record: 38-2
Next game: Friday at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN+
2. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 3
Record: 38-3
Next game: Friday at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
3. Alabama
Previous rank: 5
Record: 35-3
Next game: Tuesday vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
4. Texas
Previous rank: 1
Record: 32-4
Next game: Friday vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN2
5. Nebraska
Previous rank: 4
Record: 30-6
Next game: Friday at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
6. Arkansas
Previous rank: 6
Record: 33-5
Next game: Friday at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
7. Florida
Previous rank: 7
Record: 36-5
Next game: Wednesday vs. USF, 7 p.m., ESPN2
8. UCLA
Previous rank: 9
Record: 33-5
Next game: Tuesday at Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPN+
9. Florida State
Previous rank: 10
Record: 35-4
Next game: Wednesday at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPN+
10. Tennessee
Previous rank: 8
Record: 32-6
Next game: Tuesday vs. ETSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
11. Arizona
Previous rank: 13
Record: 29-9
Next game: Friday at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
12. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 12
Record: 33-5
Next game: Tuesday at Radford, 5 p.m., ESPN+
13. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 15
Record: 26-12
Next game: Wednesday vs. McNeese, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
14. Georgia
Previous rank: 11
Record: 28-10
Next game: Wednesday vs. USC-Upstate, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
15. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 16
Record: 33-9
Next game: Friday vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
16. Duke
Previous rank: 19
Record: 28-11
Next game: Wednesday at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPN+
17. Oregon
Previous rank: 18
Record: 29-9
Next game: Friday at Maryland, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network
18. LSU
Previous rank: 20
Record: 25-13
Next game: Tuesday vs. Central Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
19. Washington
Previous rank: 14
Record: 31-9
Next game: Friday vs. Minnesota, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network
20. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 21
Record: 25-10
Next game: Wednesday at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
21. Virginia
Previous rank: 17
Record: 31-6
Next game: Wednesday vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
22. UCF
Previous rank: 25
Record: 30-10-1
Next game: Friday at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN+
23. Stanford
Previous rank: 24
Record: 22-12
Next game: Tuesday at UC Davis, 6 p.m., ESPN+
24. South Carolina
Previous rank: NR
Record: 23-17
Next game: Friday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network
25. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: 22
Record: 37-4
Next game: Wednesday at Fresno State, 3 p.m.