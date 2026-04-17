Live updates from the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championship final

FORT WORTH, Texas -- And then there were four. Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Minnesota each have a chance on Saturday to win the NCAA gymnastics team title (4 p.m. ET; ABC).
Will Oklahoma win its fourth title in five years? Or will Florida or LSU sneak into the top spot? Could Minnesota shock everyone?
We'll have all the action here, live from Fort Worth.
The teams are ready
Warm-ups are almost complete in Fort Worth, with less than an hour to go until the start. The gymnasts look locked in -- with tons of stuck landings on display.
This team >>>— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2026
Let's compete for a championship 🏆#GeauxTigers | #ClearPath pic.twitter.com/MaIZli3Dpb
Born Ready ‼️#Team52 | #AnchoredDown pic.twitter.com/gouuCAHevH— Minnesota Women's Gym (@GopherWGym) April 18, 2026
off to the show pic.twitter.com/DkXt1B51dC— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) April 18, 2026
🔒♾️ pic.twitter.com/EsoyzGmSYZ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 18, 2026
Rotation orders have been set
Oklahoma will start on vault, Minnesota on bars, Florida on beam and LSU on floor.
The early advantage may go to Oklahoma. The Sooners started on vault in the semifinals and rocketed to a 49.75 and the early lead. It'll be tough to replicate that near-perfect performance, but they'll have momentum on their side.
THIS OKLAHOMA VAULT LINEUP IS UNREAL 🤯— ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2026
What a rotation for the Sooners 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJlo0k1URX
Expert insight: Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman previews the final four teams ahead of the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship 🏆— espnW (@espnW) April 17, 2026
Watch the top teams in the country compete tomorrow at 4 PM ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LsEfzU0whG
History on the line
Georgia has won the most national titles overall, with 10, and had a streak of five titles in a row from 2005 to 2009, while Utah dominated from the 1980s to the mid-1990s and has nine titles overall, with the last one coming in 1995. Neither team is competing on Saturday, though.
No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is the defending champion in Fort Worth, and has dominated in recent years outside of a blip in 2024 when the team was upset in semifinals. The Sooners could be poised to win another title, but will have to get past 2024 champion LSU and No. 3 Florida. The Gators haven't won since 2015, but won the SEC title in March.
The full breakdown of national titles:
Georgia: 10 (1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-99, 2005-09)
Utah: 9 (1982-86, 1990, 1992, 1994-95)
UCLA: 7 (1997, 2000-01, 2003-2004, 2010, 2018)
Oklahoma: 7 (2014 [tied], 2016-17, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025)
Alabama: 6 (1988, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2011-12)
Florida: 3 (2013, 2014 [tied], 2015)
Michigan: 1 (2021)
LSU: 1 (2024)