Source: Miami AD Dan Radakovich expected to announce retirement

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Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich is expected to announce his retirement as early as next week, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Radakovich and the school are discussing the possibility that he stays at his alma mater in an advisory role. An official announcement is expected once that is determined.

Yahoo Sports had the news first.

The University of Miami said in a statement it had no comment.

ESPN sources told Pete Thamel the person to watch for Miami to target in its AD search is Michael Yormark, the president and CEO of ROC Nation Sports International.

Radakovich arrived at Miami in 2021 after AD stints at Clemson (2012-21) and Georgia Tech (2006-12), making him the longest serving ACC athletic director across his three tenures. At all three stops, he was instrumental in helping grow football.

He left Clemson, after the Tigers won two national titles in football, to help coach Mario Cristobal bring the Hurricanes back to relevancy. His experience in both the ACC and in leading an athletic department with the premier football program in the conference was attractive to Miami decision-makers, eager to invest in football.

Miami played for a national championship this past season and is expected to be the favorite to win the ACC in 2026. Radakovich also hired men's basketball coach Jai Lucas, who led Miami to this year's NCAA tournament in his first season as head coach.

Radakovich, 67, was recently recognized as one of four NACDA Athletics Directors of the Year. In addition to graduating from Miami with an MBA in 1982, Radakovich began his career in 1983 at Miami as athletics business manager.