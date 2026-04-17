Live updates from the 2026 NCAA gymnastics championship final

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FORT WORTH, Texas -- And then there were four. Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Minnesota each have a chance on Saturday to win the NCAA gymnastics team title (4 p.m. ET; ABC).

Will Oklahoma win its fourth title in five years? Or will Florida or LSU sneak into the top spot? Could Minnesota shock everyone?

We'll have all the action here, live from Fort Worth.

The teams are ready

Warm-ups are almost complete in Fort Worth, with less than an hour to go until the start. The gymnasts look locked in -- with tons of stuck landings on display.

off to the show pic.twitter.com/DkXt1B51dC — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) April 18, 2026

Rotation orders have been set

Oklahoma will start on vault, Minnesota on bars, Florida on beam and LSU on floor.

The early advantage may go to Oklahoma. The Sooners started on vault in the semifinals and rocketed to a 49.75 and the early lead. It'll be tough to replicate that near-perfect performance, but they'll have momentum on their side.

THIS OKLAHOMA VAULT LINEUP IS UNREAL 🤯



What a rotation for the Sooners 👏 pic.twitter.com/GJlo0k1URX — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2026

Expert insight: Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman previews the final four teams ahead of the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship 🏆



Watch the top teams in the country compete tomorrow at 4 PM ET on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LsEfzU0whG — espnW (@espnW) April 17, 2026

LSU won the national title in 2024, and came in ranked No. 2 this year. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

History on the line

Georgia has won the most national titles overall, with 10, and had a streak of five titles in a row from 2005 to 2009, while Utah dominated from the 1980s to the mid-1990s and has nine titles overall, with the last one coming in 1995. Neither team is competing on Saturday, though.

No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is the defending champion in Fort Worth, and has dominated in recent years outside of a blip in 2024 when the team was upset in semifinals. The Sooners could be poised to win another title, but will have to get past 2024 champion LSU and No. 3 Florida. The Gators haven't won since 2015, but won the SEC title in March.

The full breakdown of national titles:

Georgia: 10 (1987, 1989, 1993, 1998-99, 2005-09)

Utah: 9 (1982-86, 1990, 1992, 1994-95)

UCLA: 7 (1997, 2000-01, 2003-2004, 2010, 2018)

Oklahoma: 7 (2014 [tied], 2016-17, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025)

Alabama: 6 (1988, 1991, 1996, 2002, 2011-12)

Florida: 3 (2013, 2014 [tied], 2015)

Michigan: 1 (2021)

LSU: 1 (2024)