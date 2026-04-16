How LSU's strength coach became the ultimate example of fortitude

MEMBERS OF THE LSU gymnastics team are scattered across the weight room in various states of stretching.

"Here we go!" Katie Guillory shouts with a smile, clapping her hands for emphasis. She begins pacing, eyes darting here and there to keep tabs on all her athletes.

The strength and conditioning coach is in her fourth season with the Tigers gymnastics program, and she is determined to help the team repeat its 2024 national championship win.

"Katie Guillory has been a godsend in so many ways," head coach Jay Clark told ESPN. "From the moment she started working with our team, there was a shift in the level of intensity and purpose that was behind our strength and conditioning program."

For this midseason training session, Guillory wears a white T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "Built for More." And over the past nine months, she has proved just that. After overcoming a life-threatening injury, Guillory has gained a greater understanding of what's possible for herself and her athletes.

"No excuses," she said. "That's first and foremost, big, bold, 72 font, top of the screen." Katie Guillory had part of her leg amputated after a jet ski accident last summer. Katie Guillory

GUILLORY GREW UP a multi-sport athlete in Lafayette, Louisiana, just an hour away from LSU. Her dreams of donning the purple and gold were realized in 2009, when she became an outfielder for the Tigers softball team. But it wasn't long before reality intervened.

Over the course of her college career, Guillory became familiar with the painful pattern of injury, surgery and recovery. In 2012, when LSU made its third Women's College World Series appearance in program history, Guillory, a captain, was out for the season, watching from the dugout.

"That's what being a collegiate athlete is like -- you're going to war," she said. "You're competing at the highest level, and the expectations are high. And I think when you go to war, there's going to be battle wounds."

Time spent rehabilitating with trainers and coaches inspired her to become a coach herself. But she never imagined all the hours in the weight room were strengthening her resilience for an even greater challenge.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, Guillory joined friends for an outing on the Blind River, a remote waterway that weaves through a southeastern Louisiana swamp. She and two friends broke off from the group on a Jet Ski to wakeboard.

The trio were aboard the Jet Ski when a large boat passed through the narrow canal they shared, leaving behind a large wake. Guillory, on the back of the Jet Ski, says they faced two options: accelerate to try and crest the waves, or capsize. The Jet Ski driver charged ahead, but the strength of the wake still launched Guillory and the second passenger -- former LSU gymnast Savannah Schoenherr -- from the seat.

"We were in the air for a very, very long time," Guillory said. "And I just knew, being in the air, that something bad was going to happen."

Guillory and Schoenherr plunged into the water, while the Jet Ski raced on. But amid the chaos, Guillory's ankle got tangled in the wakeboard's tow rope. When the slack ran out, it nearly severed her foot from her leg.

"I immediately analyzed everything in a fraction of a second: where we were, what we were going to do, the odds of me surviving, the odds of this foot really being able to be reattached," she said. "I knew all of that was slim."

Guillory told herself to remain calm so that she could advise her friends on how to help. They flagged down a passing boat and called emergency services. When first responders finally arrived, Guillory was airlifted to Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where she immediately went into surgery.

"There's only about an hour window for something like that, as I'm told, where you could survive it, not bleed out and die," Clark said. "So, I mean, we were on the cusp of something much worse."

When Guillory awoke the next day, doctors told her the effort to restore blood flow to her foot was not successful. They would have to amputate below the knee.

"I understood that my life was going to be different from here on out," Guillory said. "I didn't know what that looked like, I didn't know the details of it, but I understood that much." Guillory at an LSU gymnastics meet. LSU Athletics

GUILLORY SPENT TWO WEEKS in the hospital, where she received visits from LSU gymnasts and staff. But even these meetings weren't enough to satisfy her need for normalcy. Two days after being discharged, she was back in the weight room, delivering a message to the team.

"I am still your coach, and I will coach my butt off from a wheelchair as long as I need to. I will coach my butt off from crutches or a walker as long as I need to. I will coach my butt off from any prosthetic, whether it's on or off at the time. I'm still going to coach you the hardest I know how, and that's not going to change," she said. "We still have work to do, and the national championship is still waiting on us, so we can't waste a day."

Guillory and the Tigers have made good use of their time. LSU finished first in the Baton Rouge regional final to secure a spot in the first semifinal round on Thursday of the NCAA national championship (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The team now enters the most difficult stretch of the season having witnessed firsthand the ultimate example of fortitude and grit.

"She took that accident like a warrior," said sophomore standout Kailin Chio. "Seeing her step into that role and just go at it, and attack her everyday life with no regrets, it's just amazing to watch."

Guillory says recovery is going well, even as she navigates the mental health challenges that come with surviving a life-changing event. But goal-setting -- just as she does with athletes in the weight room -- has kept her in the right mindset to continue moving forward.

Guillory's next goal is helping LSU to its second national title. After that? Participating in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles as both a coach and an athlete. Guillory will be supporting strength and conditioning programming for the United States national wheelchair handball team. And she's begun training in the long jump, with hopes of entering her first competition later this year.

"No excuses," she said. "It's as simple as that."

ESPN's Taylor Davis contributed to this story.