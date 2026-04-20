College baseball Week 10: Top 25, best moments and what to watch

Between multiple players having games with three home runs and a total of 40 runs in just one game -- yes, you read that right -- college baseball brought some firepower over the past week, but the latest top 25 rankings don't look all too different with just one new team that has been added to the mix.
Though UCLA had a midweek slip-up against UC Santa Barbara, the Bruins rallied against Minnesota and swept the Golden Gophers and still hold the top spot. North Carolina now follows the Bruins at No. 2 -- its highest ranking yet this season -- after it won two games over Georgia Tech. But the Yellow Jackets only moved down one spot to No. 3 after that hard-fought series.
Elsewhere, USC had looked really strong the entire season until just this past week, when it dropped all four of its games. As a result, the Trojans fell 11 spots to No. 23. After losing a home series to Cincinnati, UCF fell out of the rankings completely, paving the way for Nebraska (which swept the Trojans) to reenter.
Here is the entire top 25 as of April 20, plus our favorite moments and what we're watching in the week to come.
Top moment
26-14. And no, that is not a football score. That's the score of the Georgia-Arkansas game. The Bulldogs hit nine home runs in this outing, three of which came from Daniel Jackson.
Dan had himself a day 💪#GoDawgs | @Djackson2100 pic.twitter.com/0aiIGHtmo4— Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 19, 2026
And let's break down Jackson's arm just a bit more.
SEC Network's David Dellucci breaks down Jackson's swing and explains how he can hit the ball out of the park no matter where the ball is pitched.
Player to watch
Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville
There's a new home run leader in the country. Davis' bat has been red-hot, and he hit five home runs this past weekend, including a three-homer outing Friday night. He's batting .389/.478/.911 and has 73 RBIs, too. He's the real deal, so pay attention to Louisville down the stretch.
Tague FOR THE THIRD TIME‼️— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 19, 2026
T8 | Cards 8, Bears 5
📺 ACCNX#GoCards pic.twitter.com/nTQ3YSauwR
Game to watch
No. 5 Georgia vs. No 3 Georgia Tech
7p.m. on Tuesday (Truist Park, Atlanta)
There's a whole lot of Georgia this week, and for good reason, but the Bulldogs will certainly be tested again as we have our attention turned to Georgia Tech-Georgia, a must-watch top-five game. Can the Bulldogs keep their bats hot after a blistering performance against Arkansas? Or will Drew Burress and the Yellow Jackets rally after dropping two games to North Carolina?
Updated top 25
Here are D1baseball.com's latest rankings, plus information on each team's next game.
All times ET.
1. UCLA Bruins
Previous rank: 1
Record: 36-3
Next game: vs. Hawai'i, 9 p.m. Tuesday
2. North Carolina Tar Heels
Previous rank: 3
Record: 34-7
Next game: vs. High Point, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
3. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Previous rank: 2
Record: 32-7
Next game: vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. Tuesday
4. Texas Longhorns
Previous rank: 4
Record: 30-8
Next game: vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
5. Georgia Bulldogs
Previous rank: 5
Record: 32-9
Next game: vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. Tuesday
6. Oregon State Beavers
Previous rank: 6
Record: 30-8
Next game: vs. Oregon, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday
7. Texas A&M Aggies
Previous rank: 10
Record: 31-7
Next game: vs. UTSA, 4 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
8. Florida State Seminoles
Previous rank: 8
Record: 28-11
Next game: at North Florida, 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Previous rank: 7
Record: 28-11
Next game: at UNC Wilmington, 6 p.m. Tuesday
10. Virginia Cavaliers
Previous rank: 9
Record: 28-13
Next game: vs. Liberty, 6 p.m. Wednesday (ACC Network Extra)
11. Auburn Tigers
Previous rank: 13
Record: 27-12
Next game: at Samford, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
12. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous rank: 15
Record: 27-9
Next game: vs. Pitt, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
13. Alabama Crimson Tide
Previous rank: 11
Record: 28-13
Next game: vs. UAB, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
14. Oklahoma Sooners
Previous rank: 14
Record: 27-12
Next game: vs. Oral Roberts, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Previous rank: 17
Record: 30-10
Next game: vs. Memphis, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
16. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous rank: 18
Record: 29-11
Next game: vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
17. Ole Miss Rebels
Previous rank: 25
Record: 29-12
Next game: vs. Murray State, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
18. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Previous rank: 22
Record: 28-12
Next game: vs. Tulane, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
19. Oregon Ducks
Previous rank: 21
Record: 28-11
Next game: at Oregon State, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday
20. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Previous rank: NR
Record: 21-15
Next game: at Kansas, 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
21. Florida Gators
Previous rank: 20
Record: 28-13
Next game: vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
22. Boston College Eagles
Previous rank: 24
Record: 31-12
Next game: vs. Maine, 3 p.m. Tuesday (ACC Network Extra)
23. USC Trojans
Previous rank: 12
Record: 30-11
Next game: vs. Cal State Fullerton, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN+)
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
Previous rank: 16
Record: 26-15
Next game: vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. Tuesday (SEC Network+)
25. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous rank: 23
Record: 28-13
Next game: vs. New Mexico State, 8:35 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)