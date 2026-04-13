College baseball Week 9: Top 25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

College baseball is really showing what it's made of. Between Texas and Texas A&M bringing the heat this past weekend, Georgia Tech and Florida state giving us a thriller, and Rutgers pushing the No. 1 team in the country to 14 innings, the sport is giving us the best of everything.
And despite being pushed to extra innings, UCLA isn't relinquishing the top spot yet as the Bruins remain steady at No. 1. After winning the series over the Longhorns, Texas A&M rose up eight spots in the rankings to break into the top 10 for the first time this season. UCF and Southern Miss took the biggest slides this week as they dropped nine and 12 spots, respectively.
Though it rallied last week, LSU has fallen out of the rankings again after getting swept at Ole Miss. Also missing from the rankings this week is Nebraska after the Cornhuskers dropped two games to Oregon. Taking their spots are Kansas at No. 18 and Florida, which has bounced in and out of the rankings the past few weeks, at No. 20.
Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of April 13, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moments
From an epic Ball 5 chant to a swarm of boo's, Texas had a rough weekend in College Station as Jim Schlossnagle returned to A&M for the first time since leaving to coach the Longhorns.
LISTEN TO THE TRANSITION FROM BALL 5 CHANT TO BOOS ON SCHLOSS MOUND VISIT.— 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 11, 2026
Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/ZGNOKxFdIw
And to be in the Masters spirit, this first pitch variation at Arkansas was super fun to see.
*cue @TheMasters music* pic.twitter.com/LGBJHPwbJy— Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 7, 2026
Player to watch
Mason Edwards, LHP USC
Edwards has been on a heater for the Trojans. He has a 1.35 ERA, and he's a big reason why the Trojans look so good. This past weekend, he tallied 16 Ks, and he leads the nation in strikeouts at 95. As we inch closer and closer to the NCAA tournament, there's no telling what type of fire he might bring.
All of Mason Edwards' 16 Strikeouts ✌️#FightOn x @MasonJEdwards pic.twitter.com/ZD6VLT6vo9— USC Baseball (@USC_Baseball) April 11, 2026
Game to watch
No. 19 Oregon vs. No. 6 Oregon State
9 p.m. on Tuesday (Hillsboro, Oregon)
We love an in-state midweek matchup, and it was honestly hard to decide between Oregon-Oregon State and Southern Miss-Ole Miss, but we're going to the Pacific Northwest for our game to watch. The Beavers have been steadily climbing the rankings this season, and they look better week after week. Something to help boost their NCAA tournament résumé would certainly be a win over the Ducks if they're eyeing a top-eight spot. Oregon meanwhile is one of the top teams in the Big Ten and coming off a pair of wins over Nebraska. A win here would certainly propel the Ducks for the latter half of the season where they will face the two other top teams in the conference in UCLA and USC.
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times Eastern.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 33-2
Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 3
Record: 30-5
Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
3. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 6
Record: 30-6
Next game: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)
4. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 2
Record: 27-7
Next game: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 4
Record: 29-8
Next game: vs. East Tennessee State, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
6. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 7
Record: 28-7
Next game: vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. Tuesday
7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 11
Record: 26-9
Next game: at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
8. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 5
Record: 24-11
Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
9. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous rank: 13
Record: 26-11
Next game: at VCU, 3 p.m. Tuesday
10. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 18
Record: 27-7
Next game: vs. Houston 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
11. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 8
Record: 26-11
Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
12. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 14
Record: 30-7
Next game: at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
13. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 15
Record: 24-11
Next game: vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
14. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 16
Record: 24-11
Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 17
Record: 24-8
Next game: vs. Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
16. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 22
Record: 24-13
Next game: vs. UAPB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
17. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 9
Record: 26-10
Next game: at Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
18. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous rank: NR
Record: 26-10
Next game: vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
19. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 21
Record: 26-10
Next game: vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday
20. Florida Gators
Previous rank: NR
Record: 27-10
Next game: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
21. UCF Knights
Previous rank: 12
Record: 20-12
Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
22. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 10
Record: 25-11
Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
23. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 20
Record: 26-11
Next game: vs. Arizona, 8:35 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)
24. Boston College Eagles
Previous rank: 23
Record: 26-12
Next game: vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
25. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 25
Record: 26-11
Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)