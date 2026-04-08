Oklahoma State softball game postponed after deadly accident

Oklahoma State softball's game Wednesday at Wichita State was postponed after the Cowgirls' team bus was involved in an accident on an interstate highway.

The team said in a statement that no one from Oklahoma State was injured. But Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO 5 reported that the bus hit and killed a woman who was on the highway.

A source told KOCO 5 that 911 callers had reported a woman running in and out of traffic before the deadly collision.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than two hours after the accident, according to KOCO 5.

Oklahoma State said a new day and time for the game against Wichita State would be announced when finalized.