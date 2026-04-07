How to watch men's NCAA ice hockey championship on ESPN

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The 2026 NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament culminates with the Frozen Four this week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Six-time national champion Wisconsin and No. 2 North Dakota, which won the last of its eight national titles in 2016, will face off in one semifinal. Ten-time champion Denver and top-seeded Michigan will play in the other. Denver last won it all in 2024. The nine-time champion Wolverines, who are making their fourth Frozen Four appearance in five years, seek their first national title since 1998.

Both semifinal matchups and the national championship game will be broadcast on ESPN networks.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Frozen Four:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA men's ice hockey streaming hub.

What is the Frozen Four schedule?

*All times Eastern

April 9

5 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. No. 2 North Dakota on ESPN2

8:30 p.m.: Denver vs. No. 1 Michigan on ESPN2

April 11

5:30 p.m.: Championship on ESPN

Recent NCAA Division I men's ice hockey champions

2025: Western Michigan

2024: Denver

2023: Quinnipiac

2022: Denver

2021: UMass

How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, features, scores, rankings and more.