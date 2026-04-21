College softball rankings: 2026 NCAA Week 11 Top 25 poll

Wells reflects on her two-RBI performance as she discusses how the Crimson Tide's high energy and communication led to the win over the Wildcats. (1:46)

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The home run-hitting Oklahoma Sooners remain in the top spot, with Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas all receiving first-place votes. Virginia Tech dropped six spots, falling out of the top ten while two other ACC teams, Louisville and Clemson, entered the poll after spending last week unranked.

Player to watch

Jordan Woolery, INF, UCLA

The Bruins are hot, having won their last 12 games. Woolery has driven much of that surge. Over UCLA's last five games, the infielder went 11-for-15 with seven home runs. She now has 30 home runs on the season.

Top moment

LEIGHANN GOODE IS AS CLUTCH AS THEY COME 💪#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN / @TexasSoftball pic.twitter.com/5k1aI0kFgl — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) April 21, 2026

This eighth-inning home run from Leighann Goode helped Texas earn a series win against Georgia and end a brutal stretch of 12 consecutive games against ranked opponents on a high note.

Game to watch

Florida at Florida State

Wednesday at 6 p.m., ESPN2

Florida's two top teams are meeting for the first time this season, both with single-digit losses on the year. Florida looks strong, and has won eight of its last nine. Florida State, meanwhile, is coming off a series sweep of North Carolina, which was surely helpful after being swept in California by Stanford.

How to watch

Everything college softball on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN3, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX is accessible here, in addition to being available on the ESPN App.

What's the full schedule?

You can check out the complete scoreboard here to stay up to date this spring.

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Week 11 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's record and next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Oklahoma

Previous rank: 1

Record: 42-6

Next game: Tuesday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m., SEC Network+

2. Alabama

Previous rank: 2

Record: 42-4

Next game: Tuesday at UAB, 7 p.m., ESPN+

3. Nebraska

Previous rank: 4

Record: 36-6

Next game: Tuesday at Omaha, 7 p.m.

4. Texas

Previous rank: 5

Record: 35-7

Next game: Wednesday vs. Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

5. Texas Tech

Previous rank: 3

Record: 42-4

Next game: Wednesday at UTEP, 7 p.m., ESPN+

6. Arkansas

Previous rank: 6

Record: 36-8

Next game: Wednesday at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPN+

7. UCLA

Previous rank: 8

Record: 41-5

Next game: Friday at Washington, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network

8. Florida

Previous rank: 7

Record: 43-6

Next game: Wednesday at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

9. Tennessee

Previous rank: 9

Record: 37-7

Next game: Tuesday vs. Radford, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

10. Texas A&M

Previous rank: 11

Record: 34-12

Next game: Friday at South Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

11. Georgia

Previous rank: 13

Record: 33-13

Next game: Wednesday vs. Georgia Southern, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

12. Duke

Previous rank: T14

Record: 35-12

Next game: Tuesday vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

13. Florida State

Previous rank: 12

Record: 39-7

Next game: Wednesday vs. Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

14. Oregon

Previous rank: 18

Record: 35-9

Next game: Wednesday vs. Oregon State, 9 p.m., Big Ten Plus

15. LSU

Previous rank: 17

Record: 32-14

Next game: Friday at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

16. Virginia Tech

Previous rank: 10

Record: 38-8

Next game: Wednesday vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

17. Oklahoma State

Previous rank: 21

Record: 30-12

Next game: Wednesday at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2

18. Stanford

Previous rank: 19

Record: 30-12

Next game: Wednesday at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPN+

19. Mississippi State

Previous rank: T14

Record: 34-14

Next game: Friday vs. LSU, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

20. Arizona

Previous rank: 16

Record: 31-13

Next game: Friday vs. Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN+

21. UCF

Previous rank: 22

Record: 35-12-1

Next game: Wednesday vs. North Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN+

22. Washington

Previous rank: 20

Record: 34-12

Next game: Friday vs. UCLA, 10 p.m., Big Ten Network

23. Clemson

Previous rank: NR

Record: 30-17

Next game: Tuesday vs. Presbyterian, 6 p.m., ACC Extra

24. South Carolina

Previous rank: 25

Record: 26-21

Next game: Wednesday at UNC, 5 p.m., ACC Extra

25. Louisville

Previous rank: NR

Record: 38-9

Next game: Wednesday vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m., ACC Extra