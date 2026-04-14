College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 10 Top 25 poll

The home run-hitting Oklahoma Sooners are atop this week's rankings after getting a series win against Texas. Texas Tech lost its top spot and dropped to third after losing a game against Utah. There were no newcomers to the poll. Heading into the last month of the regular season, the SEC looks dominant, with six teams in the top ten. But there is still plenty of time for things to get shaken up!
Player to watch
Kendall Wells, C, Oklahoma
Wells is the first player to appear twice in this spot, and with good reason. Against Texas, the catcher hit her 31st home run of the season, an all-time freshman record. She now has her sights set on the single-season home run record of 37, set by Arizona's Laura Espinoza in 1995.
Top moment
KATIE STEWART FOR. THE. WIN. 😤— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 12, 2026
No. 4 @TexasSoftball gets the game three win over No. 2 Oklahoma, 8-6 (8 inn.)!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN
pic.twitter.com/rZhbIQDPZW
In danger of being swept at home by Oklahoma, the Longhorns battled in the third game of their series against the Sooners and got an extra-innings win in dramatic fashion.
Series to watch
No. 6 Arkansas at No. 1 Oklahoma
Friday at 8 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday at 8 p.m., SEC Network+
Sunday at 2 p.m., SEC Network+
It's been a grueling stretch for the Sooners, who are coming off a tough 2-1 series win at Texas. Things won't get any easier this week as they host an Arkansas team that has notched series wins against Mississippi State and Florida in recent weeks.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
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Week 10 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 2
Record: 40-4
Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
2. Alabama
Previous rank: 3
Record: 39-3
Next game: Tuesday at Samford, 7 p.m.
3. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 1
Record: 41-3
Next game: Tuesday at UTSA, 6 p.m., ESPN+
4. Nebraska
Previous rank: 5
Record: 33-6
Next game: Friday at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Plus
5. Texas
Previous rank: 4
Record: 33-6
Next game: Saturday at Georgia, 4 p.m., SEC Network
6. Arkansas
Previous rank: 6
Record: 35-6
Next game: Friday at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
7. Florida
Previous rank: 7
Record: 40-5
Next game: Wednesday at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
8. UCLA
Previous rank: 8
Record: 37-5
Next game: Tuesday vs. Cal Baptist, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus
9. Tennessee
Previous rank: 10
Record: 37-6
Next game: Wednesday at Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
10. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 12
Record: 36-6
Next game: Wednesday at Liberty, 6 p.m., ESPN+
11. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 13
Record: 30-12
Next game: Wednesday at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
12. Florida State
Previous rank: 9
Record: 36-7
Next game: Friday vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
13. Georgia
Previous rank: 14
Record: 31-11
Next game: Wednesday at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m., ESPN+
T14. Mississippi State
Previous rank: 15
Record: 34-11
Next game: Friday at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
T14. Duke
Previous rank: 16
Record: 31-12
Next game: Wednesday vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN2
16. Arizona
Previous rank: 11
Record: 30-11
Next game: Friday at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
17. LSU
Previous rank: 18
Record: 28-14
Next game: Tuesday at Louisiana Lafayette, 7 p.m., ESPN+
18. Oregon
Previous rank: 17
Record: 32-9
Next game: Friday vs. Washington, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus
19. Stanford
Previous rank: 23
Record: 26-12
Next game: Wednesday at Fresno State, 6 p.m., Mountain West Network
20. Washington
Previous rank: 19
Record: 34-9
Next game: Friday at Oregon, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus
21. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 20
Record: 27-11
Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2
22. UCF
Previous rank: 22
Record: 32-11-1
Next game: Wednesday vs. Stetson, 6 p.m., ESPN+
23. Virginia
Previous rank: 21
Record: 33-8
Next game: Friday at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
24. Grand Canyon
Previous rank: 25
Record: 41-4
Next game: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, 10 p.m.
25. South Carolina
Previous rank: 24
Record: 23-20
Next game: Tuesday at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACC Network