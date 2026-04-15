Lehigh sets Division I record with 20-run first inning

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Lehigh baseball set a Division I record by scoring 20 runs in the first inning of a 38-6 win over Coppin State on Tuesday.

Eight Mountain Hawks players had reached base in the top of the first inning, five runs were scored, and the Eagles made a pitching change before recording the first out. The remaining 15 runs came across before out 2.

Runs 4 through 16 were all scored on walks, hit by pitches or wild pitches, and first baseman Owen Walewander closed out the mayhem with a grand slam to make it 20-0.

In total, 32 players came to bat during the inning with 11 walks, six HBPs and just three hits. Lehigh did come up shy of the Division I record for runs in any inning, as George Mason scored 23 in the second inning of a 2025 game against Holy Cross.

Coppin State did manage to trim a run back in the bottom of the inning to trail 20-1 through the first.

Also among the firsts set in Tuesday's seven-inning blowout: a new Patriot League mark for runs in a game and an NCAA record seven walks drawn by senior third baseman Aidan Quinn.

Lehigh finished the game with 12 hits (five extra-base hits), 25 walks and 9 HBPs.