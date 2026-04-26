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          Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina win ACC women's lacrosse title

          • ESPN
          Apr 26, 2026, 10:12 PM

          Sophomore Chloe Humphrey led No. 1 North Carolina to its second consecutive ACC women's lacrosse championship, defeating No. 11 Stanford 12-8 on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

          Humphrey scored four goals, breaking North Carolina's single-season record with 92. Last season, she set the school record with 90, also an NCAA freshman mark.

          Humphrey, the nation's leading scorer at an average of 5.5 goals per game, also had two assists against Stanford (15-4). She was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

          Kate Levy and Addison Pattillo also had hat tricks for the Tar Heels (16-1), who won their ninth ACC championship.

          North Carolina, the defending national champion, will find out its opening opponent for the NCAA tournament May 3.