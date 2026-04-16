How to watch 2026 NCAA gymnastics championships

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Top gymnastics teams from across the country will be vying to take home a title at the NCAA gymnastics championships. On the women's side, Semifinal I features LSU, Florida, Georgia and Stanford, while Semifinal II is Oklahoma, UCLA, Arkansas and Minnesota. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to Saturday's national championship.

For the men, the teams qualifying are Oklahoma, defending national champion Michigan, Stanford, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, California, Greenville, Navy, Army and Springfield.

Here are key facts about the NCAA gymnastics championships.

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Thursday

4:30 p.m.: Women's Semifinal I on ESPN2

9 p.m.: Women's Semifinal II on ESPN2

Friday

2 p.m.: Men's Qualifying Round I on ESPN+

8 p.m.: Men's Qualifying Round II on ESPN+

Saturday

4 p.m.: NCAA women's gymnastics championship on ABC

7 p.m.: NCAA men's gymnastics championship on ESPN2

Fans can catch all the action in the gymnastics streaming hub.

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