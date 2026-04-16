2026 NCAA gymnastics championships: Live updates from Semifinal I

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FORT WORTH, Texas -- The first semifinal session of the NCAA gymnastics championships began at 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) and includes No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Georgia and No. 7 Stanford. The top two teams will advance to Saturday's final (4 p.m. ET; ABC). Individual event titles and an all-around winner will also be awarded today -- but not until both semifinal sessions are complete.

Who will make it to the next round? Will an upset surprise us all? We'll have you covered with all the action here.