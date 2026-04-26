Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina win ACC women's lacrosse title

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Sophomore Chloe Humphrey led No. 1 North Carolina to its second consecutive ACC women's lacrosse championship, defeating No. 11 Stanford 12-8 on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Humphrey scored four goals, breaking North Carolina's single-season record with 92. Last season, she set the school record with 90, also an NCAA freshman mark.

Another one for The Phenom 🤌



Chloe Humphrey has broken her own school record for goals in a season. She currently has 92 on the year!#GoHeels pic.twitter.com/wgY7NPk2u5 — UNC Women's Lacrosse (@uncwlax) April 26, 2026

Humphrey, the nation's leading scorer at an average of 5.5 goals per game, also had two assists against Stanford (15-4). She was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Kate Levy and Addison Pattillo also had hat tricks for the Tar Heels (16-1), who won their ninth ACC championship.

North Carolina, the defending national champion, will find out its opening opponent for the NCAA tournament May 3.