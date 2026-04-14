College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 10 Top 25 poll

Haylie McCleney reflects on Keagan Rothrock and Karlyn Pickens' most exciting pitches as she discusses what makes them such a force to be reckoned with on the mound. (2:44)

Analyzing the talent behind Rothrock, Pickens on the mound (2:44)

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The home run-hitting Oklahoma Sooners are atop this week's rankings after getting a series win against Texas. Texas Tech lost its top spot and dropped to third after losing a game against Utah. There were no newcomers to the poll. Heading into the last month of the regular season, the SEC looks dominant, with six teams in the top ten. But there is still plenty of time for things to get shaken up!

Player to watch

Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma

Wells is the first player to appear twice in this spot, and with good reason. Against Texas, the catcher hit her 31st home run of the season, an all-time freshman record. She now has her sights set on the single-season home run record of 37, set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.

Top moment

KATIE STEWART FOR. THE. WIN. 😤



No. 4 @TexasSoftball gets the game three win over No. 2 Oklahoma, 8-6 (8 inn.)!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN



pic.twitter.com/rZhbIQDPZW — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 12, 2026

In danger of being swept at home by Oklahoma, the Longhorns battled in the third game of their series against the Sooners and got an extra-innings win in dramatic fashion.

Series to watch

No. 6 Arkansas at No. 1 Oklahoma

Friday at 8 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at 8 p.m., SEC Network+

Sunday at 2 p.m., SEC Network+

It's been a grueling stretch for the Sooners, who are coming off a tough 2-1 series win at Texas. Things won't get any easier this week as they host an Arkansas team that has notched series wins against Mississippi State and Florida in recent weeks.

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

Subscribe to ESPN | Stream college softball on ESPN

Week 10 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 2

Record: 40-4

Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

2. Alabama

Previous rank: 3

Record: 39-3

Next game: Tuesday at Samford, 7 p.m.

3. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 1

Record: 41-3

Next game: Tuesday at UTSA, 6 p.m., ESPN+

4. Nebraska

Previous rank: 5

Record: 33-6

Next game: Friday at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus

5. Texas

Previous rank: 4

Record: 33-6

Next game: Saturday at Georgia, 4 p.m., SEC Network

6. Arkansas

Previous rank: 6

Record: 35-6

Next game: Friday at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2

7. Florida

Previous rank: 7

Record: 40-5

Next game: Wednesday at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

8. UCLA

Previous rank: 8

Record: 37-5

Next game: Tuesday vs. Cal Baptist, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus

9. Tennessee

Previous rank: 10

Record: 37-6

Next game: Wednesday at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

10. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 12

Record: 36-6

Next game: Wednesday at Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPN+

11. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 13

Record: 30-12

Next game: Wednesday at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

12. Florida State

Previous rank: 9

Record: 36-7

Next game: Friday vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

13. Georgia

Previous rank: 14

Record: 31-11

Next game: Wednesday at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

T14. Mississippi State

Previous rank: 15

Record: 34-11

Next game: Friday at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

T14. Duke

Previous rank: 16

Record: 31-12

Next game: Wednesday vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2

16. Arizona

Previous rank: 11

Record: 30-11

Next game: Friday at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

17. LSU

Previous rank: 18

Record: 28-14

Next game: Tuesday at Louisiana Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN+

18. Oregon

Previous rank: 17

Record: 32-9

Next game: Friday vs. Washington, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus

19. Stanford

Previous rank: 23

Record: 26-12

Next game: Wednesday at Fresno State, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network

20. Washington

Previous rank: 19

Record: 34-9

Next game: Friday at Oregon, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus

21. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 20

Record: 27-11

Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2

22. UCF

Previous rank: 22

Record: 32-11-1

Next game: Wednesday vs. Stetson, 6 p.m., ESPN+

23. Virginia

Previous rank: 21

Record: 33-8

Next game: Friday at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

24. Grand Canyon

Previous rank: 25

Record: 41-4

Next game: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, 10 p.m.

25. South Carolina

Previous rank: 24

Record: 23-20

Next game: Tuesday at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACC Network