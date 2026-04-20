College baseball Week 10: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

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Just A Bit Outside: The wackiest baseball moments of the week (2:21)

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Between multiple players having games with three home runs and a total of 40 runs in just one game -- yes, you read that right -- college baseball brought some firepower over the past week, but the latest top 25 rankings don't look all too different with just one new team that has been added to the mix.

Though UCLA had a midweek slip-up against UC Santa Barbara, the Bruins rallied against Minnesota and swept the Golden Gophers and still hold the top spot. North Carolina now follows the Bruins at No. 2 -- its highest ranking yet this season -- after it won two games over Georgia Tech. But the Yellow Jackets only moved down one spot to No. 3 after that hard-fought series.

Elsewhere, USC had looked really strong the entire season until just this past week, when it dropped all four of its games. As a result, the Trojans fell 11 spots to No. 23. After losing a home series to Cincinnati, UCF fell out of the rankings completely, paving the way for Nebraska (which swept the Trojans) to reenter.

Here is the entire top 25 as of April 20, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.

Top moment

26-14. And no, that is not a football score. That's the score of the Georgia-Arkansas game. The Bulldogs hit nine home runs in this outing, three of which came from Daniel Jackson.

And let's break down Jackson's arm just a bit more.

play 1:48 Analyzing Georgia slugger Daniel Jackson's powerful swing SEC Network's David Dellucci breaks down Jackson's swing and explains how he can hit the ball out of the park no matter where the ball is pitched.

Player to watch

Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

There's a new home run leader in the country. Davis' bat has been red-hot, and he hit five home runs this past weekend, including a three-homer outing Friday night. He's batting .389/.478/.911 and has 73 RBIs, too. He's the real deal, so pay attention to Louisville down the stretch.

Tague FOR THE THIRD TIME‼️



T8 | Cards 8, Bears 5



📺 ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/nTQ3YSauwR — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 19, 2026

Game to watch

No. 5 Georgia vs. No 3 Georgia Tech

7p.m. on Tuesday (Truist Park, Atlanta)

There's a whole lot of Georgia this week, and for good reason, but the Bulldogs will certainly be tested again as we have our attention turned to Georgia Tech-Georgia, a must-watch top-five game. Can the Bulldogs keep their bats hot after a blistering performance against Arkansas? Or will Drew Burress and the Yellow Jackets rally after dropping two games to North Carolina?

Updated top 25

Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.

All times ET.

1. UCLA Bruins

Previous rank: 1

Record: 36-3

Next game: vs. Hawai'i, 9 p.m. Tuesday

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous rank: 3

Record: 34-7

Next game: vs. High Point, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Previous rank: 2

Record: 32-7

Next game: vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. Tuesday

4. Texas Longhorns

Previous rank: 4

Record: 30-8

Next game: vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

5. Georgia Bulldogs

Previous rank: 5

Record: 32-9

Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday

6. Oregon State Beavers

Previous rank: 6

Record: 30-8

Next game: vs. Oregon, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Previous rank: 10

Record: 31-7

Next game: vs. UTSA, 4 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

8. Florida State Seminoles

Previous rank: 8

Record: 28-11

Next game: at North Florida, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Previous rank: 7

Record: 28-11

Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. Tuesday

10. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous rank: 9

Record: 28-13

Next game: vs. Liberty, 6 p.m. Wednesday (ACC Network Extra)

11. Auburn Tigers

Previous rank: 13

Record: 27-12

Next game: at Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous rank: 15

Record: 27-9

Next game: vs. Pitt, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous rank: 11

Record: 28-13

Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Previous rank: 14

Record: 27-12

Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

15. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Previous rank: 17

Record: 30-10

Next game: vs. Memphis, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

16. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous rank: 18

Record: 29-11

Next game: vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

17. Ole Miss Rebels

Previous rank: 25

Record: 29-12

Next game: vs. Murray State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

18. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Previous rank: 22

Record: 28-12

Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

19. Oregon Ducks

Previous rank: 21

Record: 28-11

Next game: at Oregon State, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday

20. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous rank: NR

Record: 21-15

Next game: at Kansas, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

21. Florida Gators

Previous rank: 20

Record: 28-13

Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

22. Boston College Eagles

Previous rank: 24

Record: 31-12

Next game: vs. Maine, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)

23. USC Trojans

Previous rank: 12

Record: 30-11

Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)

24. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous rank: 16

Record: 26-15

Next game: vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)

25. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous rank: 23

Record: 28-13

Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)