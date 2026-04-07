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          How to watch the 2026 NCAA women's bowling championship on ESPN

          Jacksonville State, Wichita State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas State will compete for the title in Parma Heights, Ohio. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Apr 7, 2026, 11:55 PM

          The 19-team field for the 2026 NCAA national collegiate women's bowling championship is down to four clubs. Jacksonville State, Wichita State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas State will compete for the title this week at Yorktown Lanes in Parma Heights, Ohio. The champion will be determined using best-of-seven Baker match play, with the championship match airing on ESPNU.

          Here are key facts about the 2026 NCAA national collegiate women's bowling championship:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          April 10

          Semifinals

          9 a.m.: Match 1 - No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. No. 4 Wichita State,

          9 a.m.: Match 2 - No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Arkansas State

          3 p.m.: Match 3 - Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

          3 p.m.: Match 4 - Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser

          April 11

          Finals

          9 a.m.: Match 5 - Match 4 winner vs. Match 3 loser

          6:30 p.m.: Final - Match 3 winner vs. Match 5 winner on ESPNU

          Recent NCAA women's bowling champions

          2025: Youngstown State

          2024: Jacksonville State

          2023: Vanderbilt

          2022: McKendree

          2021: Nebraska

          How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, features, scores, rankings and more.