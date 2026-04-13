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          College baseball Week 9: Top 25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

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          Tip of the Rally Cap: Shouting out SEC's finest from this weekend (1:10)

          Haylie McCleney, David Dellucci and Peter Burns recap this weekend's best performances and give accolades to the SEC stars around both softball and baseball diamonds. (1:10)

          • ESPN
          Apr 13, 2026, 02:34 PM

          College baseball is really showing what it's made of. Between Texas and Texas A&M bringing the heat this past weekend, Georgia Tech and Florida state giving us a thriller, and Rutgers pushing the No. 1 team in the country to 14 innings, the sport is giving us the best of everything.

          And despite being pushed to extra innings, UCLA isn't relinquishing the top spot yet as the Bruins remain steady at No. 1. After winning the series over the Longhorns, Texas A&M rose up eight spots in the rankings to break into the top 10 for the first time this season. UCF and Southern Miss took the biggest slides this week as they dropped nine and 12 spots, respectively.

          Though it rallied last week, LSU has fallen out of the rankings again after getting swept at Ole Miss. Also missing from the rankings this week is Nebraska after the Cornhuskers dropped two games to Oregon. Taking their spots are Kansas at No. 18 and Florida, which has bounced in and out of the rankings the past few weeks, at No. 20.

          Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of April 13, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

          Top moments

          From an epic Ball 5 chant to a swarm of boo's, Texas had a rough weekend in College Station as Jim Schlossnagle returned to A&M for the first time since leaving to coach the Longhorns.

          And to be in the Masters spirit, this first pitch variation at Arkansas was super fun to see.

          Player to watch

          Mason Edwards, LHP USC

          Edwards has been on a heater for the Trojans. He has a 1.35 ERA, and he's a big reason why the Trojans look so good. This past weekend, he tallied 16 Ks, and he leads the nation in strikeouts at 95. As we inch closer and closer to the NCAA tournament, there's no telling what type of fire he might bring.

          Game to watch

          No. 19 Oregon vs. No. 6 Oregon State
          9 p.m. on Tuesday (Hillsboro, Oregon)

          We love an in-state midweek matchup, and it was honestly hard to decide between Oregon-Oregon State and Southern Miss-Ole Miss, but we're going to the Pacific Northwest for our game to watch. The Beavers have been steadily climbing the rankings this season, and they look better week after week. Something to help boost their NCAA tournament résumé would certainly be a win over the Ducks if they're eyeing a top-eight spot. Oregon meanwhile is one of the top teams in the Big Ten and coming off a pair of wins over Nebraska. A win here would certainly propel the Ducks for the latter half of the season where they will face the two other top teams in the conference in UCLA and USC.

          Updated top 25

          Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

          All times Eastern.

          1. UCLA Bruins

          Previous rank: 1
          Record: 33-2
          Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

          Previous rank: 3
          Record: 30-5
          Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          3. North Carolina Tar Heels

          Previous rank: 6
          Record: 30-6
          Next game: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)

          4. Texas Longhorns

          Previous rank: 2
          Record: 27-7
          Next game: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          5. Georgia Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 4
          Record: 29-8
          Next game: vs. East Tennessee State, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          6. Oregon State Beavers

          Previous rank: 7
          Record: 28-7
          Next game: vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. Tuesday

          7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

          Previous rank: 11
          Record: 26-9
          Next game: at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          8. Florida State Seminoles

          Previous rank: 5
          Record: 24-11
          Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          9. Virginia Cavaliers

          Previous rank: 13
          Record: 26-11
          Next game: at VCU, 3 p.m. Tuesday

          10. Texas A&M Aggies

          Previous rank: 18
          Record: 27-7
          Next game: vs. Houston 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          11. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Previous rank: 8
          Record: 26-11
          Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          12. USC Trojans

          Previous rank: 14
          Record: 30-7
          Next game: at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          13. Auburn Tigers

          Previous rank: 15
          Record: 24-11
          Next game: vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          14. Oklahoma Sooners

          Previous rank: 16
          Record: 24-11
          Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          15. West Virginia Mountaineers

          Previous rank: 17
          Record: 24-8
          Next game: vs. Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

          16. Arkansas Razorbacks

          Previous rank: 22
          Record: 24-13
          Next game: vs. UAPB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          17. Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Previous rank: 9
          Record: 26-10
          Next game: at Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          18. Kansas Jayhawks

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 26-10
          Next game: vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          19. Oregon Ducks

          Previous rank: 21
          Record: 26-10
          Next game: vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

          20. Florida Gators

          Previous rank: NR
          Record: 27-10
          Next game: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          21. UCF Knights

          Previous rank: 12
          Record: 20-12
          Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

          22. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

          Previous rank: 10
          Record: 25-11
          Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

          23. Arizona State Sun Devils

          Previous rank: 20
          Record: 26-11
          Next game: vs. Arizona, 8:35 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)

          24. Boston College Eagles

          Previous rank: 23
          Record: 26-12
          Next game: vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

          25. Ole Miss Rebels

          Previous rank: 25
          Record: 26-11
          Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)