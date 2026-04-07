How to watch the 2026 NCAA women's bowling championship on ESPN

The 19-team field for the 2026 NCAA national collegiate women's bowling championship is down to four clubs. Jacksonville State, Wichita State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas State will compete for the title this week at Yorktown Lanes in Parma Heights, Ohio. The champion will be determined using best-of-seven Baker match play, with the championship match airing on ESPNU.
Here are key facts about the 2026 NCAA national collegiate women's bowling championship:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NCAA streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
April 10
Semifinals
9 a.m.: Match 1 - No. 1 Jacksonville State vs. No. 4 Wichita State,
9 a.m.: Match 2 - No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Arkansas State
3 p.m.: Match 3 - Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
3 p.m.: Match 4 - Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser
April 11
Finals
9 a.m.: Match 5 - Match 4 winner vs. Match 3 loser
6:30 p.m.: Final - Match 3 winner vs. Match 5 winner on ESPNU
Recent NCAA women's bowling champions
2025: Youngstown State
2024: Jacksonville State
2023: Vanderbilt
2022: McKendree
2021: Nebraska
How can fans access more college sports coverage from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN college sports hub page for the latest news, analysis, features, scores, rankings and more.