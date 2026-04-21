College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 11 Top 25 poll

The home run-hitting Oklahoma Sooners remain in the top spot, with Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas all receiving first-place votes. Virginia Tech dropped six spots, falling out of the top ten while two other ACC teams, Louisville and Clemson, entered the poll after spending last week unranked.
Player to watch
Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA
The Bruins are hot, having won their last 12 games. Woolery has driven much of that surge. Over UCLA's last five games, the infielder went 11-for-15 with seven home runs. She now has 30 home runs on the season.
Top moment
LEIGHANN GOODE IS AS CLUTCH AS THEY COME 💪#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN / @TexasSoftball pic.twitter.com/5k1aI0kFgl— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 21, 2026
This eighth-inning home run from Leighann Goode helped Texas earn a series win against Georgia and end a brutal stretch of 12 consecutive games against ranked opponents on a high note.
Game to watch
Florida at Florida State
Wednesday at 6 p.m., ESPN2
Florida's two top teams are meeting for the first time this season, both with single-digit losses on the year. Florida looks strong, and has won eight of its last nine. Florida State, meanwhile, is coming off a series sweep of North Carolina, which was surely helpful after being swept in California by Stanford.
How to watch
Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.
What's the full schedule?
You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.
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Week 11 Top 25
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.
All times Eastern.
1. Oklahoma
Previous rank: 1
Record: 42-6
Next game: Tuesday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m., SEC Network+
2. Alabama
Previous rank: 2
Record: 42-4
Next game: Tuesday at UAB, 7 p.m., ESPN+
3. Nebraska
Previous rank: 4
Record: 36-6
Next game: Tuesday at Omaha, 7 p.m.
4. Texas
Previous rank: 5
Record: 35-7
Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
5. Texas Tech
Previous rank: 3
Record: 42-4
Next game: Wednesday at UTEP, 7 p.m., ESPN+
6. Arkansas
Previous rank: 6
Record: 36-8
Next game: Wednesday at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+
7. UCLA
Previous rank: 8
Record: 41-5
Next game: Friday at Washington, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network
8. Florida
Previous rank: 7
Record: 43-6
Next game: Wednesday at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
9. Tennessee
Previous rank: 9
Record: 37-7
Next game: Tuesday vs. Radford, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
10. Texas A&M
Previous rank: 11
Record: 34-12
Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2
11. Georgia
Previous rank: 13
Record: 33-13
Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
12. Duke
Previous rank: T14
Record: 35-12
Next game: Tuesday vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
13. Florida State
Previous rank: 12
Record: 39-7
Next game: Wednesday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
14. Oregon
Previous rank: 18
Record: 35-9
Next game: Wednesday vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus
15. LSU
Previous rank: 17
Record: 32-14
Next game: Friday at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
16. Virginia Tech
Previous rank: 10
Record: 38-8
Next game: Wednesday vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
17. Oklahoma State
Previous rank: 21
Record: 30-12
Next game: Wednesday at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
18. Stanford
Previous rank: 19
Record: 30-12
Next game: Wednesday at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPN+
19. Mississippi State
Previous rank: T14
Record: 34-14
Next game: Friday vs. LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
20. Arizona
Previous rank: 16
Record: 31-13
Next game: Friday vs. Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN+
21. UCF
Previous rank: 22
Record: 35-12-1
Next game: Wednesday vs. North Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+
22. Washington
Previous rank: 20
Record: 34-12
Next game: Friday vs. UCLA, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network
23. Clemson
Previous rank: NR
Record: 30-17
Next game: Tuesday vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ACC Extra
24. South Carolina
Previous rank: 25
Record: 26-21
Next game: Wednesday at UNC, 5 p.m., ACC Extra
25. Louisville
Previous rank: NR
Record: 38-9
Next game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., ACC Extra