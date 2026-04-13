College baseball Week 9: Top 25 rankings, best moments and what to watch

Haylie McCleney, David Dellucci and Peter Burns recap this weekend's best performances and give accolades to the SEC stars around both softball and baseball diamonds. (1:10)

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College baseball is really showing what it's made of. Between Texas and Texas A&M bringing the heat this past weekend, Georgia Tech and Florida state giving us a thriller, and Rutgers pushing the No. 1 team in the country to 14 innings, the sport is giving us the best of everything.

And despite being pushed to extra innings, UCLA isn't relinquishing the top spot yet as the Bruins remain steady at No. 1. After winning the series over the Longhorns, Texas A&M rose up eight spots in the rankings to break into the top 10 for the first time this season. UCF and Southern Miss took the biggest slides this week as they dropped nine and 12 spots, respectively.

Though it rallied last week, LSU has fallen out of the rankings again after getting swept at Ole Miss. Also missing from the rankings this week is Nebraska after the Cornhuskers dropped two games to Oregon. Taking their spots are Kansas at No. 18 and Florida, which has bounced in and out of the rankings the past few weeks, at No. 20.

Here are the entire top 25 rankings as of April 13, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moments

From an epic Ball 5 chant to a swarm of boo's, Texas had a rough weekend in College Station as Jim Schlossnagle returned to A&M for the first time since leaving to coach the Longhorns.

LISTEN TO THE TRANSITION FROM BALL 5 CHANT TO BOOS ON SCHLOSS MOUND VISIT.



Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/ZGNOKxFdIw — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 11, 2026

And to be in the Masters spirit, this first pitch variation at Arkansas was super fun to see.

Player to watch

Mason Edwards, LHP USC

Edwards has been on a heater for the Trojans. He has a 1.35 ERA, and he's a big reason why the Trojans look so good. This past weekend, he tallied 16 Ks, and he leads the nation in strikeouts at 95. As we inch closer and closer to the NCAA tournament, there's no telling what type of fire he might bring.

Game to watch

No. 19 Oregon vs. No. 6 Oregon State

9 p.m. on Tuesday (Hillsboro, Oregon)

We love an in-state midweek matchup, and it was honestly hard to decide between Oregon-Oregon State and Southern Miss-Ole Miss, but we're going to the Pacific Northwest for our game to watch. The Beavers have been steadily climbing the rankings this season, and they look better week after week. Something to help boost their NCAA tournament résumé would certainly be a win over the Ducks if they're eyeing a top-eight spot. Oregon meanwhile is one of the top teams in the Big Ten and coming off a pair of wins over Nebraska. A win here would certainly propel the Ducks for the latter half of the season where they will face the two other top teams in the conference in UCLA and USC.

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 33-2

Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 3

Record: 30-5

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 6

Record: 30-6

Next game: vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network)

4. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 2

Record: 27-7

Next game: vs. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 4

Record: 29-8

Next game: vs. East Tennessee State, 3 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

6. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 28-7

Next game: vs. Oregon, 9 p.m. Tuesday

7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 11

Record: 26-9

Next game: at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

8. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 5

Record: 24-11

Next game: vs. Stetson, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

9. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 13

Record: 26-11

Next game: at VCU, 3 p.m. Tuesday

10. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 18

Record: 27-7

Next game: vs. Houston 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 8

Record: 26-11

Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

12. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 14

Record: 30-7

Next game: at Long Beach State, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 24-11

Next game: vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 16

Record: 24-11

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 17

Record: 24-8

Next game: vs. Penn State, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 22

Record: 24-13

Next game: vs. UAPB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

17. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 9

Record: 26-10

Next game: at Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

18. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: NR

Record: 26-10

Next game: vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 21

Record: 26-10

Next game: vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m. on Tuesday

20. Florida Gators

Previous rank: NR

Record: 27-10

Next game: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

21. UCF Knights

Previous rank: 12

Record: 20-12

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

22. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 10

Record: 25-11

Next game: vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

23. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 20

Record: 26-11

Next game: vs. Arizona, 8:35 p.m. Monday (ESPN+)

24. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 23

Record: 26-12

Next game: vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 25

Record: 26-11

Next game: vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)